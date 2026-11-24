The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 includes 14 chapters covering topics such as Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Calculus, Statistics and Probability. The Mathematics examination carries 100 marks and has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Students can check the complete chapter-wise syllabus, important topics and marks distribution below. RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Overview Students preparing for the RBSE Class 11 Maths final exams, can check the table below for more details. Particulars Details Board Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan Class 11 Subject Mathematics Subject Code 15 Academic Session 2026-27 Total Chapters 14 Maximum Marks 100 Examination Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Question Papers One Prescribed Textbook NCERT Mathematics Official Website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus PDF for 2026-27 from the Rajasthan Board website. The document provides the prescribed chapters, topics and chapter-wise marks distribution for the annual examination. For your convenience we have provided the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus below. Download RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF RBSE Class 11 Maths Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board has assigned different marks to the 14 chapters included in the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus. Relations and Functions and Trigonometric Functions carry the highest weightage, with 10 marks each. Students can refer to the following table to understand the chapter-wise marks distribution.

S. No. Chapter Name Marks 1 Sets 7 2 Relations and Functions 10 3 Trigonometric Functions 10 4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 7 5 Linear Inequalities 5 6 Permutations and Combinations 7 7 Binomial Theorem 6 8 Sequences and Series 7 9 Straight Lines 7 10 Conic Sections 7 11 Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry 4 12 Limits and Derivatives 9 13 Statistics 7 14 Probability 7 Total 100 RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics The RBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus covers topics from algebra, trigonometry, coordinate geometry, calculus, statistics and probability. Students should go through the topics prescribed under each chapter to understand the complete course structure.

1. Sets Introduction

Sets and Their Representations

The Empty Set

Finite and Infinite Sets

Equal Sets

Subsets

Universal Set

Venn Diagrams

Operations on Sets

Complement of a Set 2. Relations and Functions Introduction

Cartesian Product of Sets

Relations

Functions 3. Trigonometric Functions Introduction

Angles

Trigonometric Functions

Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles 4. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations Introduction

Complex Numbers

Algebra of Complex Numbers

The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number

Argand Plane and Polar Representation 5. Linear Inequalities Introduction

Inequalities

Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable

Graphical Representation of Linear Inequalities 6. Permutations and Combinations Introduction

Fundamental Principle of Counting

Permutations

Combinations

7. Binomial Theorem Introduction

Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices 8. Sequences and Series Introduction

Sequences

Series

Geometric Progression (G.P.)

Relationship Between A.M. and G.M. 9. Straight Lines Introduction

Slope of a Line

Various Forms of the Equation of a Line

Distance of a Point From a Line 10. Conic Sections Introduction

Sections of a Cone

Circle

Parabola

Ellipse 11. Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry Introduction

Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three-Dimensional Space

Coordinates of a Point in Space

Distance Between Two Points 12. Limits and Derivatives Introduction

Intuitive Idea of Derivatives

Limits

Limits of Trigonometric Functions

Derivatives 13. Statistics Introduction

Measures of Dispersion

Range

Mean Deviation

Variance and Standard Deviation

14. Probability Events

Axiomatic Approach to Probability RBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27 The Rajasthan Board Class 11 Mathematics examination will be conducted for 100 marks. Students will have to complete one question paper within 3 hours and 15 minutes. The examination details are given below. Examination Particulars Details Subject Mathematics Subject Code 15 Number of Question Papers 1 Maximum Marks 100 Examination Duration 3 Hours 15 Minutes Examination Type Theory Prescribed Book NCERT Mathematics Class 11 Important Chapters for RBSE Class 11 Maths 2026-27 Students should give proper attention to every chapter while preparing for their annual examination. However, the chapter-wise marks distribution can help them plan their preparation. The following chapters carry comparatively higher marks: