RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download, Marks Distribution
Check the RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 with all 14 chapters, important topics and chapter-wise marks distribution. Download the official syllabus PDF and start preparing for the upcoming exam.
The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, has prescribed the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus for the academic session 2026-27. The RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 includes 14 chapters covering topics such as Sets, Relations and Functions, Trigonometric Functions, Complex Numbers, Permutations and Combinations, Calculus, Statistics and Probability. The Mathematics examination carries 100 marks and has a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. Students can check the complete chapter-wise syllabus, important topics and marks distribution below.
RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Overview
Students preparing for the RBSE Class 11 Maths final exams, can check the table below for more details.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board
|
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan
|
Class
|
11
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Subject Code
|
15
|
Academic Session
|
2026-27
|
Total Chapters
|
14
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Examination Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Question Papers
|
One
|
Prescribed Textbook
|
NCERT Mathematics
|
Official Website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF Download
Students can download the official RBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus PDF for 2026-27 from the Rajasthan Board website. The document provides the prescribed chapters, topics and chapter-wise marks distribution for the annual examination. For your convenience we have provided the direct link to download the RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus below.
Download RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27 PDF
RBSE Class 11 Maths Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board has assigned different marks to the 14 chapters included in the Class 11 Mathematics syllabus. Relations and Functions and Trigonometric Functions carry the highest weightage, with 10 marks each. Students can refer to the following table to understand the chapter-wise marks distribution.
|
S. No.
|
Chapter Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sets
|
7
|
2
|
Relations and Functions
|
10
|
3
|
Trigonometric Functions
|
10
|
4
|
Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
|
7
|
5
|
Linear Inequalities
|
5
|
6
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
7
|
7
|
Binomial Theorem
|
6
|
8
|
Sequences and Series
|
7
|
9
|
Straight Lines
|
7
|
10
|
Conic Sections
|
7
|
11
|
Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
|
4
|
12
|
Limits and Derivatives
|
9
|
13
|
Statistics
|
7
|
14
|
Probability
|
7
|
Total
|
100
RBSE Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2026-27: Chapter-Wise Topics
The RBSE Class 11 Mathematics syllabus covers topics from algebra, trigonometry, coordinate geometry, calculus, statistics and probability. Students should go through the topics prescribed under each chapter to understand the complete course structure.
1. Sets
- Introduction
- Sets and Their Representations
- The Empty Set
- Finite and Infinite Sets
- Equal Sets
- Subsets
- Universal Set
- Venn Diagrams
- Operations on Sets
- Complement of a Set
2. Relations and Functions
- Introduction
- Cartesian Product of Sets
- Relations
- Functions
3. Trigonometric Functions
- Introduction
- Angles
- Trigonometric Functions
- Trigonometric Functions of Sum and Difference of Two Angles
4. Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
- Introduction
- Complex Numbers
- Algebra of Complex Numbers
- The Modulus and the Conjugate of a Complex Number
- Argand Plane and Polar Representation
5. Linear Inequalities
- Introduction
- Inequalities
- Algebraic Solutions of Linear Inequalities in One Variable
- Graphical Representation of Linear Inequalities
6. Permutations and Combinations
- Introduction
- Fundamental Principle of Counting
- Permutations
- Combinations
7. Binomial Theorem
- Introduction
- Binomial Theorem for Positive Integral Indices
8. Sequences and Series
- Introduction
- Sequences
- Series
- Geometric Progression (G.P.)
- Relationship Between A.M. and G.M.
9. Straight Lines
- Introduction
- Slope of a Line
- Various Forms of the Equation of a Line
- Distance of a Point From a Line
10. Conic Sections
- Introduction
- Sections of a Cone
- Circle
- Parabola
- Ellipse
11. Introduction to Three-Dimensional Geometry
- Introduction
- Coordinate Axes and Coordinate Planes in Three-Dimensional Space
- Coordinates of a Point in Space
- Distance Between Two Points
12. Limits and Derivatives
- Introduction
- Intuitive Idea of Derivatives
- Limits
- Limits of Trigonometric Functions
- Derivatives
13. Statistics
- Introduction
- Measures of Dispersion
- Range
- Mean Deviation
- Variance and Standard Deviation
14. Probability
- Events
- Axiomatic Approach to Probability
RBSE Class 11 Maths Exam Pattern 2026-27
The Rajasthan Board Class 11 Mathematics examination will be conducted for 100 marks. Students will have to complete one question paper within 3 hours and 15 minutes. The examination details are given below.
|
Examination Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Subject Code
|
15
|
Number of Question Papers
|
1
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Examination Duration
|
3 Hours 15 Minutes
|
Examination Type
|
Theory
|
Prescribed Book
|
NCERT Mathematics Class 11
Important Chapters for RBSE Class 11 Maths 2026-27
Students should give proper attention to every chapter while preparing for their annual examination. However, the chapter-wise marks distribution can help them plan their preparation. The following chapters carry comparatively higher marks:
- Relations and Functions: 10 marks
- Trigonometric Functions: 10 marks
- Limits and Derivatives: 9 marks
Students should also prepare Sets, Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations, Permutations and Combinations, Sequences and Series, Straight Lines, Conic Sections, Statistics and Probability, as each carries 7 marks.
How to Prepare for RBSE Class 11 Maths Exam 2026-27?
Students should follow a proper study plan to cover all the chapters of Mathematics before the annual examination. Regular practice, clear understanding of concepts and revision can help students improve their accuracy and solve questions with confidence.
- Go through all 14 chapters and make a list of topics that you need to cover. This will help you plan your daily study schedule.
- Understand the formulas, definitions and methods before solving difficult questions. A clear understanding of the basics makes complex problems easier to solve.
- Set aside some time every day to solve mathematical problems. Regular practice will help you improve your speed and accuracy.
- Write down important formulas, identities and theorems in one notebook. Revise them regularly so that you can recall them easily during the examination.
- Identify the chapters and topics that you find challenging. Practise more questions from these areas instead of avoiding them.
- Complete the examples and exercises given in your prescribed NCERT textbook. Make sure you understand the steps involved in each solution.
- Solve previous years' RBSE Class 11 Mathematics question papers to understand the question format and identify topics that need more attention.
- Check every incorrect answer and understand where you went wrong. Practising the same type of question again can help you avoid similar mistakes.
- Attempt practice tests within the examination time limit. This will help you manage time and become comfortable solving questions under exam conditions.
- Keep the last few days before the examination for revision. Go through important formulas, theorems, solved examples and questions that you previously found difficult.
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