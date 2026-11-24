CEE Kerala has released the second round provisional allotment list for the Kerala NEET PG Admissions 2026. Candidates who have applied in the second phase of counselling can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to check their allotment status and download the provisional allotment list.

Candidates who have any complaints regarding the list must submit their complaints by email, citing their Application Number and relevant details, to the email ID ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 1:00 PM today, November 24, 2026. The Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase final allotment result will be issued after addressing valid complaints.

CEE Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase provisional allotment PDF is available for download on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also download the Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase provisional allotment list through the direct link given here.