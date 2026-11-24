Kerala NEET PG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Provisional List Released, Download PDF at cee.kerala.gov.in
CEE Kerala has released the Phase 2 provisional allotment list PDF. Candidates can submit grievances until 1 PM today, November 24, 2026
CEE Kerala has released the second round provisional allotment list for the Kerala NEET PG Admissions 2026. Candidates who have applied in the second phase of counselling can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to check their allotment status and download the provisional allotment list.
Candidates who have any complaints regarding the list must submit their complaints by email, citing their Application Number and relevant details, to the email ID ceekinfo.cee@kerala.gov.in of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations on or before 1:00 PM today, November 24, 2026. The Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase final allotment result will be issued after addressing valid complaints.
CEE Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase provisional allotment PDF is available for download on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also download the Kerala NEET PG 2026 second phase provisional allotment list through the direct link given here.
Kerala PG 2026 Second Phase Provisional List - Click Here
Steps to Check Kerala NEET PG 2026 Second Phase Provisional Allotment List
The Kerala NEET PG counselling 2026 second phase provisional allotment list is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment PDF using the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala
Step 2: Click on PG Medical 2026
Step 3: Click on the allotment list
Step 4: Click on the Phase 2 allotment list link
Step 5: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 6: Download the PDF for further reference
In line with the directions of the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala in WP(C) No.36569/2026, the following candidates are also allowed AC (Christian Minority) status, subject to the result of this writ petition. The already published list of candidates eligible for AC (Christian Minority) quota stands modified to this extent
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Appln No
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NEET RollNo
|
NEET Rank
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2604536
|
26661075659
|
21945
|
2601814
|
26661075335
|
23097
|
2601276
|
26661184091
|
88103
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.