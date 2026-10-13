APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at apsc.nic.in
APSC JE Result 2026: APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026 has been officially released on October 13, 2026, on its official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their names in the merit list PDF. Selected candidates will be shortlisted for the screening test.
Key Points
- APSC JE Result 2026 declared on October 13, 2026, available at apsc.nic.in.
- A merit list of 2662 selected candidates has been released in PDF format.
- Selected candidates from the merit list will proceed to a Screening Test.
APSC JE Result 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the APSC JE Result 2026 on its official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam can now check their result online. The commission has also released the merit list in PDF format, which lists a total of 2662 selected candidates. To see the result, candidates need to visit the official website and open the result link. After that, they can download the merit list PDF and search for their roll number. In this article, we share the steps to check the result and what to do next.
APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026 PDF Download
APSC JE Result 2026 is now available on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for Junior Engineer posts can now check their name and roll number in the official APSC JE Merit List PDF 2026. Check the direct link given below:
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APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026
APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026
The Assam Public Service Commission has released the result for the Junior Engineer post. Check all the information about APSC JE Result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
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Post Name
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Junior Engineer (JE) – Electrical / Civil / Mechanical / Chemical
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Notice / Document Type
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Official Selection / Merit List PDF
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Result Declaration Date
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October 13, 2026
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Result Status
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Out / Published Live
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Format & Access Mode
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Online PDF published on the official APSC portal
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Details Required to Search
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Roll Number and Candidate Name
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Next Stage
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Screening Test
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Official Website
Steps to Download APSC JE Result 2026
Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer exam can check their result online by following these steps. The merit list is available as a PDF on the official website, so you can download and save it for future use.
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Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.
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On the home page, look for the "Latest News" or "Results" section.
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Click on the link "APSC JE Result 2026" or "Junior Engineer Merit List".
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The merit list PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl + F (on a computer) or use the search option in the PDF viewer and type your roll number.
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If your roll number is listed, you are selected for the next stage.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com