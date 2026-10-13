APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF at apsc.nic.in

APSC JE Result 2026: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the APSC JE Result 2026 on its official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer recruitment exam can now check their result online. The commission has also released the merit list in PDF format, which lists a total of 2662 selected candidates. To see the result, candidates need to visit the official website and open the result link. After that, they can download the merit list PDF and search for their roll number. In this article, we share the steps to check the result and what to do next.

APSC Junior Engineer Result 2026 PDF Download

APSC JE Result 2026 is now available on the official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for Junior Engineer posts can now check their name and roll number in the official APSC JE Merit List PDF 2026. Check the direct link given below: