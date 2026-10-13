NIRF 2026: How IIT Madras Maintained its 7-Year Dominance?

NIRF 2026: IIT Madras has been consistent in ranking at 1 position in NIRF ranking. The institute scores high in all five parameters of the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) which includes factors like education, research, and graduation rates. IIT Madras has ensured its number one position in this year’s rankings. Achieving this position annually is not something that can be attained just on the basis of the name of the institution. To be in the top position in the engineering category and high rank in the overall category, IIT Madras needs to achieve the highest standards in education, research, and performance of students. Candidates can find a detailed look into how the institute has managed to keep its top position for seven consecutive years. Check| NIRF 2026: IIT Hyderabad vs. IIT Patna-Which New-Gen IIT Is Rising Faster?

NIRF 2026: Year-Wise Ranking Comparison The table highlights the ranking parameter comparison during the year 2024 and 2025. The highest gain for IIT Madras is in Perception. The institution achieved complete scores both years helping it reach 1st position for seven consecutive years. Candidates can check the NIRF 2026, the year-wise score comparison shared in the table below. Parameter Group 2024 Score 2025 Score YoY Trend Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) 88.37 90.58 2.21 Research and Professional Practice (RP) 87.30 88.02 0.72 Graduation Outcome (GO) 85.76 87.01 1.25 Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) 65.68 63.34 -2.34 Perception (PR) 100 100 Unchanged (Max) Overall Rank #1 #1 7th Consecutive Year NIRF 2026: Engineering Category Rank Breakdown

Under the engineering category, IIT Madras ranked at 1 spot for 10th consecutive years. During the year 2024, under the Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) parameter, the institute gained a score of 95.79, while in 2025 it was 95.70 with a 0.09 point dip. Check the complete parameter-wise score distribution shared below. Engineering Parameter 2024 Score 2025 Score YoY Trend Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR) 95.79 95.70 -0.09 Research and Professional Practice (RP) 93.10 90.74 -2.36 Graduation Outcome (GO) 81.07 82.29 1.22 Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) 65.85 63.25 -2.6 Perception (PR) 100 100 Unchanged (Max) Engineering Category Rank #1 #1 10th Consecutive Year NIRF 2026: Innovation & Research Breakdown Considering the rankings in innovation and research, the institution ranks at top position. The NIRF however, weighs down the scores based on different metrics designated for both innovation and research.

A. Innovation Institutions Performance Metrics (2025) IIT Madras's research and innovation category indicates that the institute has a thriving startup system in place. The rating reflects a score of 100 and finance and infrastructure attributes of 95.39, as well as success in academic idea generation (91.50) and research results (88.87). However, while pre-incubation and incubation are successful (79.74), patenting and commercialization of intellectual property show a lot of room for improvement. Innovation Sub-Parameter 2025 Score Financial Support & Infrastructure (FSI) 95.39 Innovation & Academic Activities (IA) 91.50 Research & Innovation Outcomes (RIO) 88.87 Patent & IP Commercialization (PII) 57.25 Incubation, Entrepreneurship & Acceleration (IEAIE) 79.74 Peer Perception (PR) 100