Navratri Colours Day 4 2026: Royal Blue Colour Significance, Date, and Outfit Ideas

Navratri Colours Day 4 2026: The Fourth Day of the Sharad Navratri is going to be observed on Wednesday, 14 October, 2026, and the Navratri colour for the fourth day is associated with Royal Blue. On this day, devotees worship Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga. Royal Blue is often considered with peace, confidence, strength, and prosperity. With all these, the Royal Blue colour is also symbolic of royalty, luxury, power, authority, trust, and tranquillity. On the fourth day of Navratri, many people can wear the dress to make the combination with Royal Blue colour to participate in the celebration of the of 4th Day of Navratrti and worship Maa Kushmanda. Sharad Navratri is started from October 11, 2026, and will end on 19 October as Navratri, and during these nine days, devotees will worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

On 13th October, there is special significance to each day with colours and different forms of Goddess Durga. So, let’s explore this article in detail and know what are the significance of the fourth day of Navratri Colours which is Royal Blue, and see the out idea that what to wear on this day. Navratri Day 4 2026: Date and Colour Here are the important details about the fourth day of Navratri in 2026. Details Information Festival Sharad Navratri Day Day 4 Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Tithi Chaturthi Colour of the Day Royal Blue Goddess Worshipped Maa Kushmanda Festival Duration October 11–19, 2026 The date and colour are based on the popular day-wise Navratri calendar for 2026. What Is the Navratri Colour for Day 4 in 2026? The color of the fourth day of Navratri 2026 is Royal Blue. It is a shade of the original blue colour, symbolising peace, confidence, strength, prosperity, royalty, luxury, power, authority, trust, and tranquility.

Moreover, it is considered to be a traditional colour to wear Royal clothes on the occasion of Navratri Day 4 during Navratri. People generally wear accessories or use royal blue colour in decoration on this day. Furthermore, it is not mandatory to wear a particular colour on a specific day while celebrating Navratri as per religious rituals. It is a cultural tradition to celebrate this festival according to one’s belief and family tradition. What Is the Significance of Royal Blue on Day 4 of Navratri? Royal blue is a beautiful and calm colour that represents confidence, luxury, tranquillity, peace, and power. In this section, we have discussed the significance of Royal Blue on Day 4 of Navratri: Strength & Confidence: This colour provides inner strength and confidence.

Peace: While wearing or seeing this colour, it gives a sense of peace and calmness in the eyes, and the nature of this colour also represents calmness.

Prosperity: This colour also symbolises prosperity and luck.

Luxury & Trustworthiness: This royal blue colour is also related to luxury on occasions, and it also makes people trustworthy in society, building self-confidence.

All these meanings are a kind of traditional culture, and they may vary from family to family and state to state. Who Is Worshipped on the Fourth Day of Navratri? On the fourth day of Navratri, it is believed that Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, is worshiped. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that this universe has been created with the smile of Kushmanda Devi. In the word Kushmanda, ‘Ku’ means small,

‘ushma’ means heat,

‘manda’ means egg. She is also referred to as the cosmic egg from which the universe was created. Maa Kushmanda is also worshipped for energy, health, strength, and prosperity as devotees pray to her for happiness and peace. Moreover, Kushmanda Devi is depicted with eight hands and is also called Ashtabhuja which means eight hands. In her hands, there is a pot of nectar, kamandalu, bow and arrow, lotus, jars of nectar, chakra, gada, and rosary which gives ashtasiddhis and navniddhis.

Worshipping Maa Kushmanda on the Fourth Day of Navratri Is Significant as It Falls Under Navratri. How to Celebrate Navratri Day 4 at Home in 2026? Devotees can celebrate the fourth day of Sharad Navratri by worshipping Maa Kushmanda and offering prayers according to their family traditions. People may visit temples, perform puja at home or participate in community celebrations. Here are a few ways to observe Navratri Day 4: Offer prayers to Maa Kushmanda: Begin the day with prayers and seek blessings for health, happiness and prosperity.

Decorate the puja area: Use fresh flowers, clean decorations and royal blue elements if you follow the day's colour tradition.

Wear royal blue: Choose a royal blue kurta, saree, suit or dupatta to mark the occasion.

Participate in devotional activities: Attend aarti, read religious texts or join a local Navratri celebration.

Follow family traditions: Puja practices and offerings can differ across regions and communities.

Devotees can observe the festival according to their beliefs. Wearing Royal Blue is a popular colour tradition, not a compulsory religious requirement. What to Wear on Navratri Day 4 2026? On the fourth day of Navratri, which is linked with the royal blue colour, many people can follow this colour to wear on the 4th day of Navratri. Here are some simple outfit ideas: Outfit Occasion Royal Blue kurta or salwar suit Family puja and temple visits Royal Blue saree Can be traditional celebrations Royal Blue lehenga or chaniya choli For the Garba and Dandiya nights Royal Blue shirt or kurta Casual festive gatherings Royal Blue dupatta or scarf A simple way to include the days colour Navratri Colours 2026: Complete Day-Wise List Here is the popular nine-day colour sequence for Shardiya Navratri 2026.