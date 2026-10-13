OAVS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins For 815 Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process

OAVS Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has started the online application process for 815 vacancies for Principals and Teachers in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas. The recruitment notification is released under Advertisement No 1/2026 and it includes posts such as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Art Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Computer Teachers. Eligible and Interested can submit their applications through the official website at oav.edu.in.

The online applications process for the OAVS Recruitment 2026 has already started from October 12, 2026 and candidates can submit their registration forms until November 11, 2026 by 5:00 PM

OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The OAVS online registration process has commenced. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their applications through the official website. Candidates must check the educational qualifications, age limit and other requirements for their preferred post before applying. Check the direct link to apply for the OAVS Recruitment 2026 in the table below.