OAVS Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins For 815 Teacher Posts, Check Eligibility And Selection Process
The OAVS has started the online applications for 815 Principal and Teacher vacancies. Candidates can apply online at oav.edu.in until November 11, 2026 by 5 PM. The recruitment includes PGT, TGT, Art, Physical Education and Computer Teacher posts. Check all the details here.
Key Points
- OAVS announces 815 vacancies for Principals and various Teacher posts.
- Online applications started Oct 12, 2026, and close Nov 11, 2026.
- Apply online at oav.edu.in; check eligibility and selection details.
OAVS Recruitment 2026: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS) has started the online application process for 815 vacancies for Principals and Teachers in Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas. The recruitment notification is released under Advertisement No 1/2026 and it includes posts such as Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Art Teachers, Physical Education Teachers and Computer Teachers. Eligible and Interested can submit their applications through the official website at oav.edu.in.
The online applications process for the OAVS Recruitment 2026 has already started from October 12, 2026 and candidates can submit their registration forms until November 11, 2026 by 5:00 PM
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The OAVS online registration process has commenced. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can complete their applications through the official website. Candidates must check the educational qualifications, age limit and other requirements for their preferred post before applying. Check the direct link to apply for the OAVS Recruitment 2026 in the table below.
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OAVS Recruitment 2026 Link
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OAVS Recruitment 2026 Official Notice
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the OAVS Recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan (OAVS)
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Advertisement Number
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1/2026
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Recruitment Name
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OAVS Recruitment 2026
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Posts
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Principal and Teachers
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Total Vacancies
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815
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Application Mode
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Online
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Registration Start Date
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October 12, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 11, 2026
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Selection Process
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CBT, Interview and Performance Test, as applicable
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Official Website
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oav.edu.in
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check the details below.
1. Educational Qualification-
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Candidates must possess bachelor or master degree and professional teaching qualification as applicable to the post.
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Most of the PGT and TGT positions require a B.Ed or an equivalent qualification.
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TGT applicants must have qualified OSSTET, OTET Paper II or CTET Paper II as applicable.
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Computer Teachers must possess qualifications in Computer Science or Information Technology.
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Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for the subject wise requirements.
2. Age Limit- (As of January 1, 2026)
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The minimum age is 32 and it must be below 50 years for Principals and above 21 and below 42 years for other posts.
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Age relaxation would be provided for the eligible categories under the notification.
Steps to Apply for OAVS Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these steps to submit the online application form:
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Visit the official website at oav.edu.in.
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The homepage will appear then click on the OAVS Recruitment 2026 application link.
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Complete the sign up process using email ID and mobile number.
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Log in using the required login credentials
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Enter your personal details such as educational qualifications and other required information.
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Upload the recent photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees online.
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Check details and then submit the application form.
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Download and save the form for future reference.
OAVS Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
The selection process for OAVS Recruitment 2026 consists of following stages
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Computer Based Test (CBT): Candidates must appear for the CBT conducted by OAV. The question paper will be available in English and Odia.
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Interview: Candidates who are shortlisted will be called for an interview.
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Performance Test: A performance test will be conducted for those posts where it is applicable.
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Final Selection: Candidates will be selected based on their performance in their respective selection stages. For Principal, PGT and TGT posts the final evaluation includes 70% weightage for the written test and 30% for the interview.
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Negative Marking: There is a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer in the CBT.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.