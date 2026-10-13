RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released an indicative notice for CEN No. 06/2026, covering various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts. According to the notice released on 12 October 2026, the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) is tentatively planned to begin in the fourth week of December 2026. The final exam dates will be announced separately in a new notice. This early update helps candidates plan their preparation and travel well in advance.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Date 2026 Out

RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 on 12 October 2026; CEN No. 06/2026 is tentatively planned to start in the fourth week of December 2026. This means the exam is likely to begin in the last week of the year. The boards have clearly called this a tentative schedule, so the dates can still change.