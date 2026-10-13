RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check CEN 06/2026 Exam Schedule and Other Details Here
RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Date 2026 on October 12, 2026, on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Graduate-level posts can now check the complete exam schedule along with other details given in this article.
Key Points
- RRB released indicative notice for CEN No. 06/2026 on October 12, 2026.
- CBT-I is tentatively planned to begin in the fourth week of December 2026.
- A total of 3,548 vacancies announced for various NTPC Graduate posts.
RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released an indicative notice for CEN No. 06/2026, covering various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts. According to the notice released on 12 October 2026, the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) is tentatively planned to begin in the fourth week of December 2026. The final exam dates will be announced separately in a new notice. This early update helps candidates plan their preparation and travel well in advance.
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Date 2026 Out
RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 on 12 October 2026; CEN No. 06/2026 is tentatively planned to start in the fourth week of December 2026. This means the exam is likely to begin in the last week of the year. The boards have clearly called this a tentative schedule, so the dates can still change.
RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Exam Date 2026
Candidates can find all the information about RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways
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Recruitment Name
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RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate Level
|
Notice
|
Indicative Notice for Tentative CBT-I Examination Schedule
|
Centralized Employment Notice (CEN)
|
CEN No. 06/2026
|
Notified Posts
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Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA)
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Notice Issue Date
|
October 12, 2026
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Exam Stage
|
1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I)
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Tentative CBT-I Commencement
|
4th Week of December 2026
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Exact Shift / Schedule Notice
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To be issued separately on regional RRB websites
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City Intimation Slip Availability
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Expected ~10 days before commencement of CBT-I
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E-Call Letter / Admit Card Release
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Expected ~4 days before the candidate's scheduled exam date
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Selection Principle
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Strictly Computer Based Tests (CBT) on merit basis; no interview/typing stage for CEN 06/2026
|
Official Central Portal
RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026
RRB has announced a total of 3548 vacancies for various NTPC Graduate level posts. Candidates can check the complete post-wise and category-wise vacancy details in the table given below:
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RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026
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Post Name
|
Total Vacancies
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC-NCL
|
EWS
|
Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)
|
127
|
61
|
19
|
6
|
32
|
9
|
Goods Train Manager
|
2,750
|
1,166
|
424
|
220
|
687
|
253
|
Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAA)
|
300
|
121
|
47
|
35
|
74
|
23
|
Senior Clerk cum Typist
|
371
|
169
|
63
|
39
|
80
|
20
|
Total
|
3,548
|
1,517
|
553
|
300
|
873
|
305
RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Pattern 2026
The RRB NTPC Exam Pattern includes CBT 1 and CBT 2. Both the CBTs are based on General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, with a negative marking scheme of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.
|
Section
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
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General Awareness
|
40
|
40
|
90 minutes
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
100
|
100
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com