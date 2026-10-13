NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check CEN 06/2026 Exam Schedule and Other Details Here

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 17:36 IST

RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Date 2026 on October 12, 2026, on its official website, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for Graduate-level posts can now check the complete exam schedule along with other details given in this article.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check CEN 06/2026 Exam Schedule and Other Details Here
RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 (OUT): Check CEN 06/2026 Exam Schedule and Other Details Here

Key Points

  • RRB released indicative notice for CEN No. 06/2026 on October 12, 2026.
  • CBT-I is tentatively planned to begin in the fourth week of December 2026.
  • A total of 3,548 vacancies announced for various NTPC Graduate posts.

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 Out: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) have released an indicative notice for CEN No. 06/2026, covering various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) posts. According to the notice released on 12 October 2026, the 1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I) is tentatively planned to begin in the fourth week of December 2026. The final exam dates will be announced separately in a new notice. This early update helps candidates plan their preparation and travel well in advance. 

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Exam Date 2026 Out

RRB has officially released the RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Date 2026 on 12 October 2026; CEN No. 06/2026 is tentatively planned to start in the fourth week of December 2026. This means the exam is likely to begin in the last week of the year. The boards have clearly called this a tentative schedule, so the dates can still change.

Screenshot 2026-10-13 172710

RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 1 Exam Date 2026 

Candidates can find all the information about RRB NTPC Graduate Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), Ministry of Railways

Recruitment Name

RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) – Graduate Level

Notice 

Indicative Notice for Tentative CBT-I Examination Schedule

Centralized Employment Notice (CEN)

CEN No. 06/2026

Notified Posts

Goods Train Manager, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS), Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA)

Notice Issue Date

October 12, 2026

Exam Stage

1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-I)

Tentative CBT-I Commencement

4th Week of December 2026

Exact Shift / Schedule Notice

To be issued separately on regional RRB websites

City Intimation Slip Availability

Expected ~10 days before commencement of CBT-I

E-Call Letter / Admit Card Release

Expected ~4 days before the candidate's scheduled exam date

Selection Principle

Strictly Computer Based Tests (CBT) on merit basis; no interview/typing stage for CEN 06/2026

Official Central Portal

rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026

RRB has announced a total of 3548 vacancies for various NTPC Graduate level posts. Candidates can check the complete post-wise and category-wise vacancy details in the table given below:

RRB NTPC Graduate Vacancy 2026

Post Name

Total Vacancies

UR

SC

ST

OBC-NCL

EWS

Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor (CCTS)

127

61

19

6

32

9

Goods Train Manager

2,750

1,166

424

220

687

253

Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist (JAA)

300

121

47

35

74

23

Senior Clerk cum Typist

371

169

63

39

80

20

Total

3,548

1,517

553

300

873

305

RRB NTPC Graduate Exam Pattern 2026

The RRB NTPC Exam Pattern includes CBT 1 and CBT 2. Both the CBTs are based on General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, with a negative marking scheme of 1/3 marks for each wrong answer.

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Awareness

40

40

90 minutes

Mathematics

30

30

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

30

Total

100

100

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

    ... Read More
    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 17:36 IST
    Fire Icon

    Latest Stories

    Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

    Trending

    Education News Live

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News