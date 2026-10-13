France Student Protests 2026: Nationwide Demonstrations Planned Over Teacher Shortages, Poor School Conditions

News

France is preparing for another round of nationwide student demonstrations as protests over poor school conditions continue. Students, supported by trade unions and the left-wing opposition party France Unbowed, are planning marches in Paris and other cities on Tuesday, October 13. The latest demonstrations follow protests last week, when more than 70,000 people took to the streets across France. Around 500 people were arrested during the demonstrations, according to media reports. The movement has continued for several weeks, with students demanding better classrooms, more teachers and improved facilities in schools. Authorities are also concerned about further clashes between protesters and police. Why Are Students Protesting in France? Students have raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of teachers and poorly maintained school buildings. They have also called for more funding for public education and improvements to the country's education system.

Some students have reported problems such as water leaks, damaged classroom walls and unsuitable learning conditions. They say these issues make it difficult for them to study in a safe and comfortable environment. The protests have also spread to universities, with some higher education institutions experiencing disruptions. Parents, teachers, trade unions and other members of the public have joined the demonstrations in support of students. Police Clashes Raise Safety Concerns Several demonstrations have led to clashes between protesters and police. Students have blocked school entrances using bins and other objects, while police have used tear gas to disperse crowds in some locations. The use of force has raised concerns after several young protesters suffered serious injuries during recent demonstrations. These incidents have added to students' anger and increased criticism of police actions.