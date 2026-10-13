France Student Protests 2026: Nationwide Demonstrations Planned Over Teacher Shortages, Poor School Conditions
Students across France are preparing for fresh demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and poor school facilities. The protests come after thousands joined rallies last week.
France is preparing for another round of nationwide student demonstrations as protests over poor school conditions continue. Students, supported by trade unions and the left-wing opposition party France Unbowed, are planning marches in Paris and other cities on Tuesday, October 13.
The latest demonstrations follow protests last week, when more than 70,000 people took to the streets across France. Around 500 people were arrested during the demonstrations, according to media reports.
The movement has continued for several weeks, with students demanding better classrooms, more teachers and improved facilities in schools. Authorities are also concerned about further clashes between protesters and police.
Why Are Students Protesting in France?
Students have raised concerns about overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of teachers and poorly maintained school buildings. They have also called for more funding for public education and improvements to the country's education system.
Some students have reported problems such as water leaks, damaged classroom walls and unsuitable learning conditions. They say these issues make it difficult for them to study in a safe and comfortable environment.
The protests have also spread to universities, with some higher education institutions experiencing disruptions. Parents, teachers, trade unions and other members of the public have joined the demonstrations in support of students.
Police Clashes Raise Safety Concerns
Several demonstrations have led to clashes between protesters and police. Students have blocked school entrances using bins and other objects, while police have used tear gas to disperse crowds in some locations.
The use of force has raised concerns after several young protesters suffered serious injuries during recent demonstrations. These incidents have added to students' anger and increased criticism of police actions.
The French government has faced growing pressure to address both students' demands and concerns about the handling of protests.
French Government Faces Pressure to Respond
The government has acknowledged students' concerns but has not announced a complete set of measures to meet their demands. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has said that the concerns and anxiety expressed by students should be heard.
Student organisations, however, have said they will continue their campaign until the government takes concrete steps to improve education. The latest demonstrations could put further pressure on the government as it deals with demands for increased education spending and concerns over public finances.
With protests continuing across the country, students and their supporters are calling for better learning conditions, improved school facilities and greater investment in public education.
Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.