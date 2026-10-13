IIIT Ranchi Student Death: Education Ministry Forms Three-Member Committee to Probe Incident
The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a first-year student and review student support systems, counselling facilities and emergency arrangements at the institute.
The Ministry of Education has formed a three-member committee to investigate the death of a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi. The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and review the facilities and support systems available to students.
The decision comes amid protests by students on the campus, who have raised concerns about the institute's administration and emergency medical facilities. They have also demanded accountability from the authorities following the student's death.
Who Will Head the IIIT Ranchi Inquiry Committee?
The committee will be chaired by Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the South Campus at the University of Delhi. It will also include a senior psychiatrist and a senior officer from the Ministry of Education.
The panel has been asked to examine the incident in detail and identify any gaps in the institute's systems that may need attention. It will review the implementation of guidelines related to basic facilities, student support, counselling, mentoring and grievance redressal. These systems are meant to help students address academic, personal and other concerns during their time at the institute.
The committee will also interact with relevant stakeholders and examine records and documents as required. It will recommend measures to improve student welfare and help prevent similar incidents in the future.
What Happened at IIIT Ranchi?
The incident involved Aditya Kumar, a first-year student from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who joined IIIT Ranchi in August 2026.
According to institute director Rajiv Srivastava, the student was appearing for his mid-semester examinations when the incident took place on campus. The director said the institute had received information about a power outage the previous night.
The student's hostel room was later found locked from inside. Fellow students reportedly broke open the door and took him out. A campus ambulance transported him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated.
Students Raise Concerns Over Campus Facilities
Following the incident, students began protesting and demanded the resignation of the institute's director. They raised concerns about emergency medical arrangements and other basic facilities on campus.
The Ministry of Education has also made interim administrative arrangements to ensure that the institute continues to function smoothly, with students' interests and well-being remaining a priority.
The three-member committee is expected to examine the available information, identify gaps in existing systems and suggest steps to strengthen student safety and support at IIIT Ranchi.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.