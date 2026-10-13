IIIT Ranchi Student Death: Education Ministry Forms Three-Member Committee to Probe Incident

News

The Ministry of Education has formed a three-member committee to investigate the death of a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Ranchi. The committee will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and review the facilities and support systems available to students. The decision comes amid protests by students on the campus, who have raised concerns about the institute's administration and emergency medical facilities. They have also demanded accountability from the authorities following the student's death. Who Will Head the IIIT Ranchi Inquiry Committee? The committee will be chaired by Professor Rajni Abbi, Director of the South Campus at the University of Delhi. It will also include a senior psychiatrist and a senior officer from the Ministry of Education.

The panel has been asked to examine the incident in detail and identify any gaps in the institute's systems that may need attention. It will review the implementation of guidelines related to basic facilities, student support, counselling, mentoring and grievance redressal. These systems are meant to help students address academic, personal and other concerns during their time at the institute. The committee will also interact with relevant stakeholders and examine records and documents as required. It will recommend measures to improve student welfare and help prevent similar incidents in the future. What Happened at IIIT Ranchi? The incident involved Aditya Kumar, a first-year student from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who joined IIIT Ranchi in August 2026. According to institute director Rajiv Srivastava, the student was appearing for his mid-semester examinations when the incident took place on campus. The director said the institute had received information about a power outage the previous night.