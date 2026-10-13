BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key today, October 13, 2026, for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) exam 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can now check it on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The final answer key is released after the commission reviews objections raised against the provisional key. It helps candidates match their responses and estimate their marks accurately. Since this key is final, no more changes will be made to it. In this article, we explain how to download the BPSC APO final answer key 2026, along with other important details candidates should know.

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

BPSC has officially released the APO & PO Final Answer Key 2026 today, October 12, 2026, on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the General Studies and Law exam held on July 15, 2026, can now check their final answer key PDF from the link given below: