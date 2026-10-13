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BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Prelims Response Sheet at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 16:08 IST

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 has been released today, October 13, 2026, on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can now check the prelims final answer key from the direct link given below.

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Prelims Response Sheet at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Prelims Response Sheet at bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Key Points

  • BPSC released the final answer key for the PO exam 2026 on October 13, 2026.
  • Candidates can check the final answer key on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
  • The General Studies and Law exam for PO was conducted on July 15, 2026.

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the final answer key today, October 13, 2026, for the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) exam 2026. Candidates who appeared in the written exam can now check it on the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The final answer key is released after the commission reviews objections raised against the provisional key. It helps candidates match their responses and estimate their marks accurately. Since this key is final, no more changes will be made to it. In this article, we explain how to download the BPSC APO final answer key 2026, along with other important details candidates should know.

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 PDF Download

BPSC has officially released the APO & PO Final Answer Key 2026 today, October 12, 2026, on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the General Studies and Law exam held on July 15, 2026, can now check their final answer key PDF from the link given below:

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 for General Studies

Check Here

BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026 for Law 

Check Here

Screenshot 2026-10-13 132456

BPSC APO Final Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The Bihar Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the APO exam. Candidates can find all the information about the APO exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Exam Name

Prosecution Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination

Post Name

Prosecution Officer (PO)

Document Published

Final Answer Key (Paper I: General Studies & Paper II: Law)

Status

Published & Live

Release Date

October 13, 2026

Mode of Release

Online PDF on official portal

Objection Status

Closed (Expert Review Completed)

Next Stage

Declaration of Prelims Result & Shortlisting for Mains Written Examination

Official Portal

bpsc.bihar.gov.in

Steps to Download BPSC PO Final Answer Key 2026

Candidates can download the final answer key PDF from the official BPSC website by following these steps:

  • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the "Answer Key" or "Latest Updates" section.

  • Click on the link that reads "Final Answer Key for Prosecution Officer (PO) Exam 2026."

  • The final answer key PDF will open on your screen.

  • Check the answer key for your question paper series (Set A, B, C or D).

  • Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:40 IST
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