Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today for 6843 Vacancies at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat has invited online applications for 6843 Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) posts across the state. Eligible female candidates can submit their application forms through the official e-HRMS portal at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The application process has already started from September 21, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 14, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline ends & they must check the eligibility criteria for their preferred post.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application window for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 will close on October 14, 2026. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can visit the official e HRMS portal to apply for the available vacancies. Applicants must select their relevant district or urban area advertisement and read the instructions before filling out the application form. Check the direct link to apply for the Gujarat Anganwadi Vacancies from the table given below.