Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today for 6843 Vacancies at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
The Women and Child Development Department will close the online application process for Worker and Helper posts on October 14, 2026 for 6,843 posts. The vacancies are distributed across 50 districts and urban regions. Eligible female candidates can apply online through the official website. Check this complete article for details related to educational qualifications, age limit, district wise vacancies and more.
Key Points
- WCD Gujarat announces 6843 Anganwadi Worker & Helper vacancies.
- Online applications for these posts began on September 21, 2026.
- The last date to apply online is October 14, 2026.
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat has invited online applications for 6843 Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) posts across the state. Eligible female candidates can submit their application forms through the official e-HRMS portal at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The application process has already started from September 21, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 14, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline ends & they must check the eligibility criteria for their preferred post.
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
The online application window for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 will close on October 14, 2026. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can visit the official e HRMS portal to apply for the available vacancies. Applicants must select their relevant district or urban area advertisement and read the instructions before filling out the application form. Check the direct link to apply for the Gujarat Anganwadi Vacancies from the table given below.
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Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Link
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can check the important details related to the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 from the table given below.
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Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Women and Child Development Department, Gujarat
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Recruitment Name
|
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
|
Posts
|
Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper
|
Total Vacancies
|
6,843
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
September 21, 2026
|
Last Date to Apply
|
October 14, 2026
|
Eligibility
|
Eligible local female candidates
|
Selection Process
|
Merit-based
|
Official Website
|
e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the prescribed educational qualification, age limit and residence requirements before applying for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026.
1. Nationality and Residence-
Candidates must meet the local residence conditions as specified for the relevant district, village or urban ward.
2. Educational Qualification-
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For Anganwadi Worker posts candidates must have passed Class 12 or must have passed Class 10 Pass with 2 years AICTE Recognised Diploma.
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For Anganwadi Helper posts candidates must have passed Class 10.
3. Age Limit-
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For Anganwadi worker candidates minimum age must be 18 years while maximum age stands at 33 years.
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For Anganwadi Helper vacancies the minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age must not exceed 33 years.
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown
A total of 6,843 vacancies have been announced across 50 districts and urban regions of Gujarat for Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper posts. The post wise vacancy distribution is given in the table below.
|
S.No
|
Districts
|
Anganwadi Workers
|
Anganwadi Helpers
|
Number of Vacancies
|
1
|
Ahmedabad
|
92
|
114
|
206
|
2
|
Ahmedabad Urban
|
145
|
223
|
368
|
3
|
Amreli
|
104
|
143
|
247
|
4
|
Anand
|
128
|
104
|
232
|
5
|
Anand Urban (Karamsad)
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
6
|
Aravalli
|
60
|
55
|
115
|
7
|
Banaskantha
|
95
|
135
|
230
|
8
|
Bharuch
|
47
|
65
|
112
|
9
|
Bhavnagar
|
112
|
123
|
235
|
10
|
Bhavnagar Urban
|
30
|
41
|
71
|
11
|
Botad
|
30
|
33
|
63
|
12
|
Chhota Udepur
|
41
|
66
|
107
|
13
|
Dahod
|
100
|
104
|
204
|
14
|
Dang
|
16
|
14
|
30
|
15
|
Devbhumi Dwarka
|
42
|
75
|
117
|
16
|
Gandhidham Urban (Kutch)
|
9
|
23
|
32
|
17
|
Gandhinagar
|
57
|
72
|
129
|
18
|
Gir Somnath
|
56
|
83
|
139
|
19
|
Jamnagar
|
69
|
110
|
179
|
20
|
Jamnagar Urban
|
37
|
41
|
78
|
21
|
Junagadh
|
85
|
82
|
167
|
22
|
Junagadh Urban
|
21
|
29
|
50
|
23
|
Kheda
|
101
|
98
|
199
|
24
|
Kutch
|
200
|
255
|
455
|
25
|
Mahesana
|
133
|
151
|
284
|
26
|
Mahesana Urban
|
8
|
9
|
17
|
27
|
Morbi
|
70
|
92
|
162
|
28
|
Morbi Urban
|
6
|
9
|
15
|
29
|
Nadiad Urban
|
9
|
6
|
15
|
30
|
Narmada
|
36
|
46
|
82
|
31
|
Navsari
|
84
|
76
|
160
|
32
|
Navsari Urban
|
9
|
12
|
21
|
33
|
Panchmahal
|
52
|
82
|
134
|
34
|
Patan
|
82
|
143
|
225
|
35
|
Porbandar
|
29
|
40
|
69
|
36
|
Porbandar Urban
|
15
|
14
|
29
|
37
|
Rajkot
|
90
|
101
|
191
|
38
|
Rajkot Urban
|
38
|
44
|
82
|
39
|
Sabarkantha
|
87
|
100
|
187
|
40
|
Surat
|
80
|
101
|
181
|
41
|
Surat Urban
|
60
|
117
|
177
|
42
|
Surendranagar
|
85
|
93
|
178
|
43
|
Surendranagar Urban
|
20
|
25
|
45
|
44
|
Tapi
|
46
|
51
|
97
|
45
|
Valsad
|
95
|
122
|
217
|
46
|
Vapi Urban
|
16
|
11
|
27
|
47
|
Vadodara
|
74
|
90
|
164
|
48
|
Vadodara Urban
|
38
|
42
|
80
|
49
|
Vav-Tharad
|
45
|
82
|
127
|
50
|
Ocean
|
45
|
37
|
82
|
Grand Total
|
3,043
|
3,800
|
6,843
Steps to Apply Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
Eligible candidates can follow the simple steps to listed below to complete the online application process-
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Visit the official Gujarat e HRMS portal at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the Women and Child Development Department recruitment section.
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Select the Gujarat Anganwadi Worker or Helper advertisement for the relevant district or urban area.
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Check the official instruction and eligibility criteria.
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Select appropriate post and Anganwadi centre.
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Enter the personal, educational and residence details.
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Upload relevant documents in the prescribed format.
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Check and review the details once entered in the application form.
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Submit the application before October 14, 2026.
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Save a copy of the application form for future references.
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates who want to apply for the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment must remember that there is no application fees which means that anyone who is eligible and meet all the prescribed conditions can apply.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.