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Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today for 6843 Vacancies at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:39 IST

The Women and Child Development Department will close the online application process for Worker and Helper posts on October 14, 2026 for 6,843 posts. The vacancies are distributed across 50 districts and urban regions. Eligible female candidates can apply online through the official website. Check this complete article for details related to educational qualifications, age limit, district wise vacancies and more.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today for 6843 Vacancies at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in
Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Online Today for 6843 Vacancies at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Key Points

  • WCD Gujarat announces 6843 Anganwadi Worker & Helper vacancies.
  • Online applications for these posts began on September 21, 2026.
  • The last date to apply online is October 14, 2026.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: The Women and Child Development Department (WCD) Gujarat has invited online applications for 6843 Anganwadi Worker (AWW) and Anganwadi Helper (AWH) posts across the state. Eligible female candidates can submit their application forms through the official e-HRMS portal at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in. The application process has already started from  September 21, 2026 and the last date to apply online is October 14, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline ends & they must check the eligibility criteria for their preferred post.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

The online application window for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 will close on October 14, 2026. Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can visit the official e HRMS portal to apply for the available vacancies. Applicants must select their relevant district or urban area advertisement and read the instructions before filling out the application form. Check the direct link to apply for the Gujarat Anganwadi Vacancies from the table given below.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Link 

Click Here

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Highlights

Candidates can check the important details related to the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 from the table given below.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority 

Women and Child Development Department, Gujarat

Recruitment Name

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026

Posts

Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper

Total Vacancies

6,843

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

September 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply

October 14, 2026

Eligibility

Eligible local female candidates

Selection Process

Merit-based

Official Website

e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must fulfil the prescribed educational qualification, age limit and residence requirements before applying for Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026.

1. Nationality and Residence-

   Candidates must meet the local residence conditions as specified for the relevant district, village or urban ward.

2. Educational Qualification-

  • For Anganwadi Worker posts candidates must have passed Class 12 or must have passed Class 10 Pass with 2 years AICTE Recognised Diploma.

  • For Anganwadi Helper posts candidates must have passed Class 10. 

3. Age Limit-

  • For Anganwadi worker candidates minimum age must be 18 years while maximum age stands at 33 years.

  • For Anganwadi Helper vacancies the minimum age to apply is 18 years while the maximum age must not exceed 33 years.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Vacancies Breakdown

A total of 6,843 vacancies have been announced across 50 districts and urban regions of Gujarat for Anganwadi Worker and Anganwadi Helper posts. The post wise vacancy distribution is given in the table below.

S.No

Districts

Anganwadi Workers

Anganwadi Helpers

Number of Vacancies 

1

Ahmedabad

92

114

206

2

Ahmedabad Urban

145

223

368

3

Amreli

104

143

247

4

Anand

128

104

232

5

Anand Urban (Karamsad)

14

16

30

6

Aravalli

60

55

115

7

Banaskantha

95

135

230

8

Bharuch

47

65

112

9

Bhavnagar

112

123

235

10

Bhavnagar Urban

30

41

71

11

Botad

30

33

63

12

Chhota Udepur

41

66

107

13

Dahod

100

104

204

14

Dang

16

14

30

15

Devbhumi Dwarka

42

75

117

16

Gandhidham Urban (Kutch)

9

23

32

17

Gandhinagar

57

72

129

18

Gir Somnath

56

83

139

19

Jamnagar

69

110

179

20

Jamnagar Urban

37

41

78

21

Junagadh

85

82

167

22

Junagadh Urban

21

29

50

23

Kheda

101

98

199

24

Kutch

200

255

455

25

Mahesana

133

151

284

26

Mahesana Urban

8

9

17

27

Morbi

70

92

162

28

Morbi Urban

6

9

15

29

Nadiad Urban

9

6

15

30

Narmada

36

46

82

31

Navsari

84

76

160

32

Navsari Urban

9

12

21

33

Panchmahal

52

82

134

34

Patan

82

143

225

35

Porbandar

29

40

69

36

Porbandar Urban

15

14

29

37

Rajkot

90

101

191

38

Rajkot Urban

38

44

82

39

Sabarkantha

87

100

187

40

Surat

80

101

181

41

Surat Urban

60

117

177

42

Surendranagar

85

93

178

43

Surendranagar Urban

20

25

45

44

Tapi

46

51

97

45

Valsad

95

122

217

46

Vapi Urban

16

11

27

47

Vadodara

74

90

164

48

Vadodara Urban

38

42

80

49

Vav-Tharad

45

82

127

50

Ocean

45

37

82
 

Grand Total

3,043

3,800

6,843

Steps to Apply Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026

Eligible candidates can follow the simple steps to listed below to complete the online application process-

  • Visit the official Gujarat e HRMS portal at e-hrms.gujarat.gov.in.

  • On the homepage click on the Women and Child Development Department recruitment section.

  • Select the Gujarat Anganwadi Worker or Helper advertisement for the relevant district or urban area.

  • Check the official instruction and eligibility criteria.

  • Select appropriate post and Anganwadi centre.

  • Enter the personal, educational and residence details.

  • Upload relevant documents in the prescribed format.

  • Check and review the details once entered in the application form.

  • Submit the application before October 14, 2026.

  • Save a copy of the application form for future references. 

For more details please refer to the official website regularly.

Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply for the Gujarat Anganwadi Recruitment must remember that there is no application fees which means that anyone who is eligible and meet all the prescribed conditions can apply.

 


Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:56 IST
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