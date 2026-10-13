UGC NET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here
UGC NET Syllabus 2026: The UGC NET December 2026 notification is out and the application process is underway. The candidates who are planning to appear for the December session should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. Check this article to know the exam pattern and download subject-wise syllabus pdf.
Key Points
- UGC NET December 2026 applications open from 08 to 28 October 2026.
- The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled for 14-19 December 2026.
- UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is on ugcnet.nta.nic.in for JRF, AP, and PhD eligibility.
UGC NET Syllabus 2026: The UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2026 application process has started and the candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should begin their preparation now. To begin the preparation, start by downloading the syllabus and reading it thoroughly to understand what topics are required to be covered. The syllabus serves as an important guide for the candidates. The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on 14-19 December 2026. Therefore, the candidates should begin preparing now.
UGC NET Syllabus 2026 Highlights
The UGC NET is a national-level examination which is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and (iii) admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET December 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Dates
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08 to 28 October 2026
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Mode of Exam
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Computer Based Test (CBT)
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Number of Subjects
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87
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Official Website
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www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026
The UGC NET Paper 1 is common for all the candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam. This section intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
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UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026
UGC NET Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The UGC NET exam consists of a single paper which has two sections- Paper 1 and Part 2. Part 1 is common for all the candidates, whereas Part 2 is subject-specific i.e. the subject chosen by the candidate. The UGC NET is conducted for a total of 87 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.
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S. No.
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Subject Code
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Subject Name
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1
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001
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2
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002
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3
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003
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4
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004
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5
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005
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6
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006
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7
|
007
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8
|
008
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9
|
009
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10
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010
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11
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011
|
12
|
012
|
13
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014
|
14
|
015
|
15
|
016
|
16
|
017
|
17
|
018
|
18
|
019
|
19
|
020
|
20
|
021
|
21
|
022
|
22
|
023
|
23
|
024
|
24
|
025
|
25
|
026
|
26
|
027
|
27
|
028
|
28
|
029
|
29
|
030
|
30
|
031
|
31
|
032
|
32
|
033
|
33
|
034
|
34
|
035
|
35
|
036
|
36
|
037
|
37
|
038
|
38
|
039
|
39
|
040
|
40
|
041
|
41
|
042
|
42
|
043
|
43
|
044
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44
|
045
|
45
|
046
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46
|
047
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47
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049
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48
|
050
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49
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055
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50
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058
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51
|
059
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52
|
060
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53
|
062
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54
|
063
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55
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065
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56
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066
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57
|
067
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58
|
068
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59
|
070
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60
|
071
|
61
|
072
|
62
|
073
|
63
|
074
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64
|
079
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65
|
080
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66
|
081
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67
|
082
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68
|
083
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69
|
084
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70
|
085
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71
|
087
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72
|
088
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73
|
089
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74
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090
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75
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091
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76
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092
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77
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093
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78
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094
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79
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095
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80
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100
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Yoga
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81
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101
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Sindhi
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82
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102
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Hindu Studies
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83
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103
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Indian Knowledge System
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84
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104
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Disaster Management
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85
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105
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Ayurveda Biology
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86
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106
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Forestry
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87
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107
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Statistics
UGC NET Exam Pattern 2026
Having an understanding of the exam pattern is very crucial in preparing for the exam. The exam pattern includes the number of questions, types of questions, marking scheme, negative marks (if any), and other details. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions.
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Part
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Marks
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No. of Questions
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Description
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I
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100
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50
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The questions in Part-I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
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II
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200
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100
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This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.
The exam will be held for 3 hours and there will be no break in between. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.