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UGC NET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

By Upasna Choudhary
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 14:27 IST

UGC NET Syllabus 2026: The UGC NET December 2026 notification is out and the application process is underway. The candidates who are planning to appear for the December session should start their preparation by downloading the syllabus. Check this article to know the exam pattern and download subject-wise syllabus pdf.

UGC NET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here
UGC NET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points

  • UGC NET December 2026 applications open from 08 to 28 October 2026.
  • The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled for 14-19 December 2026.
  • UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is on ugcnet.nta.nic.in for JRF, AP, and PhD eligibility.

UGC NET Syllabus 2026: The UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2026 application process has started and the candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should begin their preparation now. To begin the preparation, start by downloading the syllabus and reading it thoroughly to understand what topics are required to be covered. The syllabus serves as an important guide for the candidates. The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on 14-19 December 2026. Therefore, the candidates should begin preparing now.

UGC NET Syllabus 2026 Highlights

The UGC NET is a national-level examination which is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and (iii) admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

UGC NET December 2026

Application Mode

Online

Application Dates

08 to 28 October 2026

Mode of Exam

Computer Based Test (CBT)

Number of Subjects

87

Official Website

www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026

The UGC NET Paper 1 is common for all the candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam. This section intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026

Download Here

UGC NET Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026

The UGC NET exam consists of a single paper which has two sections- Paper 1 and Part 2. Part 1 is common for all the candidates, whereas Part 2 is subject-specific i.e. the subject chosen by the candidate. The UGC NET is conducted for a total of 87 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.

S. No.

Subject Code

Subject Name

1

001

Economics

2

002

Political Science

3

003

Philosophy

4

004

Psychology

5

005

Sociology

6

006

History

7

007

Anthropology

8

008

Commerce

9

009

Education

10

010

Social Work

11

011

Defence and Strategic Studies

12

012

Home Science

13

014

Public Administration

14

015

Population Studies

15

016

Music

16

017

Management

17

018

Maithili

18

019

Bengali

19

020

Hindi

20

021

Kannada

21

022

Malayalam

22

023

Oriya

23

024

Punjabi

24

025

Sanskrit

25

026

Tamil

26

027

Telugu

27

028

Urdu

28

029

Arabic

29

030

English

30

031

Linguistics

31

032

Chinese

32

033

Dogri

33

034

Nepali

34

035

Manipuri

35

036

Assamese

36

037

Gujarati

37

038

Marathi

38

039

French (French Version)

39

040

Spanish

40

041

Russian

41

042

Persian

42

043

Rajasthani

43

044

German

44

045

Japanese

45

046

Adult Education

46

047

Physical Education

47

049

Arab Culture and Islamic Studies

48

050

Indian Culture

49

055

Labour Welfare

50

058

Law

51

059

Library and Information Science

52

060

Buddhist, Jaina, Gandhian and Peace Studies

53

062

Comparative Study of Religions

54

063

Mass Communication and Journalism

55

065

Performing Art - Dance/Drama/Theatre

56

066

Museology & Conservation

57

067

Archaeology

58

068

Criminology

59

070

Tribal and Regional Language/Literature

60

071

Folk Literature

61

072

Comparative Literature

62

073

Sanskrit

63

074

Women Studies

64

079

Visual Art

65

080

Geography

66

081

Social Medicine & Community Health

67

082

Forensic Science

68

083

Pali

69

084

Kashmiri

70

085

Konkani

71

087

Computer Science and Applications

72

088

Electronic Science

73

089

Environmental Sciences

74

090

Politics

75

091

Prakrit

76

092

Human Rights and Duties

77

093

Tourism Administration and Management

78

094

Bodo

79

095

Santali

80

100

Yoga

81

101

Sindhi

82

102

Hindu Studies

83

103

Indian Knowledge System

84

104

Disaster Management

85

105

Ayurveda Biology

86

106

Forestry

87

107

Statistics

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2026

Having an understanding of the exam pattern is very crucial in preparing for the exam. The exam pattern includes the number of questions, types of questions, marking scheme, negative marks (if any), and other details. The test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions.

Part

Marks

No. of Questions

Description

I

100

50

The questions in Part-I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

II

200

100

This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

The exam will be held for 3 hours and there will be no break in between. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Executive - Editorial

Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 14:27 IST
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