UGC NET Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

Key Points UGC NET December 2026 applications open from 08 to 28 October 2026.

The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled for 14-19 December 2026.

UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is on ugcnet.nta.nic.in for JRF, AP, and PhD eligibility.

UGC NET Syllabus 2026: The UGC NET Syllabus 2026 is available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET December 2026 application process has started and the candidates who are planning to appear for the exam should begin their preparation now. To begin the preparation, start by downloading the syllabus and reading it thoroughly to understand what topics are required to be covered. The syllabus serves as an important guide for the candidates. The UGC NET December 2026 exam is scheduled to be held on 14-19 December 2026. Therefore, the candidates should begin preparing now. UGC NET Syllabus 2026 Highlights The UGC NET is a national-level examination which is being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for (i) award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor, (ii) appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D., and (iii) admission to Ph.D. only in Indian universities and colleges.

Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET December 2026 Application Mode Online Application Dates 08 to 28 October 2026 Mode of Exam Computer Based Test (CBT) Number of Subjects 87 Official Website www.ugcnet.nta.nic.in UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 The UGC NET Paper 1 is common for all the candidates appearing for the UGC NET exam. This section intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. UGC NET Paper 1 Syllabus 2026 Download Here UGC NET Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The UGC NET exam consists of a single paper which has two sections- Paper 1 and Part 2. Part 1 is common for all the candidates, whereas Part 2 is subject-specific i.e. the subject chosen by the candidate. The UGC NET is conducted for a total of 87 subjects. The candidates can download the subject-wise syllabus pdf here.