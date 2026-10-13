India has been recently witnessing massive protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Among lakhs of domenstrators, on protestor gained immediate attention, Neha Bora, who has been regarded by many protesters as ‘sherni’ or the lioness owing to her brave stand in the protests. Seen running through streets, climbing barricades and confronting police officers before being detained, Neha Bora instantly became a spotlight on social media and the face of the fierce Gen Z movement. However, the 29-year-old president of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) has more to her than what is going viral on social media. Let’s know who is Bora, and how did she became a relentless and powerful voice of India’s Gen-Z protest movement?

Neha Bora’s Early Life: From Street Theatre to Student Politics Born in Khatima, Uttarakhand, Bora shifted regularly during childhood because her father served in the Indian Army. She pursued her class 10th-12th schooling in Bengal, where exposure to writers and political thinkers such as Charu Majumdar, Pablo Neruda and Arundhati Roy mould and refine her political perspective. Neha Bora's Education Later, Bora graduated in sociology from Hindu College of Delhi University and pursued postgraduate in erformance Studies at Dr B. R. Ambedkar University. Subsequently, she joined Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Arts and Aesthetics to pursue a PhD in Theatre and Performance Studies. At JNU, Bora became frequently engaged in student politics, joining AISA, a Left-wing student organisation linked with the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation. Presently, she serves as the organisation’s national president.

Besides political life and academics, Bora is connected with Sangwari, a Delhi-based street theatre group. She regarded theatre as a way to understand people whose experiences and beliefs may vary from one’s own. The Jantar Mantar Protests Alongside fellow AISA leaders Manish Kumar and Aameen Amitoj, Bora undertook a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. The protest gained massive prestige after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration. The three student leaders held onto their fast for 23 days before ending it on July 20 after appeals by MPs, activists and famous figures. Her participation fetched her national prominence and established her as a prominent figure in student-led movement demanding accountability over competitive examinations. Thereafter, she joined protests in Jharkhand, where ink was thrown at her during a protest near the state Assembly on August 7. Bora criticized the incident, asserting that such attacks would not quieten youth.