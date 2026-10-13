Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT: Check the Exam Date at prb.wb.gov.in & Other Details

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released an important notice regarding the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET). The PMT/PET exam 2026 for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Kolkata Police-2024 will start on October 28, 2026. This notice has been issued alongside the results of the preliminary written exam 2026 for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable. Those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written test will be able to download the PET/PMT admit card from the official website, i.e., wbprb.applythrunet.co.in, from October 15, 2026. The PMT/PET serves as the mandatory second stage of the recruitment process to shortlist the candidates for the final merit list and the other stages of the recruitment process.

Kolkata Police PMT & PST 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Kolkata Police PMT and PST dates 2026:-

Particulars Details Recruiting Body West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Post Name Constable and Lady Constable PMT/PET Date October 28, 206 Admit Card Date October 15, 2026 Official Website prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Dates

WBPRB has released the results for the prelims written exam for the recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in Kolkata Police-2024; along with it, the PMT & PST exam dates have also been released. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the PMT & PST exam 2026 from October 15, 2026.