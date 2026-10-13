Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT: Check the Exam Date at prb.wb.gov.in & Other Details
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the PMT and PST dates at prb.wb.gov.in. Check the official physical standard test schedules, admit card download date, and other details
Key Points
- Kolkata Police Constable PMT/PET exam begins on October 28, 2026.
- PMT/PET admit cards available from October 15, 2026, on official website.
- Notice issued for qualified candidates of Kolkata Police preliminary written exam.
The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released an important notice regarding the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET). The PMT/PET exam 2026 for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Kolkata Police-2024 will start on October 28, 2026. This notice has been issued alongside the results of the preliminary written exam 2026 for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable. Those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written test will be able to download the PET/PMT admit card from the official website, i.e., wbprb.applythrunet.co.in, from October 15, 2026. The PMT/PET serves as the mandatory second stage of the recruitment process to shortlist the candidates for the final merit list and the other stages of the recruitment process.
Kolkata Police PMT & PST 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are some of the key highlights of the Kolkata Police PMT and PST dates 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)
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Post Name
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Constable and Lady Constable
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PMT/PET Date
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October 28, 206
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Admit Card Date
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October 15, 2026
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Official Website
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prb.wb.gov.in
Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Dates
WBPRB has released the results for the prelims written exam for the recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in Kolkata Police-2024; along with it, the PMT & PST exam dates have also been released. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the PMT & PST exam 2026 from October 15, 2026.
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Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT
Also check, WBP Constable Cutoff 2026 Out
How to Download the Kolkata Police PMT/ PST e-Admit Card 2026?
Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary written exam for the Kolkata Police Constable posts 2024 can use these simple steps to download their PST/PMT admit card once it is available to download:-
- Visit the official website of WBPRB, i.e.. prb.wb.gov.in
- Once directed to the homepage, in the latest news section, look for the notification titled Download e-Admit Cards for PMT & PET for recruitment to the post of constables.
- Click on it and enter the 8-digit application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY, and submit.
- Download the e-Admit Card, review the exam centre address and reporting time, and print clear copies.
Important Documents to Carry for KP Constable PMT/ PST Exam 2026
Qualified candidates who will report to their assigned exam centre ground for the PMT and PST dates will have to carry these original copies alongside the self-attested photocopies on the exam day.
- Clear printout of the e-admit card for the PMT/PST exam 2025 with a visible photograph.
- Valid original photo ID card such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License.
- Class 10th and 12th Marksheets and certificates.
- Caste and category certificate which is issued by a competent West Bengal Authority for reserved category candidates.
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