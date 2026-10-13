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Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT: Check the Exam Date at prb.wb.gov.in & Other Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 14:19 IST

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has announced the PMT and PST dates at prb.wb.gov.in. Check the official physical standard test schedules, admit card download date, and other details

Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT: Check the Exam Date at prb.wb.gov.in & Other Details
Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT: Check the Exam Date at prb.wb.gov.in & Other Details

Key Points

  • Kolkata Police Constable PMT/PET exam begins on October 28, 2026.
  • PMT/PET admit cards available from October 15, 2026, on official website.
  • Notice issued for qualified candidates of Kolkata Police preliminary written exam.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has officially released an important notice regarding the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Standard or Physical Efficiency Test (PST/PET). The PMT/PET exam 2026 for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Kolkata Police-2024 will start on October 28, 2026. This notice has been issued alongside the results of the preliminary written exam 2026 for the Kolkata Police Constable and Lady Constable. Those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary written test will be able to download the PET/PMT admit card from the official website, i.e., wbprb.applythrunet.co.in, from October 15, 2026. The PMT/PET serves as the mandatory second stage of the recruitment process to shortlist the candidates for the final merit list and the other stages of the recruitment process. 

Kolkata Police PMT & PST 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the key highlights of the Kolkata Police PMT and PST dates 2026:-

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Post Name

Constable and Lady Constable

PMT/PET Date

October 28, 206

Admit Card Date

October 15, 2026

Official Website

prb.wb.gov.in

Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Dates

WBPRB has released the results for the prelims written exam for the recruitment to the post of Constable and Lady Constable in Kolkata Police-2024; along with it, the PMT & PST exam dates have also been released. Candidates will be able to download the admit card for the PMT & PST exam 2026 from October 15, 2026.

Kolkata Police Constable PMT & PST 2026 Date OUT

Check Official Notice

Also check, WBP Constable Cutoff 2026 Out

How to Download the Kolkata Police PMT/ PST e-Admit Card 2026?

Those candidates who have qualified the preliminary written exam for the Kolkata Police Constable posts 2024 can use these simple steps to download their PST/PMT admit card once it is available to download:-

  • Visit the official website of WBPRB, i.e.. prb.wb.gov.in 
  • Once directed to the homepage, in the latest news section, look for the notification titled Download e-Admit Cards for PMT & PET for recruitment to the post of constables.
  • Click on it and enter the 8-digit application number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY, and submit.
  • Download the e-Admit Card, review the exam centre address and reporting time, and print clear copies.
Also check, Kolkata Police SI Final Cutoff Marks 2026 OUT

 

Important Documents to Carry for KP Constable PMT/ PST Exam 2026

Qualified candidates who will report to their assigned exam centre ground for the PMT and PST dates will have to carry these original copies alongside the self-attested photocopies on the exam day.

  • Clear printout of the e-admit card for the PMT/PST exam 2025 with a visible photograph.
  • Valid original photo ID card such as Aadhaar card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License.
  • Class 10th and 12th Marksheets and certificates.
  • Caste and category certificate which is issued by a competent West Bengal Authority for reserved category candidates.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Oct 13, 2026, 13:50 IST
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