JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 2,863 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for 2863 vacancies for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The online application process started from October 14, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application and the payment of the application fees is November 12, 2026. The official notification was released on September 1, 2026.

JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

Candidates interested in applying for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 can complete the registration process through the official website. The recruitment covers UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment and official notification in the table below.