JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 2,863 Vacancies, Check Eligibility
JKSSB has started online applications for 2,863 vacancies for Class IV MTS and Sanitation Worker posts under Advertisement No 09 of 2026. Check this article for details related to eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, steps to apply, application fees and other key details.
Key Points
- JKSSB announces 2863 vacancies for Class IV (MTS) & Sanitation Worker posts.
- Applications opened Oct 14, 2026; last date to apply is Nov 12, 2026.
- Official notification for the recruitment was released on September 1, 2026.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has invited applications for 2863 vacancies for Class IV Multi Tasking Posts (MTS) and Sanitation Worker posts under Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026. The online application process started from October 14, 2026. Candidates can submit their application forms through the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application and the payment of the application fees is November 12, 2026. The official notification was released on September 1, 2026.
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Candidates interested in applying for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 can complete the registration process through the official website. The recruitment covers UT, divisional and district cadre posts across various departments in Jammu and Kashmir. Check the direct link to apply for JKSSB Class 4 Recruitment and official notification in the table below.
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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Link
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JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Official Notice PDF
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026: Key Highlights
A total of 2863 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Of these 105 posts are under the UT Cadre, 1093 under the Divisional Cadre – Jammu, 897 under the Divisional Cadre – Kashmir and 768 under the District Cadre. Check the key details of the recruitment in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Class IV (MTS) and Sanitation Worker
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Advertisement Number
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09 of 2026
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Total Vacancies
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2,863
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Notification Release Date
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September 1, 2026
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Application Start Date
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October 14, 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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November 12, 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria as stated in the official notification. Check all details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Class IV (MTS) posts: Candidates must have passed at least Matriculation (Class 10) and the maximum educational qualification is 10+2.
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Sanitation Worker posts: Candidates must have passed at least Class 8, and the maximum educational qualification is 10+2.
2. Age Limit
The age limit is calculated as on January 1, 2026. The category-wise maximum age limits are given below.
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Category
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Maximum Age
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Open Merit (OM)
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40 years
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SC, ST-1, ST-2, RBA, ALC/IB, EWS and OBC
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43 years
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Persons with Disabilities
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42 years
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Eligible Ex-Servicemen
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As per prescribed rules
3. Domicile Requirement
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Candidates must be domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and
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They must also possess a valid domicile certificate issued by the competent authority.
Steps to Apply for JKSSB Class IV Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the online application form-
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Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in.
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The homepage will appear now you have to visit the recruitment section and click on Advertisement Notification No 09 of 2026.
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Complete the registration process using required details/
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Log in and fill the online application form as per the details asked.
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Upload the photograph, signature and other documents.
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Pay the application fees online
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Check details once and submit the application form.
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Download or take a printout of the application form for future references.
JKSSB Class IV Notification 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the application fee online while submitting their forms. If you do not pay the fees then your forms will be rejected. Payment can be made through various online modes Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards. Fees once paid will not be refunded. The category wise fee details are provided below.
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/Other eligible categories
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Rs 600
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SC, ST-1 and ST- 2
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Rs 500
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EWS and PwBD
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Rs 500
For more details please refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.