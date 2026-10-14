NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today, Choice-Locking Starts At 4 PM
The NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round registration will close on October 14 at 3 pm, while choice-locking will begin at 4 pm. The choice-locking and choice-filling facility will close on October 15 at 10 am, with the seat allotment result scheduled to be released on October 17, 2026.
NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round today, October 14, at 3 pm. As per the official schedule, choice-locking will start today at 4 pm and remain available until 10 am on October 15. The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on October 12 but was postponed to October 13. Choice-filling is currently underway and will close on October 15 at 10 am, along with the choice-locking window.
The choice-locking process allows students to confirm the colleges and courses they have selected during choice-filling. Candidates should carefully review their preferences before locking them, as seat allotment will be based on the choices submitted and the availability of seats.
Candidates who have not completed their registration must do so before the deadline. They should also ensure that their choices are filled and locked within the prescribed time to be considered for seat allotment in this round.
NEET UG 2026 Counselling: How To Lock Choices?
Candidates can follow these steps to lock their choices for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round:
1. Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in
2. Open the UG Medical Counselling section.
3. Log in using the required credentials.
4. Go to the choice-filling section and review the selected colleges and courses.
5. Confirm the choices and use the choice-locking option, if available.
6. Submit the choices and save or download the confirmation page for future reference.
NEET UG 2026 Candidate Login Direct Link
Candidates should complete the process before the deadline and check the official website for any updates or instructions from MCC.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026 Schedule: Important Dates
The NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round seat allotment result will be released on October 17. Candidates who are allotted seats must report to their respective colleges to complete the admission formalities between October 19 and October 27, 2026.
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Event
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Date and time
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Registration begins
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October 13, 2026
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Registration closes
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October 14, 2026, at 3 pm
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Choice-locking begins
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October 14, 2026, at 4 pm
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Choice-filling and choice-locking close
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October 15, 2026, at 10 am
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Seat allotment result
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October 17, 2026
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Reporting to allotted colleges
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October 19–27, 2026
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official MCC website mcc.nic.in for the latest counselling updates, seat allotment instructions and admission-related notices.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.