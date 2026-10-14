NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Ends Today, Choice-Locking Starts At 4 PM

NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round today, October 14, at 3 pm. As per the official schedule, choice-locking will start today at 4 pm and remain available until 10 am on October 15. The registration was earlier scheduled to begin on October 12 but was postponed to October 13. Choice-filling is currently underway and will close on October 15 at 10 am, along with the choice-locking window.

The choice-locking process allows students to confirm the colleges and courses they have selected during choice-filling. Candidates should carefully review their preferences before locking them, as seat allotment will be based on the choices submitted and the availability of seats.

Candidates who have not completed their registration must do so before the deadline. They should also ensure that their choices are filled and locked within the prescribed time to be considered for seat allotment in this round.