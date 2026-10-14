Which Is the Largest Durga Puja Pandal in India?
Which is the largest Durga Puja pandal in India? Know about the famous Utsav Durga Puja Pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow, its size, height, theme and record claims.
Durga Puja is one of India’s most celebrated festivals. In West Bengal organisers build elaborate pandals featuring creative themes and traditional artwork. But one of the best known examples is the Utsav Durga Puja Pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest Durga Puja Pandal in India?
The Utsav Durga Puja Pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow is among India’s most prominent large scale Durga Puja pandals. The pandal approximately covered two lakh square feet including the main pandal and surrounding visitor areas.
Where Is the Utsav Durga Puja Pandal Located?
The Utsav Durga Puja Pandal is located in Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The organising committee of the pandal along with the artisans created large temple inspired structures.
How Big Was the Jankipuram Durga Puja Pandal in 2025?
|Feature
|Reported details
|Location
|Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
|Organising committee
|Utsav Durga Puja Committee
|Total site area
|Approximately 2 lakh square feet
|Reported height
|108 feet
|Reported width
|115 feet
|Reported length
|100 feet
|Artisans
|Around 58, according to local reports
|Design
|Combined architectural inspirations
Why Is the Jankipuram Pandal Famous?
Jankipuram Pandal three-part design featuring a Thai pagoda-inspired exterior, the interiors are inspired by a Swaminarayan temple and a sanctum was also made around Ram Darbar theme.
Which Durga Puja Pandal Holds the Record for Height?
Height is a separate category from total area. In 2022, the Utsav Durga Puja Committee’s Jankipuram pandal in Lucknow was reported to measure approximately 136.646 feet.
When is Durga Puja 2026?
Durga Puja in 2026 starts from Saturday, October 17, 2026 to Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and love in Eastern India. While Sharadiya Navratri is celebrated in North, West and Central India.
Durga Puja in West Bengal
Durga Puja is the biggest socio-cultural and religious festival in West Bengal. It iscelebrated to honor the victory of Goddess Durga. Durga Puja in Kolkata was also inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2021. The North Kolkata neighborhood of Kumartuli has thousands of skilled artisans that sculpt clay idols of Goddess Durga.
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