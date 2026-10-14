Durga Puja is one of India’s most celebrated festivals. In West Bengal organisers build elaborate pandals featuring creative themes and traditional artwork. But one of the best known examples is the Utsav Durga Puja Pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Is the Largest Durga Puja Pandal in India?

The Utsav Durga Puja Pandal in Jankipuram, Lucknow is among India’s most prominent large scale Durga Puja pandals. The pandal approximately covered two lakh square feet including the main pandal and surrounding visitor areas.

Where Is the Utsav Durga Puja Pandal Located?

The Utsav Durga Puja Pandal is located in Jankipuram, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The organising committee of the pandal along with the artisans created large temple inspired structures.

How Big Was the Jankipuram Durga Puja Pandal in 2025?