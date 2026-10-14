Gold Prices Today, 14 October: India is experiencing peak all-round pressure on gold, and we can see it in gold price fluctuations. However, from an analytical point of view, the consumer has become more choosy and wise. While on the global front, gold prices are experiencing volatile fluctuations, domestically, there is major demand.

The falling gold prices on the global end have given domestic consumers a small gap-up window to buy amid this correction. As the world awaits US inflation data, gold prices are expected to get some support after its release.

Domestic gold prices have seen a small surge, which basically depends on demand.

This gold price surge is not just because of the demand for general 22K or 24K gold.

Domestic demand is also a result of how consumers have become smarter, and they are looking for more options in jewellery. This includes 14K, 18K and diamonds as well.