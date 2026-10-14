Gold Prices Today: Why Are Gold Rates Fluctuating? Key Reasons Behind Market Volatility, Check City-Wise 22K, 24K Rate Comparison
Gold prices are fluctuating amid global market uncertainty and changing domestic demand. Discover two key reasons behind gold price volatility, check MCX gold futures trends, and compare today's 22K and 24K gold rates across major Indian cities.
Gold Prices Today, 14 October: India is experiencing peak all-round pressure on gold, and we can see it in gold price fluctuations. However, from an analytical point of view, the consumer has become more choosy and wise. While on the global front, gold prices are experiencing volatile fluctuations, domestically, there is major demand.
The falling gold prices on the global end have given domestic consumers a small gap-up window to buy amid this correction. As the world awaits US inflation data, gold prices are expected to get some support after its release.
Domestic gold prices have seen a small surge, which basically depends on demand.
This gold price surge is not just because of the demand for general 22K or 24K gold.
Domestic demand is also a result of how consumers have become smarter, and they are looking for more options in jewellery. This includes 14K, 18K and diamonds as well.
Also Read: Gold Price vs US Inflation Data: Why Did Gold Rise After Cooler PCE Inflation Reading? Know the Impact On Indian Gold Market
Gold Price On MCX Today
Gold prices on MCX declined on October 14, 2026, with December futures falling 0.85% to ₹1,48,274 per 10 grams. Here is a quick look at today's trading details.
MCX Gold Price Today, October 14, 2026
|
Particulars
|
Price
|
Gold Futures Contract
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December 4 delivery
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Last Traded Price (LTP)
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₹1,48,274 per 10 grams
|
Open Price
|
₹1,49,653
|
Intraday High
|
₹1,49,990
|
Intraday Low
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₹1,48,274
|
Previous Close
|
₹1,49,543
|
Price Change
|
-₹1,269
|
Percentage Change
|
-0.85%
Gold Price Today Major Cities Across India
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City / State
|
22K Gold (per 10g)
|
24K Gold (per 10g)
|
Delhi
|
₹1,36,990
|
₹1,49,430
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,36,850
|
₹1,49,290
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,36,950
|
₹1,49,390
|
Pune
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Chennai
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Kerala
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Bhopal
|
₹1,36,850
|
₹1,49,290
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
₹1,36,950
|
₹1,49,390
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,36,800
|
₹1,49,240
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,36,950
|
₹1,49,390
|
Chandigarh
|
₹1,36,950
|
₹1,49,390
|
Patna
|
₹1,36,850
|
₹1,49,290
Note: Rates are indicative and may vary by jeweller and location. GST and making charges are additional.
Latest Gold Prices
(Source: Good Return)
Key Global Reason Behind The Gold Price Fluctuation
Gold prices remained mostly steady during early Asian trading on Wednesday as investors waited for US inflation data. Spot gold stood at $4,161.05 per ounce, while US gold futures rose 0.2% to $4,185. The upcoming Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) reports could influence the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.
In simple words, if inflation stays high, interest rates may remain elevated, putting pressure on gold. Softer inflation could ease rate-hike concerns and give gold prices some support.
The Global Affects are also vissible in the Indian Gold market. Although, the domestic market is also under the dimestic demand surge pressure.
Domestic Reasons For Surging Gold Prices
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Factor
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Explanation
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Impact on Gold Prices
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1. Festive and Wedding Season Demand
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Festivals such as Dhanteras, Diwali and Akshaya Tritiya encourage gold purchases. The winter wedding season also increases jewellery demand.
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Higher consumer demand can push gold prices upward.
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2. Weakening of the Indian Rupee (INR)
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India imports most of its gold, which is priced internationally in US dollars. A weaker rupee increases import costs.
|
Gold becomes more expensive in the domestic market, even if international prices remain stable.
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3. Taxes and Custom Duties
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Import duties and applicable cesses affect the cost of imported gold. A 3% GST is also charged on gold purchases.
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Taxes increase the final price paid by consumers.
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4. Retail Inflation Hedging
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Rising inflation reduces purchasing power, encouraging some households to invest in gold as a store of value.
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Increased investment demand can support gold prices during periods of economic uncertainty.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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