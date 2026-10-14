UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 530 Posts; Apply Online & Check Eligibility Here
UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The UCO Bank has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of Apprentice on 13 October 2026. The application process starts from 14 October onwards and the candidates can apply through the official website. Check this article to know the eligibility criteria, application process, stipend and other details.
Key Points
- UCO Bank has invited applications for 530 Apprentice posts.
- The application window is from 14 October to 29 October 2026.
- The online examination will be conducted on 07 November 2026.
UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The UCO Bank has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the 530 Apprentice posts. The application process commenced from 14 October and will end on 29 October 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the NATS portal. The candidates who will apply for the recruitment will have to appear for an online examination conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) on 07 November 2026 at 11:00 am. Download the notification and read all the information carefully before proceeding with the application form.
UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The UCO Bank has invited applications for the “UCO BANK Apprenticeship Program FY 2026-27” through an online examination. The candidates need to apply and appear for the examination. Check the highlights in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Authority
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UCO Bank
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Post Name
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Apprentice
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Program Name
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“UCO BANK Apprenticeship Program FY 2026-27”
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Advertisement No.
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HO/HRM/RECR/2026-27/COM-02
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No. of Vacancies
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530
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Pay Scale
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Rs. 16,650/- (Monthly Stipend)
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Notification Release Date
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13 October 2026
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Application Dates
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14 October to 29 October 2026
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Online Exam Date
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07 November 2026
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Official Website
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www.uco.bank.in
UCO Bank Apprentice Notification 2026
Candidates who are planning to apply for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026 should download the notification and read it carefully before proceeding with the application. The notification contains all the relevant information regarding the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, application process, vacancy distribution, training period, stipend, and other important information.
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UCO Bank Apprentice Notification 2026
UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment through the direct link provided here.
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UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026
To apply for UCO Bank Apprentice recruitment 2026, candidates can follow the steps given below:
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Register on the NATS portal nats.education.gov.in under "Student Register/Login" and note down your Enrolment ID.
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Search and apply for the "UCO Bank" Apprenticeship Program advertisement on the NATS portal.
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Upon successful application, check your email for an invitation from BFSI SSC (info@bfsissc.com).
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Fill in additional details (caste category, preferred training districts, etc.) and complete the application fee payment via the link provided in the email.
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Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, date of birth proof, and educational certificates.
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Verify all details carefully before submitting, as no modifications can be made after final submission.
UCO Bank Apprentice Application Fee 2026
The candidates are required to pay the non-refundable Application/Intimation/Examination Charges/ Fees irrespective of whether online test is attended by them or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted/selected or not for further process.
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S. No.
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Category
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Total Fee / Charges
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1
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Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates
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Rs.200/- plus GST
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2
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Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates
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Rs.200/- plus GST
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3
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General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Male candidates
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Rs.800/- plus GST
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4
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General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Female / Transgender candidates
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Rs.600/- plus GST
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.