UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 530 Posts; Apply Online & Check Eligibility Here

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The UCO Bank has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the 530 Apprentice posts. The application process commenced from 14 October and will end on 29 October 2026. Interested candidates can apply through the NATS portal. The candidates who will apply for the recruitment will have to appear for an online examination conducted by the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC) on 07 November 2026 at 11:00 am. Download the notification and read all the information carefully before proceeding with the application form.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The UCO Bank has invited applications for the “UCO BANK Apprenticeship Program FY 2026-27” through an online examination. The candidates need to apply and appear for the examination. Check the highlights in the table below: