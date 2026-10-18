9th Day of Navratri 2026: Today’s Peacock Green Colour, Significance & Outfit Ideas

The 9th day of Navratri 2026 will be celebrated on Monday, October 19. It is the final day of Shardiya Navratri and is also known as Maha Navami. On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Goddess Durga. The Navratri colour for Day 9 in 2026 is Peacock Green. This beautiful colour is associated with peace, prosperity, growth and positivity. Many people wear peacock green clothes to mark the occasion and take part in the celebrations. From the significance of peacock green to simple outfit ideas for women, men and children, here is everything you need to know about the 9th day of Navratri 2026. Navratri Day 9 2026: Date, Colour and Goddess Details Information Festival Shardiya Navratri 2026 Day 9th Day Date Monday, October 19, 2026 Special Day Maha Navami Navratri Colour Peacock Green Goddess Worshipped Maa Siddhidatri Significance Wisdom, prosperity, peace and spiritual growth

What Is the Significance of Peacock Green Colour on 9th Dayd of Navratri? Peacock green is a rich shade that combines the beauty of green with blue tones. It is inspired by the colourful feathers of a peacock and is often linked with nature, freshness and harmony. The colour green is commonly associated with new beginnings, growth and prosperity. Peacock green adds a royal touch to this meaning, making it a popular choice for festive clothing. Here are some common meanings associated with peacock green: Growth and renewal: Green represents nature, fresh beginnings and positive changes.

Peace and harmony: The colour gives a calm and balanced feeling.

Prosperity: Green is often linked with abundance and good fortune.

Elegance: Peacock green looks rich and festive, making it suitable for traditional as well as modern outfits.

These are common cultural associations of the colour. The colour followed for each day of Navratri can vary across regions and calendars. Which Goddess Is Worshipped on the 9th Day of Navratri 2026? Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. She is the ninth form of Goddess Durga and is associated with wisdom, spiritual knowledge and the blessings of siddhis, which are special spiritual powers in Hindu tradition. The word Siddhidatri is commonly understood as the giver of siddhis. Devotees pray to her for knowledge, success, peace and spiritual progress. Maha Navami is an important day of worship during Navratri. Many families perform special prayers, while some also observe Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as forms of the divine feminine. The customs may differ from one family and region to another.

Peacock Green Outfit Ideas for 9th Day of Navratri 2026 Peacock green is a versatile colour that can be styled in both traditional and modern ways. You do not need to buy a new outfit for the occasion. Even a peacock green dupatta, kurta or accessory can help you follow the colour theme. 1. Peacock Green Lehenga Women can choose a peacock green lehenga with gold or silver embroidery for a traditional festive look. Pair it with a matching blouse and a light dupatta to keep the outfit comfortable. 2. Peacock Green Kurta Set A peacock green kurta with white, cream or beige trousers is a simple option for women and men. It is suitable for family gatherings, temple visits and daytime celebrations. 3. Peacock Green Saree A peacock green saree with a contrasting blouse can create an elegant traditional look. Gold borders or subtle embroidery can make the outfit more festive without adding too many details.

4. Peacock Green Suit for Men Men can wear a peacock green kurta with white or cream pyjamas. For a more formal appearance, a Nehru jacket in a matching or contrasting shade can be added. 5. Peacock Green Dress for Girls Girls can wear a peacock green frock, anarkali suit or lehenga. Comfortable footwear and simple accessories are enough to complete the look. 6. Peacock Green Shirt for Boys Boys can choose a peacock green shirt with beige trousers or a traditional kurta-pyjama set. This is an easy outfit idea for school events, family celebrations or Navratri gatherings. How to Style Peacock Green Clothes If you want your outfit to look festive but not too heavy, keep the styling simple. Gold accessories: Gold earrings, bangles or a necklace can complement peacock green.

Silver jewellery: Silver accessories offer a cool-toned and modern look.

Contrasting colours: Cream, ivory, beige and gold work well with peacock green.

Comfortable footwear: Choose footwear that suits your plans, especially if you will be attending celebrations for several hours.

Light makeup: Natural makeup with a matching lip colour can complete the look without making it too heavy.