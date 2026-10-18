HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Marks and Allocation List PDF at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 along with the marks of candidates. The Commission has also published the allocation list for selected candidates. This result is for the HCS (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Services recruitment. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Exam held on 26 April 2026 and the Mains exam can now check their scores. The roll-wise marks PDF is available on the official website, hpsc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the direct link to download the result, marks, and allocation list, along with the steps to check them.

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 Highlights

The HPSC HCS recruitment has now reached its final stage. The table below summarises the key details of the exam, from the number of posts to the final result.