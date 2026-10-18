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HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Marks and Allocation List PDF at hpsc.gov.in

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 17:23 IST

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026: HPSC has officially released the HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 along with the Mains marks on October 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the interview can now check their roll number in the result PDF given in this article.

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Marks and Allocation List PDF at hpsc.gov.in
HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Marks and Allocation List PDF at hpsc.gov.in

Key Points

  • HPSC HCS Final Result 2026, marks, and allocation list released on Oct 17, 2026.
  • Results are for HCS (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services recruitment.
  • Candidates can check their scores and allocation on the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 along with the marks of candidates. The Commission has also published the allocation list for selected candidates. This result is for the HCS (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Services recruitment. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Exam held on 26 April 2026 and the Mains exam can now check their scores. The roll-wise marks PDF is available on the official website, hpsc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the direct link to download the result, marks, and allocation list, along with the steps to check them.

Screenshot 2026-10-18 172209

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 Highlights

The HPSC HCS recruitment has now reached its final stage. The table below summarises the key details of the exam, from the number of posts to the final result.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Organisation

Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)

Exam Name

HCS (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services Examination 2025–2026

Advertisement Number

Advt. No. 22/2026

Post Designations

HCS (Executive Branch), DSP, ETO, DFSC, ARCS, AETC, Tehsildar, BDPO, etc.

Total Vacancies

102 Posts

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's Degree in any discipline (Graduation)

Age Limit Criteria

18 / 21 to 42 Years(18 to 27 Years for DSP) as on 01 January 2026

Preliminary Examination Date

26 April 2026

Mains Examination Dates

27 June to 29 June 2026

Mains Written Result Date

17 September 2026

Viva-Voce / Interview Dates

3 October to 8 October 2026

Final Result & Allocation Date

17 October 2026

Documents / Releases

Final Merit List, Individual Marks & Service Allocation PDF

Result Access Mode

Online PDF File (Roll Number-wise on portal)

Official Web Portal

hpsc.gov.in

HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 Download Link

HPSC has published the roll number-wise marks of all candidates in PDF format. Candidates can open the direct link below, or find the same document on the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC HCS Mains Marks 2026 (Roll-wise PDF)

Click Here

HPSC HCS Final Service Allocation List PDF (Result)

Click Here

HPSC Official Website

hpsc.gov.in

How to Download HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 

Candidates can use the direct link or the official website, and they will need their roll number to find their score in the PDF.

  • Visit the official website of HPSC, hpsc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, go to the "Results" or "Announcements" section.

  • Click the link for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination marks.

  • The roll number-wise marks PDF will open on your screen.

  • Press Ctrl + F (on a computer) or use "Find in page" (on a mobile browser) and enter your roll number.

  • Check your marks and download the PDF.

  • Take a printout or save a copy for future reference.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Oct 18, 2026, 17:23 IST
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