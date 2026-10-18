HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 OUT: Download Marks and Allocation List PDF at hpsc.gov.in
HPSC HCS Final Result 2026: HPSC has officially released the HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 along with the Mains marks on October 18, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the interview can now check their roll number in the result PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- HPSC HCS Final Result 2026, marks, and allocation list released on Oct 17, 2026.
- Results are for HCS (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services recruitment.
- Candidates can check their scores and allocation on the official website hpsc.gov.in.
HPSC HCS Final Result 2026: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 along with the marks of candidates. The Commission has also published the allocation list for selected candidates. This result is for the HCS (Executive Branch) and Other Allied Services recruitment. Candidates who appeared in the Preliminary Exam held on 26 April 2026 and the Mains exam can now check their scores. The roll-wise marks PDF is available on the official website, hpsc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared the direct link to download the result, marks, and allocation list, along with the steps to check them.
HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 Highlights
The HPSC HCS recruitment has now reached its final stage. The table below summarises the key details of the exam, from the number of posts to the final result.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
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Exam Name
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HCS (Executive Branch) & Other Allied Services Examination 2025–2026
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. 22/2026
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Post Designations
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HCS (Executive Branch), DSP, ETO, DFSC, ARCS, AETC, Tehsildar, BDPO, etc.
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Total Vacancies
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102 Posts
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Educational Qualification
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Bachelor's Degree in any discipline (Graduation)
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Age Limit Criteria
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18 / 21 to 42 Years(18 to 27 Years for DSP) as on 01 January 2026
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Preliminary Examination Date
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26 April 2026
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Mains Examination Dates
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27 June to 29 June 2026
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Mains Written Result Date
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17 September 2026
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Viva-Voce / Interview Dates
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3 October to 8 October 2026
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Final Result & Allocation Date
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17 October 2026
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Documents / Releases
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Final Merit List, Individual Marks & Service Allocation PDF
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Result Access Mode
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Online PDF File (Roll Number-wise on portal)
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Official Web Portal
HPSC HCS Final Result 2026 Download Link
HPSC has published the roll number-wise marks of all candidates in PDF format. Candidates can open the direct link below, or find the same document on the official website, hpsc.gov.in.
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HPSC HCS Mains Marks 2026 (Roll-wise PDF)
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HPSC HCS Final Service Allocation List PDF (Result)
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HPSC Official Website
How to Download HPSC HCS Final Result 2026
Candidates can use the direct link or the official website, and they will need their roll number to find their score in the PDF.
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Visit the official website of HPSC, hpsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the "Results" or "Announcements" section.
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Click the link for the HCS (Ex. Br.) & Other Allied Services Examination marks.
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The roll number-wise marks PDF will open on your screen.
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Press Ctrl + F (on a computer) or use "Find in page" (on a mobile browser) and enter your roll number.
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Check your marks and download the PDF.
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Take a printout or save a copy for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com