CWC Salary 2026: Check Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances and Perks
CWC Salary 2026: CWC Salary 2026 follows the IDA pay scale. Assistant Manager earns ₹40,000–₹1,40,000, while Junior Executive earns ₹29,000–₹93,000. Check this article to know about the pay scale, in-hand salary, allowances, and perks.
Key Points
- CWC 2026 salaries follow IDA pay scale, distinct from central government matrix.
- For 2026, Assistant Manager (E-1) pay scale is ₹40,000 – ₹1,40,000.
- Junior Executive (S-V) pay scale for 2026 is ₹29,000 – ₹93,000.
CWC Salary 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is a leading Government of India organisation that manages warehouses across the country. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for CWC jobs because of job security and good pay. If you are planning to join CWC in 2026, you should know the salary details first. The salary depends on the post, pay scale, and location. Along with basic pay, employees also get allowances like DA, HRA, and TA, along with other benefits. In this article, we have shared CWC salary 2026, including pay scale, in-hand salary, allowances, perks, and career growth for all the posts.
CWC Recruitment 2026 Salary
CWC salary 2026 is decided by the IDA pay scale, which is different from the central government pay matrix. Assistant Manager posts carry a pay scale of ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000, while Junior Executive posts carry ₹29,000 to ₹93,000. New joiners start at the lowest point of the scale. Along with basic pay, employees get IDA, CPF, gratuity, LTC, performance-related pay, and medical reimbursement. The final in-hand salary depends on the post, the city of posting, and applicable deductions like tax.
Also Check: CWC Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT
CWC Salary 2026: Post-Wise Pay Scale
CWC has announced a new recruitment drive for 2026, so the pay scales for the two posts are the main thing candidates want to know. The salary is fixed according to the IDA (Industrial Dearness Allowance) pay scale, which is different from the central government's pay matrix. Below are the latest scales for the posts in the current drive.
|
Post Name
|
Grade
|
IDA Pay Scale (per month)
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Estimated Gross Salary (Joining)
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Assistant Manager(General, Technical, Finance, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical)
|
E-1
|
₹40,000 – ₹1,40,000
|
~₹65,000 – ₹75,000
|
Junior Executive(General, Technical)
|
S-V
|
₹29,000 – ₹93,000
|
~₹42,000 – ₹50,000
Assistant Manager posts carry a scale of ₹40,000–₹1,40,000, while Junior Executive posts carry ₹29,000–₹93,000, along with applicable allowances and benefits.
CWC Salary Slip 2026
Every new joiner starts at the lowest point of the pay scale, so the starting basic pay is ₹40,000 for Assistant Manager and ₹29,000 for Junior Executive. Everyone joins at the start of the pay scale and serves a probation period under the Corporation's regulations. The in-hand salary will be higher than the basic pay once allowances are added.
CWC Salary 2026: Allowances and Benefits
Basic pay is only one part of the CWC salary. Employees also get several allowances and facilities, which increase the total monthly and yearly earnings.
Pay is basic plus IDA, with other allowances and benefits as per CWC policy, including CPF, contributory pension, gratuity, LTC, performance-related or variable pay, and reimbursement of OPD and hospitalisation expenses for self and dependants.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com