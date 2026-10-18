CWC Salary 2026: Check Pay Scale, In-Hand Salary, Allowances and Perks

Key Points CWC 2026 salaries follow IDA pay scale, distinct from central government matrix.

For 2026, Assistant Manager (E-1) pay scale is ₹40,000 – ₹1,40,000.

Junior Executive (S-V) pay scale for 2026 is ₹29,000 – ₹93,000.

CWC Salary 2026: The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is a leading Government of India organisation that manages warehouses across the country. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for CWC jobs because of job security and good pay. If you are planning to join CWC in 2026, you should know the salary details first. The salary depends on the post, pay scale, and location. Along with basic pay, employees also get allowances like DA, HRA, and TA, along with other benefits. In this article, we have shared CWC salary 2026, including pay scale, in-hand salary, allowances, perks, and career growth for all the posts. CWC Recruitment 2026 Salary CWC salary 2026 is decided by the IDA pay scale, which is different from the central government pay matrix. Assistant Manager posts carry a pay scale of ₹40,000 to ₹1,40,000, while Junior Executive posts carry ₹29,000 to ₹93,000. New joiners start at the lowest point of the scale. Along with basic pay, employees get IDA, CPF, gratuity, LTC, performance-related pay, and medical reimbursement. The final in-hand salary depends on the post, the city of posting, and applicable deductions like tax.

Also Check: CWC Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT CWC Salary 2026: Post-Wise Pay Scale CWC has announced a new recruitment drive for 2026, so the pay scales for the two posts are the main thing candidates want to know. The salary is fixed according to the IDA (Industrial Dearness Allowance) pay scale, which is different from the central government's pay matrix. Below are the latest scales for the posts in the current drive. Post Name Grade IDA Pay Scale (per month) Estimated Gross Salary (Joining) Assistant Manager(General, Technical, Finance, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical) E-1 ₹40,000 – ₹1,40,000 ~₹65,000 – ₹75,000 Junior Executive(General, Technical) S-V ₹29,000 – ₹93,000 ~₹42,000 – ₹50,000 Assistant Manager posts carry a scale of ₹40,000–₹1,40,000, while Junior Executive posts carry ₹29,000–₹93,000, along with applicable allowances and benefits.