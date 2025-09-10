Parliament is at the heart of governance, as it makes laws and represents citizens in nations. But when we ask, "Which is the world's largest parliament?", the answer can surprise you. China has the world's largest Parliament in the world, while the Vatican City has the smallest Parliament in the World. Some legislative bodies are huge because their number of MPs rivals the population of entire cities. On the other hand, others remain symbolic on a large scale. In this article, we detect the 10 largest parliaments in the world in 2025, ranking the largest legislative bodies by their number of members. We also share the attractive facts, comparisons, and answers to often asked questions about global parliaments.

What is the Largest Parliament in the World?

The National People’s Congress (NPC) of China holds the record as the world’s largest parliament, with nearly 3,000 members. It is found once a year in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. However, unlike the Democratic Legislative Assembly, the NPC has limited independent rights, as the real decision-making Chinese communist party rests with the Communist Party.