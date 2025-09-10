Parliament is at the heart of governance, as it makes laws and represents citizens in nations. But when we ask, "Which is the world's largest parliament?", the answer can surprise you. China has the world's largest Parliament in the world, while the Vatican City has the smallest Parliament in the World. Some legislative bodies are huge because their number of MPs rivals the population of entire cities. On the other hand, others remain symbolic on a large scale. In this article, we detect the 10 largest parliaments in the world in 2025, ranking the largest legislative bodies by their number of members. We also share the attractive facts, comparisons, and answers to often asked questions about global parliaments.
What is the Largest Parliament in the World?
The National People’s Congress (NPC) of China holds the record as the world’s largest parliament, with nearly 3,000 members. It is found once a year in Beijing's Great Hall of the People. However, unlike the Democratic Legislative Assembly, the NPC has limited independent rights, as the real decision-making Chinese communist party rests with the Communist Party.
List of Top 10 Largest Parliaments in the World (By Members)
All the legislative bodies around the world vary greatly in size and reflect differences in population, political systems, and governance structures. Here is a ranked list of the top 10 largest parliaments in the world (2025), along with key details:
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Legislature
|
Total Members
|
Key Notes
|
1
|
China
|
National People’s Congress
|
2,987
|
World’s largest legislature
|
2
|
United Kingdom
|
Parliament (Commons + Lords)
|
1,430
|
Lords make it unusually large
|
3
|
Italy
|
Parliament
|
951
|
Chamber of Deputies + Senate
|
4
|
France
|
Parliament
|
925
|
Bicameral legislature
|
5
|
India
|
Parliament
|
790
|
Largest democracy
|
6
|
European Union
|
European Parliament
|
720
|
Supranational legislature
|
7
|
Germany
|
Bundestag
|
736
|
Inflated by proportional voting
|
8
|
North Korea
|
Supreme People’s Assembly
|
687
|
Ceremonial body
|
9
|
Indonesia
|
People’s Consultative Assembly (Lower House)
|
580
|
Large Asian legislature
|
10
|
Japan
|
House of Representatives
|
465
|
Lower house of the National Diet
Source: Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Parline Database of National Parliaments (ipu.org), European Parliament records, and official parliamentary websites (2025).
Why Are Some Parliaments So Large?
The largest parliaments in the world are so large because of the following reasons:
-
Population representation: Countries with huge populations, like China and India, need more MPs.
-
Political system: Bicameral systems (two chambers) naturally have double membership.
-
Election laws: Germany’s proportional voting system inflates its Bundestag.
-
Historical traditions: The UK keeps its unelected Lords, boosting overall numbers.
Interesting Facts About the World’s Largest Parliaments
There are some interesting facts about the Parliaments from all around the world which you must know:
-
The UK’s House of Lords alone has more members than the entire Japanese parliament.
-
India remains the world’s largest democratic parliament, with elected MPs in both houses.
-
North Korea has 687 members, but real power lies with the ruling party.
-
The European Parliament is unique as it represents multiple countries instead of one.
Key Takeaways:
The key takeaways include the following:
-
China has the largest parliament in the world, with the National People’s Congress having nearly 2,987 members.
-
India has the largest democratic parliament in the world with 790 members across Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha.
-
UK Parliament ranks second, inflated by its unelected House of Lords.
Conclusion
The size of the world’s largest parliaments reveals how nations balance history, representation, and governance. Some are functional and vibrant, while others are largely symbolic. In short, the numbers may vary, but the true measure of a parliament lies in how effectively it represents its people. To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.
