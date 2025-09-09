CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President: Check the Winning Margin

CP Radhakrishnan's election as Vice President represents a milestone in Indian political history. With his long experience in politics and governance, Radhakrishnan's election is timely when India is in need of both internal reforms and external diplomacy. The election comes in the wake of Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation from the office of Vice President, and his election has great expectations for him to steer the Rajya Sabha and serve the country with respect to its constitutional framework. This piece explores his election, life, and the consequences for India's political scene. The Election Result The 2025 Vice President election was held by a secret ballot in Parliament using the system of proportional representation through a single transferable vote. With the strong majority and alliances of NDA, Radhakrishnan got 452 votes out of 781 MPs, well above the majority of 391 votes needed.

Opposition nominee B. Sudershan Reddy won approximately 323 votes, becoming one of the highest voting results for the losing candidate in history for this election. The election realized about 96% turnout among parliamentarians, highlighting how much this position means. Profile of CP Radhakrishnan Born in 1957 at Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, CP Radhakrishnan has had a political career extending to three decades. He started off as an RSS swayamsevak and went on to become a BJP swayamsevak rising through its ranks. He was a two-term Member of Parliament from Coimbatore and has been in many important positions like: Chairmanship of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Textiles

Finance and PSU committee roles

Speaking on behalf of India at the United Nations General Assembly in 2004

Presidency of Tamil Nadu BJP (2004-2007)

Chairman of the Coir Board in Kochi

Radhakrishnan held the positions of Governor of Jharkhand, Telangana (additional charge), Puducherry (Lt. Governor), and most recently Governor of Maharashtra since July 2024. His experience in administration is distinguished by involvement in social reforms, local development, and governance. Importance of His Vice Presidency As Vice President, CP Radhakrishnan will also be the ex-officio Chairman of the Upper House of Parliament, Rajya Sabha. The job requires neutrality, sagacity, and the capacity to conduct parliamentary proceedings smoothly. His extensive political and administrative expertise prepares him to discharge these duties efficiently. His colleagues anticipate his term to enhance decorum within the House and consolidate democratic workings at a time when aggressive legislative reforms are underway.