BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download September 13th Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission will soon release the admit card for the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications will be able to download their hall tickets from the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, BPSC 71st CCE Prelims will be held on September 13. The exam city intimation slip will be released in the first week of September 2025, mentioning the exam city. Registered candidates can download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025

The Bihar Public Service Commission will soon release BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card on its official website. It is expected to be released 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date. BPSC CCE admit card is an important document that acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.