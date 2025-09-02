BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download September 13th Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
BPSC will soon release the 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket in the first week of September 2025 using their registration number and date of birth. Learn the steps to download the admit card, exam date and more here.

BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025
BPSC 71st Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission will soon release the admit card for the BPSC 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2025. Candidates who have successfully submitted their applications will be able to download their hall tickets from the official BPSC website at bpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

As per the schedule, BPSC 71st CCE Prelims will be held on September 13. The exam city intimation slip will be released in the first week of September 2025, mentioning the exam city. Registered candidates can download their admit card using their registration number and date of birth. 

The Bihar Public Service Commission will soon release BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card on its official website. It is expected to be released 3 to 4 days prior to the exam date. BPSC CCE admit card is an important document that acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Without it, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Date

Bihar 71st Admit Card is expected to be released in the first week of September 2025 after the release of city intimation slip. The BPSC 71st CCE admit card comprises all the essential details such as exam center, shift timings, candidate’s name and photograph, reporting time and more.

How to Download BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card?

Aspirants can use the following steps to download their admit cards whenever they become accessible:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BPSC at 

Step 2: On the homepage, go to "Career" section.

Step 3: Click on the 'BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Admit Card 2025 Link'.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password.

Step 5: Submit to view your admit card on the screen.

Step 6: Download the BPSC 71st CCE admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Also, check:

BPSC 71st CCE Exam Date

As per the schedule, the notification for BPSC 71st CCE exam was released on 30 May. The apply online began on 2 June and concluded on 30 June. 

BPSC 71st CCE Important Dates

BPSC 71st Notification Release

30 May 2025

Application Start Date

2 June 2025

Last Date to Apply

30 June 2025

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims Exam Date

13 September 2025

