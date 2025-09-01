IBPS RRB Notification 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment 2025 under the Common Recruitment Process (IBPS CRP RRB XIV). Eligible individuals can apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment via ibps.in. The last date to apply online is 21 September. The recruitment intends to fill 13217 vacancies for posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II & III. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in Preliminary and Mains exam.

As per the notification, the IBPS RRB Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in November/December 2025, tentatively. Find the direct apply online link for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2025 here.

IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025

A total of 13217 vacancies have been announced for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. Of these, 7972 are to be filled for Clerk post and 3907 for PO (Officer Scale I) posts. Check the post-wise IBPS RRB vacancies in the table below.