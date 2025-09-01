IBPS RRB Notification 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a notification for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB) Recruitment 2025 under the Common Recruitment Process (IBPS CRP RRB XIV). Eligible individuals can apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment via ibps.in. The last date to apply online is 21 September. The recruitment intends to fill 13217 vacancies for posts of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Officer Scale I, II & III. The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in Preliminary and Mains exam.
As per the notification, the IBPS RRB Prelims exam is scheduled to be held in November/December 2025, tentatively. Find the direct apply online link for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk 2025 here.
IBPS RRB Vacancy 2025
A total of 13217 vacancies have been announced for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025. Of these, 7972 are to be filled for Clerk post and 3907 for PO (Officer Scale I) posts. Check the post-wise IBPS RRB vacancies in the table below.
|
Posts
|
Vacancies
|
Office Assistants (Multipurpose)
|
7972
|
Officer Scale I (PO)
|
3907
|
Officer Scale-II (Agriculture Officer)
|
50
|
Officer Scale-II (Law)
|
48
|
Officer Scale-II (CA)
|
69
|
Officer Scale-II (IT)
|
87
|
Officer Scale-II (General Banking Officer)
|
854
|
Officer Scale-II (Marketing Officer)
|
15
|
Officer Scale-II (Treasury Manager)
|
16
|
Officer Scale III
|
199
|
Total Vacancies
|
13217
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Link
IBPS has invited online applications for 13217 Probationary Officer (PO), Officer Scale 2 & 3, and Office Assistants (Clerks) in the participating Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The online application window will remain open till September 21. Candidates can either submit their applications by visiting the official website or clicking on the direct registration link provided below.
Direct Link to Apply Online for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Last Date
IBPS RRB 2025 apply online process commenced today, September 1 and will conclude on September 21. The date for application correction window will be announced after the conclusion of the registration process.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
IBPS RRB Notification 2025
|
31 August 2025
|
Online Application Starts on
|
1 September 2025
|
IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025 Last Date
|
21 September 2025
|
Last Date to pay the Application Fee
|
21 September 2025
|
Edit Window for Candidates to Modify/
Correct Application Form (including online payment for Edit)
|
After closure of Registration
(will be notified on Official IBPS website)
How to Apply for IBPS RRB Recruitment 2025
-
Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in
-
Go to CRP RRBs tab on the homepage and click on link that reads, “CRP RRBs-XIV”.
-
If you are a new user, register yourself by providing basic information and contact details.
-
Log in using your registration credentials.
-
Complete the application form
-
Upload your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed format and size.
-
Pay the application fee via online payment getaways.
-
Submit the application and download/print the confirmation page for your records.
IBPS RRB 2025 Application Fee
The application fee for General and OBC categories is Rs 850. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories need to pay Rs 175. It must be paid online and will not be refunded.
