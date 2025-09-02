SBI PO Cut Off 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India has announced the results of the SBI PO Prelims exam on September 1. The Preliminary exam was conducted on 4th and 5th September in a computer-based format. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, sbi.in, by entering their login credentials. Along with the SBI PO Result, the authorities have also released the SBI PO Cut Off Marks. The cut-off marks are the equivalent marks that candidates need to secure to move to the next stage i.e. Mains.
As per the data, a total of 6,57,850+ candidates applied for SBI PO exam. All the individuals who appeared for the exam must check their category-wise SBI Pre Cut Off Marks here.
SBI PO Cut Off 2025 Out
The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025 for all categories on September 1 at its official website, sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks for Prelims and Mains are released separately, and candidates must qualify in both stages to be considered for recruitment as Probationary Officers in various branches of SBI spread across the country. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025 below.
SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025
As per the SBI PO Cut Off PDF, the highest cut-off was recorded for the UR category at 66.75, followed by OBC at 65.50 and EWS at 64.50. For reserved categories, the cut-off stood at 59.25 for SC and 51.50 for ST. Candidates securing above this threshold are eligible to appear for Mains exam.
|
Category
|
Cut Off (Out of 100)
|
UR
|
66.75
|
SC
|
59.25
|
ST
|
51.50
|
OBC
|
65.50
|
EWS
|
64.50
|
VI
|
52.75
|
HI
|
36.25
|
LD
|
54.50
|
D & E
|
35.50
SBI PO Cut Off 2025 Download Link
The officials activated the SBI PO Cut Off 2025 link on its official website. Candidates can either visit the SBI website or click on the direct link provided below:
SBI PO Cut Off PDF Download Link
How to Check SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Cut Off
Candidates can check the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 by following these simple steps:
- Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.
- On the homepage, go to the ‘Careers’ section.
- Click on the SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Link.
- Enter your registration number and password.
- The result along with the category-wise cut-off marks will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation