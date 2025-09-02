SBI PO Cut Off 2025 Out at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India has announced the results of the SBI PO Prelims exam on September 1. The Preliminary exam was conducted on 4th and 5th September in a computer-based format. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website, sbi.in, by entering their login credentials. Along with the SBI PO Result, the authorities have also released the SBI PO Cut Off Marks. The cut-off marks are the equivalent marks that candidates need to secure to move to the next stage i.e. Mains.

As per the data, a total of 6,57,850+ candidates applied for SBI PO exam. All the individuals who appeared for the exam must check their category-wise SBI Pre Cut Off Marks here.

SBI PO Cut Off 2025 Out

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025 for all categories on September 1 at its official website, sbi.co.in. The cut-off marks for Prelims and Mains are released separately, and candidates must qualify in both stages to be considered for recruitment as Probationary Officers in various branches of SBI spread across the country. Aspirants who appeared for the exam can check the category-wise SBI PO Prelims Cut Off 2025 below.