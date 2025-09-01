RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam City Slip Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) recruitment exam can download their admit card once released from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 12 for 2129 vacancies. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card will carry important details, including the exam date, time, and centre, and candidates must bring it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre to enter the examination hall.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025
RPSC will release Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card on September 4, tentatively. Registered candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get latest updates. The commission has already released the RPSC 2nd Grade Exam City Slip at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can check the exam city details by logging in to your account.
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2025 Out
Rajasthan 2nd Grade City Slip was released on 31 August. The exam will be held from September 7 to 12 for subjects like Social Science, Hindi, Science, Sanskrit, Urdu, Mathematics, English, and Punjabi. Find the direct link to download RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Intimation Slip below.
Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Exam City Slip 2025 Link
How to Download RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card?
Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card once it is released:
Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link “RPSC Senior Teacher (2nd Grade) Admit Card 2025.”
Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
Click on the “Submit” button.
The admit card will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the admit card for future use.
Details Mentioned on RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card
Once admit card is released, registered candidates are advised to cross-check all the details mentioned in it carefully.
Candidate’s Name and Roll Number
Exam Date
Shift Timings
Examination Center Address
Reporting Time
Candidate’s photograph and signature
RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Exam Date 2025
RPSC Senior Teacher exam is scheduled for September 7 to 12. This state-level exam is being conducted to fill a total of 2129 Senior Teacher (Second Grade) positions will be filled in the state government educational institutions.
City Intimation Release Date
31 August 2025
Admit Card Release Date
4 September 2025
Exam Date
7 to 12 September 2025
