RPSC 2nd Grade Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam City Slip Here

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon release the RPSC Senior Teacher Admit Card 2025. Candidates who have registered for the Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) recruitment exam can download their admit card once released from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 12 for 2129 vacancies. RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card will carry important details, including the exam date, time, and centre, and candidates must bring it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre to enter the examination hall.

RPSC 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card 2025

RPSC will release Rajasthan 2nd Grade Teacher Admit Card on September 4, tentatively. Registered candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website to get latest updates. The commission has already released the RPSC 2nd Grade Exam City Slip at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. You can check the exam city details by logging in to your account.