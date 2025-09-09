Rajasthan Police City Slip 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Asia Cup 2025 Channel Number List: Check Star Sports on Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, Sun Direct and Other DTH Number

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 9, 2025, 18:19 IST

This article provides a comprehensive list of Star Sports channel numbers on popular DTH platforms like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, and Dish TV for the Asia Cup 2025. The guide helps cricket fans easily find the correct channels to watch the matches live, ensuring a seamless viewing experience without missing any of the tournament's action.

Asia Cup 2025 guarantees thrilling cricket action that Indian cricket fans are waiting to see. Star Sports has the sole rights of broadcasting the prestigious event, guaranteeing quality live coverage across several channels.

Nevertheless, with numerous DTH (Direct-to-Home) services such as Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H, and Sun Direct entertaining millions of subscribers, it is crucial to know the specific Star Sports channel numbers for convenient viewing. Read along for list of Star Sports channel numbers on all major Indian DTH operators so that viewers do not miss any of the Asia Cup 2025 exciting moments.

Star Sports Channel Numbers for Asia Cup 2025 on Popular Indian DTH Platforms

Channel Name

Tata Sky

Airtel Digital TV

Dish TV

Videocon D2H

Sun Direct

Star Sports First

497

303

2349

431

504

Star Sports 1

455

277

603

401

500

Star Sports 1 HD

454

278

602

923

982

Star Sports 2

457

279

605

403

501

Star Sports 2 HD

456

280

604

924

986

Star Sports 3

458

306

649

436

510

Star Sports 1 Hindi

460

281

607

407

517

Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

459

282

606

925

991

Star Sports 1 Kannada

1645

974

689

516

Star Sports 1 Telugu

1446

928

750

515

Star Sports Select 1

464

283

646

429

508

Star Sports Select 1 HD

463

300

645

929

987

Star Sports Select 2

466

284

648

430

511

Star Sports Select 2 HD

465

301

647

930

988

How to Use This List

  • Find out the DTH operator you use.

  • Find the chosen Star Sports channel number from the table.

  • Tune into the corresponding channel on your TV or set-top box to watch Asia Cup 2025 matches live.

All Star Sports channels provide SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) options based on your subscription and TV capabilities.

READ| List of All the Squads for Asia Cup 2025

As the Asia Cup 2025 has commenced, cricket lovers across India can trust Star Sports to get each and every exciting moment live into their homes. Being aware of the right Star Sports channel numbers on leading DTH operators such as Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, and Sun Direct prevents the fan base from missing out on any of the action. 

In either SD or HD, these channels offer distraction-free, quality telecasts of Asia Cup games. For consecutive watching, check your subscription status in advance and have the continental cricket spectacle on consecutive excitement in the safety of your lounge room.




Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News