Asia Cup 2025 Channel Number List: Check Star Sports on Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, Sun Direct and Other DTH Number

Asia Cup 2025 guarantees thrilling cricket action that Indian cricket fans are waiting to see. Star Sports has the sole rights of broadcasting the prestigious event, guaranteeing quality live coverage across several channels.
Nevertheless, with numerous DTH (Direct-to-Home) services such as Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, Videocon D2H, and Sun Direct entertaining millions of subscribers, it is crucial to know the specific Star Sports channel numbers for convenient viewing. Read along for list of Star Sports channel numbers on all major Indian DTH operators so that viewers do not miss any of the Asia Cup 2025 exciting moments.
Star Sports Channel Numbers for Asia Cup 2025 on Popular Indian DTH Platforms
|
Channel Name
|
Tata Sky
|
Airtel Digital TV
|
Dish TV
|
Videocon D2H
|
Sun Direct
|
Star Sports First
|
497
|
303
|
2349
|
431
|
504
|
Star Sports 1
|
455
|
277
|
603
|
401
|
500
|
Star Sports 1 HD
|
454
|
278
|
602
|
923
|
982
|
Star Sports 2
|
457
|
279
|
605
|
403
|
501
|
Star Sports 2 HD
|
456
|
280
|
604
|
924
|
986
|
Star Sports 3
|
458
|
306
|
649
|
436
|
510
|
Star Sports 1 Hindi
|
460
|
281
|
607
|
407
|
517
|
Star Sports 1 Hindi HD
|
459
|
282
|
606
|
925
|
991
|
Star Sports 1 Kannada
|
1645
|
974
|
–
|
689
|
516
|
Star Sports 1 Telugu
|
1446
|
928
|
–
|
750
|
515
|
Star Sports Select 1
|
464
|
283
|
646
|
429
|
508
|
Star Sports Select 1 HD
|
463
|
300
|
645
|
929
|
987
|
Star Sports Select 2
|
466
|
284
|
648
|
430
|
511
|
Star Sports Select 2 HD
|
465
|
301
|
647
|
930
|
988
How to Use This List
-
Find out the DTH operator you use.
-
Find the chosen Star Sports channel number from the table.
-
Tune into the corresponding channel on your TV or set-top box to watch Asia Cup 2025 matches live.
All Star Sports channels provide SD (Standard Definition) and HD (High Definition) options based on your subscription and TV capabilities.
As the Asia Cup 2025 has commenced, cricket lovers across India can trust Star Sports to get each and every exciting moment live into their homes. Being aware of the right Star Sports channel numbers on leading DTH operators such as Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, Videocon, and Sun Direct prevents the fan base from missing out on any of the action.
In either SD or HD, these channels offer distraction-free, quality telecasts of Asia Cup games. For consecutive watching, check your subscription status in advance and have the continental cricket spectacle on consecutive excitement in the safety of your lounge room.
