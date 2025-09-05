Asia Cup 2025 is set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates and this major cricket event will take place from September 9 to 28. There are 8 teams that are lining up to battle it out in a high-voltage T20 tournament, the spotlight now turns to the players who will make it all happen Every tournament gains its flavor from the squad selections as who’s in, who’s out, and which rising stars are ready to claim the stage. India, for instance, will be led by Suryakumar Yadav as captain, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The defending champions have a strong mix that includes batters like Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and reliable names such as Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, and bowlers including Jasprit Bumrah which makes them a formidable side On the subcontinental front, Afghanistan will rely on their talisman Rashid Khan at the helm, backed by a squad featuring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, and promising bowlers like Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Sri Lanka has opted for a 16-member squad which is slightly above the norm and the team is led by Charith Asalanka. Notable inclusions are Wanindu Hasaranga, who’s returning from injury, and a strong spine of all-rounders including Dasun Shanaka and Dunith Wellalage Meanwhile, UAE, the host nation, named a 17-member squad led by Muhammad Waseem. Two additions which are Matiullah Khan (fast bowler) and Simranjeet Singh (left-arm spinner) were finalized ahead of the tournament This blend of seasoned leaders, homegrown talent, and strategic selections across all eight teams promises an Asia Cup where strategy, form, and fierce rivalries intersect. In the sections that follow, we’ll walk through each country’s full squad list, highlighting captains, key players, and notable inclusions you need to know before the first ball is bowled.

READ| India Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Check Full List of Players Here! Which Teams are Playing in the Asia Cup 2025? There are a total 8 teams that will be fighting for the Asia cup 2025 title. Five of these teams are permanent members of the Asian Cricket Council which are: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The remaining three teams that have qualified for the Asia Cup 2025 are: Hong Kong, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. Further, the matches will be played in two groups which are divided into teams each: Group A Group B India Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates (UAE) Afghanistan Oman Hong Kong Asia Cup 2025: List of All Squads Here is the list of all the squads that will be competing in Asia Cup 2025: India Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Pakistan Salman Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem UAE Muhammad Waseem (C), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (WK), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (WK), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan Oman Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Mohammad Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava

Afghanistan Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Bangladesh Litton Das (C, WK), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin Sri Lanka Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana