Which is the Driest State In the U.S.? Check the List Here!

Driest state in the U.S.: Rainfall plays a crucial role in shaping a region’s climate, agriculture, water supply, and overall way of life. While some parts of the United States are known for heavy rains, floods, and hurricanes, others struggle with limited rainfall throughout the year. News reports often highlight flooding in coastal states like Florida or drought conditions in California, but when it comes to identifying the driest states in the country, the reality is often different from common assumptions. The driest states in the U.S. are not defined by occasional droughts or dry seasons, but by how much precipitation they receive on average each year. Many of these states may experience heavy snowfall in winter or short bursts of rain during certain seasons, yet their overall annual rainfall remains low. Geography plays a major role in this pattern. Mountain ranges, inland locations, and distance from oceans often block moist air from reaching these regions.

READ | Which City is Known As the ‘Athens of America’? List of Driest States in the United States In this article, we will rank the driest U.S. states based on their mean annual precipitation. Rank State Mean Annual Precipitation (inches) 1 Nevada 9.54 2 Utah 12.2 3 Wyoming 12.9 4 Arizona 13.6 5 New Mexico 14.6 6 Montana 15.3 7 Colorado 15.9 8 North Dakota 17.8 9 Idaho 18.9 10 South Dakota 20.1 1. Nevada Nevada ranks as the driest state in the United States, receiving an average of just 9.54 inches of precipitation per year. Despite the presence of large cities like Las Vegas, the state has extremely limited natural water resources. The main reason for Nevada’s dryness is the Sierra Nevada mountain range along its western border. These mountains block moist air coming from the Pacific Ocean, forcing it to release rain before reaching Nevada. This phenomenon, known as the rain shadow effect, leaves much of the state dry and desert-like.

2. Utah Utah receives about 12.2 inches of precipitation annually, making it the second-driest state in the country. Like Nevada, Utah is landlocked and heavily influenced by surrounding mountain ranges. Moist air from the Pacific loses much of its moisture while crossing the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges. Although Utah is well known for its snowy mountains and ski resorts, large parts of the state consist of deserts and semi-arid regions. 3. Wyoming Wyoming may be known for cold winters and snow-covered mountains, but it receives only about 12.9 inches of precipitation per year. Mountain ranges along the western edge of the state force moisture out of the air before it moves eastward. As a result, much of Wyoming lies in a rain shadow. While mountain areas receive more snowfall, the plains and basins remain very dry.