The Moon has always intrigued people throughout time for its beauty in the night sky as well as for its consistency of predictable changes (moon phases). This is due to the Moon travelling around Earth in an orbit that causes the amount of illuminated side visible from Earth to change. The Moon starts as a New Moon, where there is no trace of it, then gradually grows into a Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, and Full Moon. Then the Moon will begin to wane through the Waning Gibbous, Last Quarter, and Waning Crescent phases before coming back to its New Moon phase. The moon phases affect many areas of life and understanding their significance can help in astronomy, navigation, agriculture and in some places they may affect the cultural/religious calendars and festival observances.

Below are the basic phases of the moon, simply defined: 1. New Moon The Moon is positioned between Earth and the Sun, with the dark side of the Moon facing us. This phase of the Moon cannot be seen at night. 2. Waxing Crescent A small arc of brightening moonlight starts to emerge from its dark New Moon phase. The term "waxing" refers to the increase of illuminated area of the Moon. 3. First Quarter Moon 50% or half of the Moon is illuminated on the right side (in the Northern Hemisphere) and this shape will be in a perfect half-circle. 4. Waxing Gibbous The Moon is now brightly lit up and will continue to increase in brightness until it gets to full moon position. 5. Full Moon The Moon is now completely illuminated and will rise at sunset and will shine all night long.

6. Waning Gibbous The illuminated portion of the Moon is beginning to decrease in size (waxing) after reaching full moon position. More than 50% of the Moon is illuminated but getting smaller. 7. Last Quarter Moon The Moon is half illuminated again. This time left side is illuminated (in Northern Hemisphere). 8. Waning Crescent There is a very small amount of light emitted from the Moon before going back to the original position of the moon (New). All of the moon phases will repeat in a 29.5-day cycle, which creates what is called the "lunar cycle," which occurs each month. What is today’s moon phase? Currently the Moon is in its waning crescent phase where it displays only a thin arc of illumination that shrinks each night until it finally appears as a totally darkened sphere (new moon). This particular phase can often be viewed shortly before dawn while sitting low on the horizon and provides an atmosphere of stillness and transition in the skies above us.