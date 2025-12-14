WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: The WB SET 2025 exam is being held today in two shifts. The exam is being held for the candidates who are aiming to become Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges across the state. The WB SET 2025 is conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). The WB SET 2025 consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to test the general teaching and research aptitude and Paper II assesses the subject-specific knowledge.

Candidates can check the difficulty level, section-wise review, and good attempts for both papers to evaluate their performance and gauge chances of qualifying the eligibility criteria.

WB SET 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is conducting the WB SET 2025 today in two shifts. Candidates can check the exam timings here: