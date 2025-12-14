WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: The WB SET 2025 exam is being held today in two shifts. The exam is being held for the candidates who are aiming to become Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges across the state. The WB SET 2025 is conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). The WB SET 2025 consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to test the general teaching and research aptitude and Paper II assesses the subject-specific knowledge.
Candidates can check the difficulty level, section-wise review, and good attempts for both papers to evaluate their performance and gauge chances of qualifying the eligibility criteria.
WB SET 2025 Exam Shift Timings
The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is conducting the WB SET 2025 today in two shifts. Candidates can check the exam timings here:
|
Shift
|
Paper
|
Timings
|
Shift 1
|
Paper I
|
10:30 am to 11:30 am
|
Shift 2
|
Paper II
|
12:00 pm to 02:00 pm
WB SET 2025 Paper I Analysis
West Bengal SET Paper I is conducted to assess general teaching and research aptitude of the candidates. The difficulty level of Paper I will be provided soon after the thorough analysis by the experts.
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Teaching Aptitude
|
To be Updated
|
Research Aptitude
|
To be Updated
|
Comprehension
|
To be Updated
|
Logical Reasoning
|
To be Updated
|
Data Interpretation
|
To be Updated
|
Communication
|
To be Updated
|
ICT & Environment
|
To be Updated
|
Overall
|
To be Updated
WB SET 2025 Paper I Good Attempts
Candidates who are appearing for the WB SET 2025 must be targeting the cut off so that they can qualify the exam easily. Soon we will provide the expected number of good attempts.
WB SET 2025 Paper II Analysis
WB SET Paper II is conducted for assessing the subject knowledge of candidates in their chosen discipline. Based on early feedback from the candidates, the difficulty level of Paper II has been provided here:
|
Section
|
Difficulty Level
|
Subject-Specific Content
|
To be Updated
|
Applied Concepts
|
To be Updated
|
Overall
|
To be Updated
WB SET 2025 Paper II Good Attempts
The expected number of good attempts for Paper II will be provided soon.
WB SET Exam 2025 Overall Difficulty and Good Attempts
The overall difficulty level of the WB SET 2025 Paper I and Paper II will be provided shortly.
|
Paper
|
Total Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts
|
Paper-I
|
50
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Paper-II
|
100
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
|
Total
|
150
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
