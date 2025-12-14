BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: Check Difficulty Level, Good Attempts & Section-Wise Review

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 14, 2025, 11:54 IST

WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2025 is being conducted today, on 14th December 2025 across various exam centres in West Bengal. Candidates appearing for the exam can check the detailed WB SET exam analysis of Paper I and Paper II.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
WB SET Exam Analysis 2025
WB SET Exam Analysis 2025

WB SET Exam Analysis 2025: The WB SET 2025 exam is being held today in two shifts. The exam is being held for the candidates who are aiming to become Assistant Professors in the universities and colleges across the state. The WB SET 2025 is conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC). The WB SET 2025 consists of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is conducted to test the general teaching and research aptitude and Paper II assesses the subject-specific knowledge.

Candidates can check the difficulty level, section-wise review, and good attempts for both papers to evaluate their performance and gauge chances of qualifying the eligibility criteria.

WB SET 2025 Exam Shift Timings

The West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) is conducting the WB SET 2025 today in two shifts. Candidates can check the exam timings here:

Shift

Paper

Timings

Shift 1

Paper I

10:30 am to 11:30 am

Shift 2

Paper II

12:00 pm to 02:00 pm

Check the WB SET Previous Year Cut Off Here

WB SET 2025 Paper I Analysis

West Bengal SET Paper I is conducted to assess general teaching and research aptitude of the candidates. The difficulty level of Paper I will be provided soon after the thorough analysis by the experts.

Section

Difficulty Level

Teaching Aptitude

To be Updated

Research Aptitude

To be Updated

Comprehension

To be Updated

Logical Reasoning

To be Updated

Data Interpretation

To be Updated

Communication

To be Updated

ICT & Environment

To be Updated

Overall

To be Updated

WB SET 2025 Paper I Good Attempts

Candidates who are appearing for the WB SET 2025 must be targeting the cut off so that they can qualify the exam easily. Soon we will provide the expected number of good attempts.

WB SET 2025 Paper II Analysis

WB SET Paper II is conducted for assessing the subject knowledge of candidates in their chosen discipline. Based on early feedback from the candidates, the difficulty level of Paper II has been provided here:

Section

Difficulty Level

Subject-Specific Content

To be Updated

Applied Concepts

To be Updated

Overall

To be Updated

WB SET 2025 Paper II Good Attempts

The expected number of good attempts for Paper II will be provided soon.

WB SET Exam 2025 Overall Difficulty and Good Attempts

The overall difficulty level of the WB SET 2025 Paper I and Paper II will be provided shortly.

Paper

Total Questions

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

Paper-I

50

To be Updated

To be Updated

Paper-II

100

To be Updated

To be Updated

Total

150

To be Updated

To be Updated

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News