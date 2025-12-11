EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
WB SET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Minimum Marks

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 11, 2025, 18:01 IST

WB SET Cut Off 2025: WB SET 27th exam will be conducted on December 14. Candidates should secure qualifying marks and clear the cutoff marks to be declared successful. Check WB SET Previous Year Cut Off marks here.

WB SET Cut Off 2025
WB SET Cut Off 2025

WB SET Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission will release the cutoff marks soon after the conclusion of the WB SET 2025 exam. The 27th State Eligibility Test for the Assistant Professor post is scheduled for December 14. Candidates who will score more than or equal to the cutoffs as per their category and subject will be declared successful. Till the cutoffs are announced officially, you can check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to get a rough idea about your qualifying chances. Read on to get complete details on WB SET 27th cutoffs, along with steps to check, important factors, and past cutoffs.

Check the WB SET Exam Pattern Here

WB SET Cut Off 2025

WBCSC conducts the State Eligibility Test (SET) in 33 subjects to determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Those who clear the cutoff and pass the test will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal. General and EWS category candidates should secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers. The reserved category candidates need to obtain at least 35% aggregate marks in both papers. Various factors influence the WB SET Cut Off marks, such as total test-takers, difficulty level, categories, etc. You should also check the WB SET previous year cutoff marks to understand the trends and competition level.

WB SET Cut Off 2025 Overview

The WB SET cut off marks will be made available online only at the official website. Here are the key highlights of WB SET 27th cutoff marks for the reference of the candidates:

Particulars

Details

Exam Conducting Body

West Bengal College Service Commission

Exam Name

27th State Eligibility Test

Purpose

Determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal.

Exam Date

December 14, 2025

Exam Mode

Offline

Official Website

wbcsconline.in

Steps to Check WB SET Cut Off 2025

Candidates can check the WB SET 27th cutoff marks for all subjects and categories only at the official website. Use the simple instructions shared below to access the WB SET cutoff marks without any hassles.

  • Go to the official WBCSC website.

  • Find the “ WB SET 27th cutoff” and click on the link.

  • The category-wise cutoff marks for all subjects will appear.

  • Download the document for future use.

WB SET Previous Year Cut Off Subject & Category-Wise

Candidates should check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to understand the changes in past trends and the overall competition level. This will help them predict the expected cutoffs and set realistic goals during the preparation. Typically, the WB SET cut off marks for the General category are higher than those for the reserved categories. Take a look at the WB SET previous year cut off for all categories and 33 subjects:

WB SET 26th Cut Off

Candidates who cleared the WB SET 26th cut-off marks were declared qualified. Check below the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for WB SET 26th exam:

SUBJECT CODE

SUBJECT NAME

GENERAL (UR)

EWS

OBC-A

OBC-B

SC

ST

PWD

TRANSGENDER

1

ENGLISH

54.67

47.33

49.33

52

47.33

44

45.33

-

2

BENGALI

57.33

48.67

51.33

54

51.33

46

44

-

3

SANSKRIT

58.67

50.67

56

56

52

50.67

46.67

-

4

HINDI

58.67

48

57.33

57.33

52

47.33

38

-

5

URDU

60.67

46.67

57.33

54

38

-

40

-

6

COMMERCE

59.33

52

55.33

56.67

52.67

48.67

56

-

7

ECONOMICS

62.67

52.67

55.33

59.33

54.67

58

38

-

8

HISTORY

57.33

50

54

54.67

51.33

48.67

44.67

44.67

9

PHILOSOPHY

63.33

48.67

57.33

59.33

54.67

48

48

-

10

POLITICAL SCIENCE

61.33

50.67

56

58.67

53.33

52

48.67

-

11

EDUCATION

56.67

48.67

52.67

54

50.67

49.33

45.33

-

12

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

56

48

50.67

52

49.33

44.67

38.67

-

13

GEOGRAPHY

55.33

48.67

50.67

52

50

50

44

-

14

LIFE SCIENCES

54.67

48

48.67

52

48.67

46.67

44.67

-

15

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

51.33

45.33

48.67

48

44

40.67

43.33

40.67

16

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

53.33

48

50

51.33

46

44

40

-

17

SOCIOLOGY

62.67

48.67

57.33

60

54.67

58

44

-

18

PSYCHOLOGY

65.33

52.67

56.67

59.33

60

46.67

38

-

19

LIBRARY & INFO. SCIENCE

51.33

42.67

48

49.33

46.67

49.33

42

-

20

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

56

47.33

52.67

52.67

50

45.33

38

-

21

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

56

51.33

38

52.67

47.33

-

35.33

-

22

COMPUTER SCIENCE

54

46.67

44

51.33

47.33

48.67

45.33

-

23

HOME SCIENCE

60

56

58.67

58

53.33

48.67

47.33

-

24

SANTALI

50.67

-

-

46.67

44

47.33

44

-

25

MASS COMM. & JOURNALISM

61.33

53.33

58

57.33

52.67

48

47.33

-

26

ANTHROPOLOGY

62

59.33

44

48.67

56

50

-

-

27

EARTH SCIENCES

58

54.67

47.33

50.67

56.67

-

39.33

-

28

MUSIC

63.33

44.67

47.33

60.67

56

47.33

42

-

29

LAW

64

59.33

54.67

62.67

56.67

52

44.67

44.67

30

NEPALI

50

-

38.67

44.67

39.33

40.67

-

-

31

MANAGEMENT

63.33

54.67

59.33

60.67

57.33

45.33

51.33

-

32

ARABIC

66

59.33

62

59.33

64.67

-

42

-

33

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

57.33

51.33

51.33

50.67

49.33

53.33

42.67

-

WB SET 25th Cut off

WBCSC announced category-wise WB SET 25th cutoffs for 33 subjects on its official website. Those who secured more than or equal to these cutoffs were declared successful.

CODE

SUBJECT NAME

UR

EWS

OBC-A

OBC-B

SC

ST

PWD

TG

1

ENGLISH

54.67

48

49.33

50

46

43.33

42.67

42.67

2

BENGALI

58

51.33

54

54.67

51.33

44

42

-

3

SANSKRIT

64.67

57.33

61.33

62

58.67

52

44

-

4

HINDI

49.33

48

46

48

43.33

43.33

-

-

5

URDU

58

52.67

55.33

56.67

49.33

-

44.67

-

6

COMMERCE

59.33

50.67

55.33

56

49.33

44.67

54

-

7

ECONOMICS

58.67

53.33

52

56

47.33

46

-

-

8

HISTORY

54

47.33

50

51.33

48

44

41.33

-

9

PHILOSOPHY

55.33

49.33

50.67

52.67

49.33

46

44

-

10

POLITICAL SCIENCE

58

51.33

54

56

50.67

47.33

40

-

11

EDUCATION

56

48.67

52

52.67

49.33

46

42.67

-

12

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

50.67

46

48

47.33

44.67

40

40.67

-

13

GEOGRAPHY

50.67

45.33

46.67

48.67

44.67

43.33

39.33

-

14

LIFE SCIENCES

52

47.33

48

50

46.67

42.67

40.67

-

15

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

52

46.67

48

49.33

47.33

45.33

42.67

42.67

16

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

52

47.33

49.33

49.33

46.67

42.67

45.33

-

17

SOCIOLOGY

61.33

50.67

57.33

58.67

52

50.67

49.33

-

18

PSYCHOLOGY

66.67

56

57.33

66

55.33

66

44

-

19

LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

53.33

46.67

48

51.33

47.33

41.33

42.67

-

20

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

51.33

46

48

49.33

46.67

44.67

38

-

21

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

56.67

50

55.33

51.33

52

-

-

-

22

COMPUTER SCIENCE

53.33

46.67

47.33

48.67

47.33

45.33

41.33

-

23

HOME SCIENCE

56.67

48

54.67

56

51.33

47.33

40

-

24

SANTHALI

51.33

-

-

49.33

50

46

40.67

-

25

MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM

57.33

46.67

52

53.33

49.33

47.33

50.67

46.67

26

ANTHROPOLOGY

52.67

46.67

48.67

51.33

44.67

47.33

38.67

-

27

EARTH SCIENCES

61.33

54.67

48

59.33

56

40.67

-

-

28

MUSIC

61.33

56

45.33

58.67

54

44

48.67

-

29

LAW

62

58

58.67

58.67

52.67

52.67

50.67

-

30

NEPALI

46.67

-

-

42.67

36.67

40

-

-

31

MANAGEMENT

60

50.67

59.33

56.67

51.33

53.33

52

-

32

ARABIC

65.33

64.67

62

62

58.67

-

43.33

-

33

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

57.33

54

53.33

51.33

52.67

48

52

-

WB SET 24th Cut Off

The WB SET 24th cutoffs were announced for every category and subject. Let’s see the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for the WB SET 24th exam below:

CODE

SUBJECT NAME

UR

EWS

OBC-A

OBC-B

SC

ST

PWD

TG

1

ENGLISH

53.33

46

49.33

49.33

45.33

40.67

40

40

2

BENGALI

55.33

48

50

52.67

48

41.33

40

-

3

SANSKRIT

56.67

51.33

52.67

54

50

46

43.33

-

4

HINDI

54

52

53.33

51.33

48.67

46.67

37.33

-

5

URDU

59.33

53.33

56

57.33

40

-

48.67

-

6

COMMERCE

61.33

51.33

54.67

58.67

50

47.33

54

-

7

ECONOMICS

60

52.67

57.33

57.33

48

58.67

42

-

8

HISTORY

59.33

54

56

57.33

53.33

47.33

46.67

-

9

PHILOSOPHY

61.33

54

58

59.33

55.33

48.67

47.33

-

10

POLITICAL SCIENCE

56.67

48.67

51.33

53.33

50

45.33

40.67

-

11

EDUCATION

60.67

53.33

56

58

53.33

47.33

46

46

12

CHEMICAL SCIENCES

54

49.33

50.67

50.67

47.33

43.33

49.33

-

13

GEOGRAPHY

50.67

46.67

47.33

48.67

46

44

40

-

14

LIFE SCIENCES

52

46.67

48.67

49.33

46

41.33

40.67

-

15

MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

52

46.67

48.67

49.33

45.33

45.33

41.33

41.33

16

PHYSICAL SCIENCES

50

45.33

46.67

48

43.33

48.67

40.67

-

17

SOCIOLOGY

60.67

52.67

56

58.67

54

44.67

42.67

-

18

PSYCHOLOGY

66

52.67

60.67

65.33

59.33

52

50.67

-

19

LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE

54

45.33

45.33

46.67

44

50

41.33

-

20

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

56.67

47.33

52

52

50.67

45.33

44

-

21

ELECTRONIC SCIENCE

58

49.33

56.67

55.33

49.33

-

38

-

22

COMPUTER SCIENCE

51.33

44

46.67

48.67

44.67

43.33

45.33

-

23

HOME SCIENCE

56.67

50.67

50

55.33

50.67

42.67

48.67

-

24

SANTHALI

46

-

40.67

41.33

44

41.33

36

-

25

MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM

59.33

-

54

58

50.67

42.67

43.33

-

26

ANTHROPOLOGY

55.33

52

50.67

50.67

48.67

50.67

-

-

27

EARTH SCIENCES

65.33

53.33

58.67

61.33

60

58

-

-

28

MUSIC

58.67

46.67

44

56

49.33

44

40

-

29

LAW

58.67

56

56

57.33

48

50

46

-

30

NEPALI

48.67

45.33

37.33

44.67

38

42.67

-

-

31

MANAGEMENT

60.67

56.67

60

56.67

53.33

53.33

52.67

-

32

ARABIC

67.33

62

62.67

64

61.33

-

46.67

-

33

ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES

60.67

53.33

53.33

56.67

54

48.67

42

-

Factors Influencing WB SET Cut Off 2025

Various factors are considered responsible when determining the WB SET Cut Off. These components do not remain the same every year. Some of the crucial factors are:

  • Total Number of Test-takers

  • Difficulty Level

  • Categories

  • Subjects

  • WB SET Previous Year Cutoffs

  • Minimum Qualifying Marks, etc

WB SET Minimum Qualifying Marks

WBCSC has announced the minimum qualifying marks for the 27th State Eligibility Test. It varies as per the categories. Check below the category-wise WB SET qualifying marks:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

General (Unreserved)/EWS

40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together

SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer)/PWD] and Transgender

35% aggregate marks in both papers

