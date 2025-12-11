WB SET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Minimum Marks

WB SET Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission will release the cutoff marks soon after the conclusion of the WB SET 2025 exam. The 27th State Eligibility Test for the Assistant Professor post is scheduled for December 14. Candidates who will score more than or equal to the cutoffs as per their category and subject will be declared successful. Till the cutoffs are announced officially, you can check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to get a rough idea about your qualifying chances. Read on to get complete details on WB SET 27th cutoffs, along with steps to check, important factors, and past cutoffs. Check the WB SET Exam Pattern Here WB SET Cut Off 2025 WBCSC conducts the State Eligibility Test (SET) in 33 subjects to determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Those who clear the cutoff and pass the test will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal. General and EWS category candidates should secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers. The reserved category candidates need to obtain at least 35% aggregate marks in both papers. Various factors influence the WB SET Cut Off marks, such as total test-takers, difficulty level, categories, etc. You should also check the WB SET previous year cutoff marks to understand the trends and competition level.

WB SET Cut Off 2025 Overview The WB SET cut off marks will be made available online only at the official website. Here are the key highlights of WB SET 27th cutoff marks for the reference of the candidates: Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body West Bengal College Service Commission Exam Name 27th State Eligibility Test Purpose Determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Exam Date December 14, 2025 Exam Mode Offline Official Website wbcsconline.in Steps to Check WB SET Cut Off 2025 Candidates can check the WB SET 27th cutoff marks for all subjects and categories only at the official website. Use the simple instructions shared below to access the WB SET cutoff marks without any hassles. Go to the official WBCSC website.

Find the “ WB SET 27th cutoff” and click on the link.

The category-wise cutoff marks for all subjects will appear.

Download the document for future use.

WB SET Previous Year Cut Off Subject & Category-Wise Candidates should check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to understand the changes in past trends and the overall competition level. This will help them predict the expected cutoffs and set realistic goals during the preparation. Typically, the WB SET cut off marks for the General category are higher than those for the reserved categories. Take a look at the WB SET previous year cut off for all categories and 33 subjects: WB SET 26th Cut Off Candidates who cleared the WB SET 26th cut-off marks were declared qualified. Check below the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for WB SET 26th exam: SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME GENERAL (UR) EWS OBC-A OBC-B SC ST PWD TRANSGENDER 1 ENGLISH 54.67 47.33 49.33 52 47.33 44 45.33 - 2 BENGALI 57.33 48.67 51.33 54 51.33 46 44 - 3 SANSKRIT 58.67 50.67 56 56 52 50.67 46.67 - 4 HINDI 58.67 48 57.33 57.33 52 47.33 38 - 5 URDU 60.67 46.67 57.33 54 38 - 40 - 6 COMMERCE 59.33 52 55.33 56.67 52.67 48.67 56 - 7 ECONOMICS 62.67 52.67 55.33 59.33 54.67 58 38 - 8 HISTORY 57.33 50 54 54.67 51.33 48.67 44.67 44.67 9 PHILOSOPHY 63.33 48.67 57.33 59.33 54.67 48 48 - 10 POLITICAL SCIENCE 61.33 50.67 56 58.67 53.33 52 48.67 - 11 EDUCATION 56.67 48.67 52.67 54 50.67 49.33 45.33 - 12 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 56 48 50.67 52 49.33 44.67 38.67 - 13 GEOGRAPHY 55.33 48.67 50.67 52 50 50 44 - 14 LIFE SCIENCES 54.67 48 48.67 52 48.67 46.67 44.67 - 15 MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES 51.33 45.33 48.67 48 44 40.67 43.33 40.67 16 PHYSICAL SCIENCES 53.33 48 50 51.33 46 44 40 - 17 SOCIOLOGY 62.67 48.67 57.33 60 54.67 58 44 - 18 PSYCHOLOGY 65.33 52.67 56.67 59.33 60 46.67 38 - 19 LIBRARY & INFO. SCIENCE 51.33 42.67 48 49.33 46.67 49.33 42 - 20 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 56 47.33 52.67 52.67 50 45.33 38 - 21 ELECTRONIC SCIENCE 56 51.33 38 52.67 47.33 - 35.33 - 22 COMPUTER SCIENCE 54 46.67 44 51.33 47.33 48.67 45.33 - 23 HOME SCIENCE 60 56 58.67 58 53.33 48.67 47.33 - 24 SANTALI 50.67 - - 46.67 44 47.33 44 - 25 MASS COMM. & JOURNALISM 61.33 53.33 58 57.33 52.67 48 47.33 - 26 ANTHROPOLOGY 62 59.33 44 48.67 56 50 - - 27 EARTH SCIENCES 58 54.67 47.33 50.67 56.67 - 39.33 - 28 MUSIC 63.33 44.67 47.33 60.67 56 47.33 42 - 29 LAW 64 59.33 54.67 62.67 56.67 52 44.67 44.67 30 NEPALI 50 - 38.67 44.67 39.33 40.67 - - 31 MANAGEMENT 63.33 54.67 59.33 60.67 57.33 45.33 51.33 - 32 ARABIC 66 59.33 62 59.33 64.67 - 42 - 33 ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES 57.33 51.33 51.33 50.67 49.33 53.33 42.67 -

WB SET 25th Cut off WBCSC announced category-wise WB SET 25th cutoffs for 33 subjects on its official website. Those who secured more than or equal to these cutoffs were declared successful. CODE SUBJECT NAME UR EWS OBC-A OBC-B SC ST PWD TG 1 ENGLISH 54.67 48 49.33 50 46 43.33 42.67 42.67 2 BENGALI 58 51.33 54 54.67 51.33 44 42 - 3 SANSKRIT 64.67 57.33 61.33 62 58.67 52 44 - 4 HINDI 49.33 48 46 48 43.33 43.33 - - 5 URDU 58 52.67 55.33 56.67 49.33 - 44.67 - 6 COMMERCE 59.33 50.67 55.33 56 49.33 44.67 54 - 7 ECONOMICS 58.67 53.33 52 56 47.33 46 - - 8 HISTORY 54 47.33 50 51.33 48 44 41.33 - 9 PHILOSOPHY 55.33 49.33 50.67 52.67 49.33 46 44 - 10 POLITICAL SCIENCE 58 51.33 54 56 50.67 47.33 40 - 11 EDUCATION 56 48.67 52 52.67 49.33 46 42.67 - 12 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 50.67 46 48 47.33 44.67 40 40.67 - 13 GEOGRAPHY 50.67 45.33 46.67 48.67 44.67 43.33 39.33 - 14 LIFE SCIENCES 52 47.33 48 50 46.67 42.67 40.67 - 15 MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES 52 46.67 48 49.33 47.33 45.33 42.67 42.67 16 PHYSICAL SCIENCES 52 47.33 49.33 49.33 46.67 42.67 45.33 - 17 SOCIOLOGY 61.33 50.67 57.33 58.67 52 50.67 49.33 - 18 PSYCHOLOGY 66.67 56 57.33 66 55.33 66 44 - 19 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE 53.33 46.67 48 51.33 47.33 41.33 42.67 - 20 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 51.33 46 48 49.33 46.67 44.67 38 - 21 ELECTRONIC SCIENCE 56.67 50 55.33 51.33 52 - - - 22 COMPUTER SCIENCE 53.33 46.67 47.33 48.67 47.33 45.33 41.33 - 23 HOME SCIENCE 56.67 48 54.67 56 51.33 47.33 40 - 24 SANTHALI 51.33 - - 49.33 50 46 40.67 - 25 MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM 57.33 46.67 52 53.33 49.33 47.33 50.67 46.67 26 ANTHROPOLOGY 52.67 46.67 48.67 51.33 44.67 47.33 38.67 - 27 EARTH SCIENCES 61.33 54.67 48 59.33 56 40.67 - - 28 MUSIC 61.33 56 45.33 58.67 54 44 48.67 - 29 LAW 62 58 58.67 58.67 52.67 52.67 50.67 - 30 NEPALI 46.67 - - 42.67 36.67 40 - - 31 MANAGEMENT 60 50.67 59.33 56.67 51.33 53.33 52 - 32 ARABIC 65.33 64.67 62 62 58.67 - 43.33 - 33 ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES 57.33 54 53.33 51.33 52.67 48 52 -

WB SET 24th Cut Off The WB SET 24th cutoffs were announced for every category and subject. Let’s see the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for the WB SET 24th exam below: CODE SUBJECT NAME UR EWS OBC-A OBC-B SC ST PWD TG 1 ENGLISH 53.33 46 49.33 49.33 45.33 40.67 40 40 2 BENGALI 55.33 48 50 52.67 48 41.33 40 - 3 SANSKRIT 56.67 51.33 52.67 54 50 46 43.33 - 4 HINDI 54 52 53.33 51.33 48.67 46.67 37.33 - 5 URDU 59.33 53.33 56 57.33 40 - 48.67 - 6 COMMERCE 61.33 51.33 54.67 58.67 50 47.33 54 - 7 ECONOMICS 60 52.67 57.33 57.33 48 58.67 42 - 8 HISTORY 59.33 54 56 57.33 53.33 47.33 46.67 - 9 PHILOSOPHY 61.33 54 58 59.33 55.33 48.67 47.33 - 10 POLITICAL SCIENCE 56.67 48.67 51.33 53.33 50 45.33 40.67 - 11 EDUCATION 60.67 53.33 56 58 53.33 47.33 46 46 12 CHEMICAL SCIENCES 54 49.33 50.67 50.67 47.33 43.33 49.33 - 13 GEOGRAPHY 50.67 46.67 47.33 48.67 46 44 40 - 14 LIFE SCIENCES 52 46.67 48.67 49.33 46 41.33 40.67 - 15 MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES 52 46.67 48.67 49.33 45.33 45.33 41.33 41.33 16 PHYSICAL SCIENCES 50 45.33 46.67 48 43.33 48.67 40.67 - 17 SOCIOLOGY 60.67 52.67 56 58.67 54 44.67 42.67 - 18 PSYCHOLOGY 66 52.67 60.67 65.33 59.33 52 50.67 - 19 LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE 54 45.33 45.33 46.67 44 50 41.33 - 20 PHYSICAL EDUCATION 56.67 47.33 52 52 50.67 45.33 44 - 21 ELECTRONIC SCIENCE 58 49.33 56.67 55.33 49.33 - 38 - 22 COMPUTER SCIENCE 51.33 44 46.67 48.67 44.67 43.33 45.33 - 23 HOME SCIENCE 56.67 50.67 50 55.33 50.67 42.67 48.67 - 24 SANTHALI 46 - 40.67 41.33 44 41.33 36 - 25 MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM 59.33 - 54 58 50.67 42.67 43.33 - 26 ANTHROPOLOGY 55.33 52 50.67 50.67 48.67 50.67 - - 27 EARTH SCIENCES 65.33 53.33 58.67 61.33 60 58 - - 28 MUSIC 58.67 46.67 44 56 49.33 44 40 - 29 LAW 58.67 56 56 57.33 48 50 46 - 30 NEPALI 48.67 45.33 37.33 44.67 38 42.67 - - 31 MANAGEMENT 60.67 56.67 60 56.67 53.33 53.33 52.67 - 32 ARABIC 67.33 62 62.67 64 61.33 - 46.67 - 33 ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES 60.67 53.33 53.33 56.67 54 48.67 42 -