WB SET Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Previous Year Cut Off and Minimum Marks

WB SET Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal College Service Commission will release the cutoff marks soon after the conclusion of the WB SET 2025 exam. The 27th State Eligibility Test for the Assistant Professor post is scheduled for December 14. Candidates who will score more than or equal to the cutoffs as per their category and subject will be declared successful. Till the cutoffs are announced officially, you can check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to get a rough idea about your qualifying chances. Read on to get complete details on WB SET 27th cutoffs, along with steps to check, important factors, and past cutoffs.
WB SET Cut Off 2025
WBCSC conducts the State Eligibility Test (SET) in 33 subjects to determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal. Those who clear the cutoff and pass the test will be governed by the rules and regulations for the recruitment of Assistant Professor in West Bengal. General and EWS category candidates should secure at least 40% aggregate marks in both papers. The reserved category candidates need to obtain at least 35% aggregate marks in both papers. Various factors influence the WB SET Cut Off marks, such as total test-takers, difficulty level, categories, etc. You should also check the WB SET previous year cutoff marks to understand the trends and competition level.
WB SET Cut Off 2025 Overview
The WB SET cut off marks will be made available online only at the official website. Here are the key highlights of WB SET 27th cutoff marks for the reference of the candidates:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
West Bengal College Service Commission
|
Exam Name
|
27th State Eligibility Test
|
Purpose
|
Determine your eligibility for Assistant Professor in West Bengal.
|
Exam Date
|
December 14, 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Official Website
|
wbcsconline.in
Steps to Check WB SET Cut Off 2025
Candidates can check the WB SET 27th cutoff marks for all subjects and categories only at the official website. Use the simple instructions shared below to access the WB SET cutoff marks without any hassles.
-
Go to the official WBCSC website.
-
Find the “ WB SET 27th cutoff” and click on the link.
-
The category-wise cutoff marks for all subjects will appear.
-
Download the document for future use.
WB SET Previous Year Cut Off Subject & Category-Wise
Candidates should check the WB SET previous year cut off marks to understand the changes in past trends and the overall competition level. This will help them predict the expected cutoffs and set realistic goals during the preparation. Typically, the WB SET cut off marks for the General category are higher than those for the reserved categories. Take a look at the WB SET previous year cut off for all categories and 33 subjects:
WB SET 26th Cut Off
Candidates who cleared the WB SET 26th cut-off marks were declared qualified. Check below the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for WB SET 26th exam:
|
SUBJECT CODE
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
GENERAL (UR)
|
EWS
|
OBC-A
|
OBC-B
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
TRANSGENDER
|
1
|
ENGLISH
|
54.67
|
47.33
|
49.33
|
52
|
47.33
|
44
|
45.33
|
-
|
2
|
BENGALI
|
57.33
|
48.67
|
51.33
|
54
|
51.33
|
46
|
44
|
-
|
3
|
SANSKRIT
|
58.67
|
50.67
|
56
|
56
|
52
|
50.67
|
46.67
|
-
|
4
|
HINDI
|
58.67
|
48
|
57.33
|
57.33
|
52
|
47.33
|
38
|
-
|
5
|
URDU
|
60.67
|
46.67
|
57.33
|
54
|
38
|
-
|
40
|
-
|
6
|
COMMERCE
|
59.33
|
52
|
55.33
|
56.67
|
52.67
|
48.67
|
56
|
-
|
7
|
ECONOMICS
|
62.67
|
52.67
|
55.33
|
59.33
|
54.67
|
58
|
38
|
-
|
8
|
HISTORY
|
57.33
|
50
|
54
|
54.67
|
51.33
|
48.67
|
44.67
|
44.67
|
9
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
63.33
|
48.67
|
57.33
|
59.33
|
54.67
|
48
|
48
|
-
|
10
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
61.33
|
50.67
|
56
|
58.67
|
53.33
|
52
|
48.67
|
-
|
11
|
EDUCATION
|
56.67
|
48.67
|
52.67
|
54
|
50.67
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
-
|
12
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
56
|
48
|
50.67
|
52
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
38.67
|
-
|
13
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
55.33
|
48.67
|
50.67
|
52
|
50
|
50
|
44
|
-
|
14
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
54.67
|
48
|
48.67
|
52
|
48.67
|
46.67
|
44.67
|
-
|
15
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
51.33
|
45.33
|
48.67
|
48
|
44
|
40.67
|
43.33
|
40.67
|
16
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
53.33
|
48
|
50
|
51.33
|
46
|
44
|
40
|
-
|
17
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
62.67
|
48.67
|
57.33
|
60
|
54.67
|
58
|
44
|
-
|
18
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
65.33
|
52.67
|
56.67
|
59.33
|
60
|
46.67
|
38
|
-
|
19
|
LIBRARY & INFO. SCIENCE
|
51.33
|
42.67
|
48
|
49.33
|
46.67
|
49.33
|
42
|
-
|
20
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|
56
|
47.33
|
52.67
|
52.67
|
50
|
45.33
|
38
|
-
|
21
|
ELECTRONIC SCIENCE
|
56
|
51.33
|
38
|
52.67
|
47.33
|
-
|
35.33
|
-
|
22
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
54
|
46.67
|
44
|
51.33
|
47.33
|
48.67
|
45.33
|
-
|
23
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
60
|
56
|
58.67
|
58
|
53.33
|
48.67
|
47.33
|
-
|
24
|
SANTALI
|
50.67
|
-
|
-
|
46.67
|
44
|
47.33
|
44
|
-
|
25
|
MASS COMM. & JOURNALISM
|
61.33
|
53.33
|
58
|
57.33
|
52.67
|
48
|
47.33
|
-
|
26
|
ANTHROPOLOGY
|
62
|
59.33
|
44
|
48.67
|
56
|
50
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
EARTH SCIENCES
|
58
|
54.67
|
47.33
|
50.67
|
56.67
|
-
|
39.33
|
-
|
28
|
MUSIC
|
63.33
|
44.67
|
47.33
|
60.67
|
56
|
47.33
|
42
|
-
|
29
|
LAW
|
64
|
59.33
|
54.67
|
62.67
|
56.67
|
52
|
44.67
|
44.67
|
30
|
NEPALI
|
50
|
-
|
38.67
|
44.67
|
39.33
|
40.67
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
MANAGEMENT
|
63.33
|
54.67
|
59.33
|
60.67
|
57.33
|
45.33
|
51.33
|
-
|
32
|
ARABIC
|
66
|
59.33
|
62
|
59.33
|
64.67
|
-
|
42
|
-
|
33
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|
57.33
|
51.33
|
51.33
|
50.67
|
49.33
|
53.33
|
42.67
|
-
WB SET 25th Cut off
WBCSC announced category-wise WB SET 25th cutoffs for 33 subjects on its official website. Those who secured more than or equal to these cutoffs were declared successful.
|
CODE
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC-A
|
OBC-B
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
TG
|
1
|
ENGLISH
|
54.67
|
48
|
49.33
|
50
|
46
|
43.33
|
42.67
|
42.67
|
2
|
BENGALI
|
58
|
51.33
|
54
|
54.67
|
51.33
|
44
|
42
|
-
|
3
|
SANSKRIT
|
64.67
|
57.33
|
61.33
|
62
|
58.67
|
52
|
44
|
-
|
4
|
HINDI
|
49.33
|
48
|
46
|
48
|
43.33
|
43.33
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
URDU
|
58
|
52.67
|
55.33
|
56.67
|
49.33
|
-
|
44.67
|
-
|
6
|
COMMERCE
|
59.33
|
50.67
|
55.33
|
56
|
49.33
|
44.67
|
54
|
-
|
7
|
ECONOMICS
|
58.67
|
53.33
|
52
|
56
|
47.33
|
46
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
HISTORY
|
54
|
47.33
|
50
|
51.33
|
48
|
44
|
41.33
|
-
|
9
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
55.33
|
49.33
|
50.67
|
52.67
|
49.33
|
46
|
44
|
-
|
10
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
58
|
51.33
|
54
|
56
|
50.67
|
47.33
|
40
|
-
|
11
|
EDUCATION
|
56
|
48.67
|
52
|
52.67
|
49.33
|
46
|
42.67
|
-
|
12
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
50.67
|
46
|
48
|
47.33
|
44.67
|
40
|
40.67
|
-
|
13
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
50.67
|
45.33
|
46.67
|
48.67
|
44.67
|
43.33
|
39.33
|
-
|
14
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
52
|
47.33
|
48
|
50
|
46.67
|
42.67
|
40.67
|
-
|
15
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
52
|
46.67
|
48
|
49.33
|
47.33
|
45.33
|
42.67
|
42.67
|
16
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
52
|
47.33
|
49.33
|
49.33
|
46.67
|
42.67
|
45.33
|
-
|
17
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
61.33
|
50.67
|
57.33
|
58.67
|
52
|
50.67
|
49.33
|
-
|
18
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
66.67
|
56
|
57.33
|
66
|
55.33
|
66
|
44
|
-
|
19
|
LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE
|
53.33
|
46.67
|
48
|
51.33
|
47.33
|
41.33
|
42.67
|
-
|
20
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|
51.33
|
46
|
48
|
49.33
|
46.67
|
44.67
|
38
|
-
|
21
|
ELECTRONIC SCIENCE
|
56.67
|
50
|
55.33
|
51.33
|
52
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
22
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
53.33
|
46.67
|
47.33
|
48.67
|
47.33
|
45.33
|
41.33
|
-
|
23
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
56.67
|
48
|
54.67
|
56
|
51.33
|
47.33
|
40
|
-
|
24
|
SANTHALI
|
51.33
|
-
|
-
|
49.33
|
50
|
46
|
40.67
|
-
|
25
|
MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM
|
57.33
|
46.67
|
52
|
53.33
|
49.33
|
47.33
|
50.67
|
46.67
|
26
|
ANTHROPOLOGY
|
52.67
|
46.67
|
48.67
|
51.33
|
44.67
|
47.33
|
38.67
|
-
|
27
|
EARTH SCIENCES
|
61.33
|
54.67
|
48
|
59.33
|
56
|
40.67
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
MUSIC
|
61.33
|
56
|
45.33
|
58.67
|
54
|
44
|
48.67
|
-
|
29
|
LAW
|
62
|
58
|
58.67
|
58.67
|
52.67
|
52.67
|
50.67
|
-
|
30
|
NEPALI
|
46.67
|
-
|
-
|
42.67
|
36.67
|
40
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
MANAGEMENT
|
60
|
50.67
|
59.33
|
56.67
|
51.33
|
53.33
|
52
|
-
|
32
|
ARABIC
|
65.33
|
64.67
|
62
|
62
|
58.67
|
-
|
43.33
|
-
|
33
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|
57.33
|
54
|
53.33
|
51.33
|
52.67
|
48
|
52
|
-
WB SET 24th Cut Off
The WB SET 24th cutoffs were announced for every category and subject. Let’s see the subject-wise cum category-wise cut-off for the WB SET 24th exam below:
|
CODE
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC-A
|
OBC-B
|
SC
|
ST
|
PWD
|
TG
|
1
|
ENGLISH
|
53.33
|
46
|
49.33
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
40.67
|
40
|
40
|
2
|
BENGALI
|
55.33
|
48
|
50
|
52.67
|
48
|
41.33
|
40
|
-
|
3
|
SANSKRIT
|
56.67
|
51.33
|
52.67
|
54
|
50
|
46
|
43.33
|
-
|
4
|
HINDI
|
54
|
52
|
53.33
|
51.33
|
48.67
|
46.67
|
37.33
|
-
|
5
|
URDU
|
59.33
|
53.33
|
56
|
57.33
|
40
|
-
|
48.67
|
-
|
6
|
COMMERCE
|
61.33
|
51.33
|
54.67
|
58.67
|
50
|
47.33
|
54
|
-
|
7
|
ECONOMICS
|
60
|
52.67
|
57.33
|
57.33
|
48
|
58.67
|
42
|
-
|
8
|
HISTORY
|
59.33
|
54
|
56
|
57.33
|
53.33
|
47.33
|
46.67
|
-
|
9
|
PHILOSOPHY
|
61.33
|
54
|
58
|
59.33
|
55.33
|
48.67
|
47.33
|
-
|
10
|
POLITICAL SCIENCE
|
56.67
|
48.67
|
51.33
|
53.33
|
50
|
45.33
|
40.67
|
-
|
11
|
EDUCATION
|
60.67
|
53.33
|
56
|
58
|
53.33
|
47.33
|
46
|
46
|
12
|
CHEMICAL SCIENCES
|
54
|
49.33
|
50.67
|
50.67
|
47.33
|
43.33
|
49.33
|
-
|
13
|
GEOGRAPHY
|
50.67
|
46.67
|
47.33
|
48.67
|
46
|
44
|
40
|
-
|
14
|
LIFE SCIENCES
|
52
|
46.67
|
48.67
|
49.33
|
46
|
41.33
|
40.67
|
-
|
15
|
MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
|
52
|
46.67
|
48.67
|
49.33
|
45.33
|
45.33
|
41.33
|
41.33
|
16
|
PHYSICAL SCIENCES
|
50
|
45.33
|
46.67
|
48
|
43.33
|
48.67
|
40.67
|
-
|
17
|
SOCIOLOGY
|
60.67
|
52.67
|
56
|
58.67
|
54
|
44.67
|
42.67
|
-
|
18
|
PSYCHOLOGY
|
66
|
52.67
|
60.67
|
65.33
|
59.33
|
52
|
50.67
|
-
|
19
|
LIBRARY & INFORMATION SCIENCE
|
54
|
45.33
|
45.33
|
46.67
|
44
|
50
|
41.33
|
-
|
20
|
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|
56.67
|
47.33
|
52
|
52
|
50.67
|
45.33
|
44
|
-
|
21
|
ELECTRONIC SCIENCE
|
58
|
49.33
|
56.67
|
55.33
|
49.33
|
-
|
38
|
-
|
22
|
COMPUTER SCIENCE
|
51.33
|
44
|
46.67
|
48.67
|
44.67
|
43.33
|
45.33
|
-
|
23
|
HOME SCIENCE
|
56.67
|
50.67
|
50
|
55.33
|
50.67
|
42.67
|
48.67
|
-
|
24
|
SANTHALI
|
46
|
-
|
40.67
|
41.33
|
44
|
41.33
|
36
|
-
|
25
|
MASS COMMUNICATION & JOURNALISM
|
59.33
|
-
|
54
|
58
|
50.67
|
42.67
|
43.33
|
-
|
26
|
ANTHROPOLOGY
|
55.33
|
52
|
50.67
|
50.67
|
48.67
|
50.67
|
-
|
-
|
27
|
EARTH SCIENCES
|
65.33
|
53.33
|
58.67
|
61.33
|
60
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
28
|
MUSIC
|
58.67
|
46.67
|
44
|
56
|
49.33
|
44
|
40
|
-
|
29
|
LAW
|
58.67
|
56
|
56
|
57.33
|
48
|
50
|
46
|
-
|
30
|
NEPALI
|
48.67
|
45.33
|
37.33
|
44.67
|
38
|
42.67
|
-
|
-
|
31
|
MANAGEMENT
|
60.67
|
56.67
|
60
|
56.67
|
53.33
|
53.33
|
52.67
|
-
|
32
|
ARABIC
|
67.33
|
62
|
62.67
|
64
|
61.33
|
-
|
46.67
|
-
|
33
|
ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
|
60.67
|
53.33
|
53.33
|
56.67
|
54
|
48.67
|
42
|
-
Factors Influencing WB SET Cut Off 2025
Various factors are considered responsible when determining the WB SET Cut Off. These components do not remain the same every year. Some of the crucial factors are:
-
Total Number of Test-takers
-
Difficulty Level
-
Categories
-
Subjects
-
WB SET Previous Year Cutoffs
-
Minimum Qualifying Marks, etc
WB SET Minimum Qualifying Marks
WBCSC has announced the minimum qualifying marks for the 27th State Eligibility Test. It varies as per the categories. Check below the category-wise WB SET qualifying marks:
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
General (Unreserved)/EWS
|
40% aggregate marks in both the papers taken together
|
SC, ST, OBC (belonging to Non-Creamy Layer)/PWD] and Transgender
|
35% aggregate marks in both papers
