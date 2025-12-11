Which Tree is known as the Bodhi Tree?

Did you know there are over 3 trillion trees in the world right now? That's a massive number! Trees are not just pretty; they are the lungs of our planet and come in a fantastic variety. Think of the Mighty Oak with its strong wood or the Sentry Pine standing tall in the mountains. There are thousands of tree species, from giant Redwoods, the tallest in the world, to tiny, delicate Japanese Maples. One incredible fact is that a single large tree can release enough oxygen back into the air for four people to breathe for a day. But among all these amazing trees, one holds a very special place in history. Do you know which tree is called the Bodhi Tree? It's a species known for its strong, widespread roots and its beautiful, heart-shaped leaves. In this article, we'll take a closer look at this sacred tree and why it's so important.