Asia Cup 2025 Team India Squad List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be a crucial test for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other major series lined up this year. With a balance of experienced match-winners and rising stars, the Indian squad looks well-prepared to challenge strong Asian rivals such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. This year, Suryakumar Yadav has been made the Captain of the squad, while Shubman Gill will serve as the Vice-Captain, marking a shift towards grooming the next generation of leaders. ICC mentions: "Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title. The squad features several major changes from the side that lifted last year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the return of some big names adding further strength."

Player Name Role Responsibility Suryakumar Yadav Batter Captain Shubman Gill Batter (Opener) Vice-Captain Sanju Samson Wicketkeeper-Batter — Abhishek Sharma All-Rounder (Batting/Spin) — Tilak Varma Batter (Middle Order) — Rinku Singh Batter (Finisher) — Hardik Pandya All-Rounder (Batting/Pace) — Shivam Dube All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace) — Kuldeep Yadav Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin) — Axar Patel All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order) — Jitesh Sharma Wicketkeeper-Batter — Harshit Rana Bowler (Right-arm Fast) — Arshdeep Singh Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium) — Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV) Bowler (Mystery Spinner) — Jasprit Bumrah Bowler (Right-arm Fast) Lead Paceman

Reserves for India T20 Squad for Asia Cup 2025 Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal Selection Highlights India begins its campaign against hosts UAE on 10th September 2025, before a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on 14th September 2025, which is expected to be one of the biggest group-stage matches. With the Asia Cup acting as both a trophy hunt and a dress rehearsal for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the squad’s performance will be closely watched. Here is the complete schedule for India in Asia Cup 2025: Date 2025 Opponent 10 September UAE 14 September Pakistan 19 September Oman The squad shows India’s strategy to balance specialists with utility players. While Bumrah and Kuldeep lead the bowling units, youngsters like Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma are being given exposure to international pressure. The team also has flexibility in batting order and multiple finishing options, which is crucial in modern-day cricket.