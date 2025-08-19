Asia Cup 2025 Team India Squad List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be a crucial test for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other major series lined up this year. With a balance of experienced match-winners and rising stars, the Indian squad looks well-prepared to challenge strong Asian rivals such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.
This year, Suryakumar Yadav has been made the Captain of the squad, while Shubman Gill will serve as the Vice-Captain, marking a shift towards grooming the next generation of leaders. ICC mentions: "Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title. The squad features several major changes from the side that lifted last year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the return of some big names adding further strength."
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana,…
Reserves: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel & Yashasvi Jaiswal
India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the 15-member squad on 19 August 2025 during a press conference in Mumbai, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar leading the briefing. Here is the complete squad along with their roles:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Responsibility
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Captain
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter (Opener)
|
Vice-Captain
|
Sanju Samson
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
—
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Spin)
|
—
|
Tilak Varma
|
Batter (Middle Order)
|
—
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter (Finisher)
|
—
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Pace)
|
—
|
Shivam Dube
|
All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace)
|
—
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)
|
—
|
Axar Patel
|
All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order)
|
—
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper-Batter
|
—
|
Harshit Rana
|
Bowler (Right-arm Fast)
|
—
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium)
|
—
|
Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV)
|
Bowler (Mystery Spinner)
|
—
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler (Right-arm Fast)
|
Lead Paceman
Reserves for India T20 Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Selection Highlights
India begins its campaign against hosts UAE on 10th September 2025, before a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on 14th September 2025, which is expected to be one of the biggest group-stage matches. With the Asia Cup acting as both a trophy hunt and a dress rehearsal for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the squad’s performance will be closely watched.
Here is the complete schedule for India in Asia Cup 2025:
|
Date 2025
|
Opponent
|
10 September
|
UAE
|
14 September
|
Pakistan
|
19 September
|
Oman
The squad shows India’s strategy to balance specialists with utility players. While Bumrah and Kuldeep lead the bowling units, youngsters like Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma are being given exposure to international pressure. The team also has flexibility in batting order and multiple finishing options, which is crucial in modern-day cricket.
In conclusion, the India Asia Cup 2025 squad reflects a new era of Indian cricket leadership and strategy. With Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as his deputy, the team looks well-prepared to take on the challenges of Asian rivals. The mix of seasoned stars like Bumrah and Pandya with rising talents like Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana makes this a squad worth watching.
