Get a closer look at the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2025 with a breakdown of players by role. From Suryakumar Yadav leading as captain to Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the pace attack, the squad blends young talent and seasoned campaigners across batting, bowling, and all-round departments.

ByNikhil Batra
Aug 19, 2025, 17:26 IST
India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Asia Cup 2025 Team India Squad List: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the official 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be a crucial test for Team India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and other major series lined up this year. With a balance of experienced match-winners and rising stars, the Indian squad looks well-prepared to challenge strong Asian rivals such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

This year, Suryakumar Yadav has been made the Captain of the squad, while Shubman Gill will serve as the Vice-Captain, marking a shift towards grooming the next generation of leaders. ICC mentions: "Suryakumar Yadav will captain India in next month’s Asia Cup as the team looks to clinch a record-extending ninth title. The squad features several major changes from the side that lifted last year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the return of some big names adding further strength."


India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the 15-member squad on 19 August 2025 during a press conference in Mumbai, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar leading the briefing. Here is the complete squad along with their roles: 

Player Name

Role

Responsibility

Suryakumar Yadav

Batter

Captain

Shubman Gill

Batter (Opener)

Vice-Captain

Sanju Samson

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Abhishek Sharma

All-Rounder (Batting/Spin)

Tilak Varma

Batter (Middle Order)

Rinku Singh

Batter (Finisher)

Hardik Pandya

All-Rounder (Batting/Pace)

Shivam Dube

All-Rounder (Batting/Medium Pace)

Kuldeep Yadav

Bowler (Left-arm Wrist Spin)

Axar Patel

All-Rounder (Spin/Batting Lower Order)

Jitesh Sharma

Wicketkeeper-Batter

Harshit Rana

Bowler (Right-arm Fast)

Arshdeep Singh

Bowler (Left-arm Fast Medium)

Varun Chakravarthy (Varun CV)

Bowler (Mystery Spinner)

Jasprit Bumrah

Bowler (Right-arm Fast)

Lead Paceman

 

Reserves for India T20 Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Selection Highlights 

India begins its campaign against hosts UAE on 10th September 2025, before a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on 14th September 2025, which is expected to be one of the biggest group-stage matches. With the Asia Cup acting as both a trophy hunt and a dress rehearsal for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the squad’s performance will be closely watched. 

Here is the complete schedule for India in Asia Cup 2025:

Date 2025

Opponent 

10 September 

UAE

14 September

Pakistan

19 September

Oman

The squad shows India’s strategy to balance specialists with utility players. While Bumrah and Kuldeep lead the bowling units, youngsters like Harshit Rana and Abhishek Sharma are being given exposure to international pressure. The team also has flexibility in batting order and multiple finishing options, which is crucial in modern-day cricket.

In conclusion, the India Asia Cup 2025 squad reflects a new era of Indian cricket leadership and strategy. With Suryakumar Yadav as captain and Shubman Gill as his deputy, the team looks well-prepared to take on the challenges of Asian rivals. The mix of seasoned stars like Bumrah and Pandya with rising talents like Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana makes this a squad worth watching.

