Only 1% With 150+ IQ Can Solve This Math Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. A brain teaser challenge mainly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.
Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.
Do you have a brilliant mind with an IQ above 150?
Let’s find out!
IQ Test: Solve Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds
In the image shared above, a simple math puzzle is presented.
The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the value of the final step within 8 seconds.
This math puzzle will test your analytical and logical thinking skills.
Your time starts now!
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
Have you found the value of the final puzzle?
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
And...
The time limit is over now!
Have you successfully solved the math puzzle?
Congratulations to the readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit.
You people have a high IQ.
Those who couldn’t find the value of the final step of the math puzzle need to practice such challenges regularly.
Now check out the solution provided below.
IQ Test: Solution
In the picture, we see that,
5+5*5+5 = ??
Now, using the BODMAS rule, we can find the final value as
5+25+5 = 35
If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.
