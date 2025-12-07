Only 1% With 150+ IQ Can Solve This Math Puzzle In 5 Seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. A brain teaser challenge mainly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object or mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practice of such challenges enhances problem-solving skills and provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Do you have a brilliant mind with an IQ above 150?

Let’s find out!

Can You Spot the 3 Differences in Girl at the Beach Pictures in 10 Seconds?

IQ Test: Solve Math Puzzle in 5 Seconds

In the image shared above, a simple math puzzle is presented.

The challenge for the readers is to solve the math puzzle by finding the value of the final step within 8 seconds.