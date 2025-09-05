IB ACIO Admit Card 2025: Download IB ACIO Exam Admit Card PDF at mha.gov.in - Login Link Here

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025, IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Down: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is set to release the IB ACIO 2025 admit card soon on its official website, mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Exam is scheduled to be held on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. The officials have already released the IB ACIO City Slip today, September 5. The admit card is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the exam date. Candidates who have successfully submitted their online applications for the IB ACIO Grade-II/ Executive Examination 2025 exam will be able to access and download their hall tickets using their registration number and password. IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 The Intelligence Bureau will soon release IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card on the official website, mha.gov.in. It is expected to be released 2 to 3 days before the IB ACIO Exam Date. It is an essential document that candidates must carry to the examination hall to appear for the exam.

IB ACIO Exam City Intimation 2025 Out IB ACIO City Slip has been released today, September 5. The written exam will be held from September 16 to 18. The officials roll out Grade 2 city slip to inform candidates about their exam city, aiding them in planning their travel. You can download IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip below. Direct link to download IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Overview Intelligence Bureau ACIO admit card will be rolled out shortly, containing important information such as exam centre details, reporting time, and candidate details. Check the key highlights in the table below. Organisation Intelligence Bureau (IB) Exam Conducting Body Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Post Name ACIO Grade 2/ Executive Vacancies 3717 IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 5th September 2025 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 3- 4 days before exam date IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 16th, 17th and 18th September 2025 Official Website www.mha.gov.in

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Release Date Typically, officials issue the IB ACIO Grade 2 admit card 2 to 3 days before the exam date. Hence, it is expected to be issued in the second week of September 2025. The IB ACIO Grade 2 notification was released on July 18, and the registration process was held from July 19 to August 10. Events Dates Notification Date 18 July 2025 Registration Start Date 19 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 10 August 2025 (11:59 pm) Last Date to pay the application fee online 10 August 2025 Last Date to pay the application fee offline

through the SBI challan 12 August 2025 IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 5 September 2025 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 3 to 4 days before the exam date IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 16, 17 and 18 September 2025 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 Download Link

Intelligence Bureau issues IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card only on the official website. The authorities will not send admit cards by post. Candidates who submitted their applications successfully will be able to download their IB ACIO hall ticket using their roll number and password. The direct link to download IB Grade 2 admit card will be provided here once it is made available. How to Download IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card 2025 at mha.gov.in? Step 1: Visit the official website of MHA at mha.gov.in Step 2: Go to career tab available on the homepage. Step 3: Search for IB ACIO City Slip and Admit Card download link. Step 4: Once found, click on it and login to your account. Step 5: Your admit card for Intelligence Bureau Grade 2 Exam will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Details Mentioned on IB ACIO Admit Card IB Grade 2 hall ticket acts as an entry pass to the examination hall. Without it or in case of any discrepancies, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Hence, candidates are advised to check the following details after downloading their IB ACIO Grade 2 Admit Card. Candidate’s name and photograph

Post Name: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer- Grade II/Executive

Exam Centre details

Shift Timings

Reporting Time IB ACIO Shift Timings 2025 IB ACIO Tier 1 exam will be held on 16, 17 and 18 September in three shifts each day. The exam timings are as follows: Shift 1: 9 am to 10 am, Shift 2: 12 noon to 1 pm, and Shift 3: 3 pm to 4 pm. Aspirants must reach the IB ACIO exam centers at least 2 hours prior to their scheduled shift timings.