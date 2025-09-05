IB ACIO City Slip 2025 Out: Download ACIO Exam City Details at cdn.digialm.com

IB ACIO City Slip 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has officially released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 on 5th September 2025 for candidates appearing in the Tier I exam. This slip gives details about the examination city where the candidate’s test centre will be located. The IB ACIO Tier I Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on 17th and 18th September 2025 for the recruitment of 3,717 Grade II/Executive posts. The city slip is an important document as it helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation in advance. IB ACIO City Slip 2025 OUT The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip. IB is carrying out the recruitment drive to fill 3,717 vacancies for Grade II/Executive positions. The selection process consists of Tier I, Tier II, and an Interview round. Candidates are now just one step away from receiving their official admit cards. They can check IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 in the linked article below:

Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Overview The IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 is an important document that informs candidates about their exam city, state, shift, and reporting details. It helps aspirants plan their travel and be prepared for the exam day. Candidates must carefully check all the details mentioned on the slip before appearing for the Tier I examination. Candidates can check the overview in the table below: Particulars Details Exam Name IB ACIO Exam 2025 Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive Conducting Authority Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Slip Name IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Details Mentioned Candidate’s Name, Exam City, Exam State, Shift Timings, Reporting Time Purpose To inform candidates about exam city and schedule before admit card release

IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 Download Link The IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 is now available online. Candidates can easily check their allotted exam city by logging in with their registration number and password. For convenience, we have shared the direct download link below so that candidates can quickly access their city slip. Click Here to Download IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 How to Download IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025? The Ministry of Home Affairs has sent the IB ACIO Exam City and Date details directly to candidates on their registered email IDs. Aspirants can check their mails for the update. Apart from this, the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 is also available on the official portal, and candidates can log in to download it. The following are the steps to download the city intimation slip online:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.mha.gov.in or the NCS portal www.ncs.gov.in. Step 2: Click on "Online Applications for the posts of ACIO Grade II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (IB)". Step 3: Select the "Login" option on the left-hand side of the page. Step 4: Enter the User ID and Password created during registration. Step 5: Click on the "City Intimation Tab" to view allotted exam city and date details.

Details Printed on IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 The IB ACIO Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 carries all the important information that candidates must check before appearing for the exam. The following details are mentioned in the slip: Candidate’s Name

Post Name: Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade II/Executive

Examination City

Examination State

Exam Shift Timings

Reporting Time