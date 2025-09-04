[Official] CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Subject-wise Cut Off Marks, Download PDF

CSIR NET 2025 Cut Off Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for June session along with the CSIR NET Scorecard. Individuals who took the exam on July 28 can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 195241 candidates registered for the exam. Out of which 147732 appeared and competed for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions. Of the candidates who appeared, 86777 were male and, 60950 were female candidates.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Out

