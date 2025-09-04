[Official] CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Subject-wise Cut Off Marks, Download PDF

CSIR NET 2025 Cut Off Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for June session along with the CSIR NET Scorecard. Individuals who took the exam on July 28 can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.
As per the official notice, a total of 195241 candidates registered for the exam. Out of which 147732 appeared and competed for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions. Of the candidates who appeared, 86777 were male and, 60950 were female candidates.
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Out
|
Subject
|
Registered
|
Appeared
|
Life Sciences
|
78,949
|
60,213
|
Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sci
|
7,105
|
5,154
|
Chemical Sciences
|
43,313
|
32,987
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
35,529
|
26,644
|
Physical Sciences
|
30,345
|
22,734
|
Total
|
1,95,241
|
1,47,732
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 JRF
CSIR NET JRF Cut Off 2025 has been released subject-wise for Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical, and Physical Sciences. The highest cut-off is for Earth Science at 61.29% (UR), while other subjects range between 50–53% for the general category. You can check category-wise CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for JRF in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
50.75
|
45
|
43.75
|
33.25
|
28
|
25.5
|
Earth Science
|
61.29
|
54
|
53.13
|
44.99
|
43.38
|
26.7
|
Life Science
|
51.5
|
44
|
43.75
|
37.25
|
35.75
|
25
|
Mathematical Science
|
53.38
|
46
|
43.38
|
35.38
|
30.75
|
25.13
|
Physical Science
|
51.19
|
42
|
43.38
|
31.63
|
29.19
|
25.13
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Assistant Professor
The CSIR UGC NET Cut Off 2025 for Assistant Professor ranges between 55.16 and 25. Check the category-wise cut off marks in the table below.
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Science
|
45.68
|
40
|
39.38
|
29.93
|
25.2
|
25
|
Earth Science
|
55.16
|
49
|
47.82
|
40.49
|
39.04
|
25
|
Life Science
|
46.35
|
40
|
39.38
|
33.53
|
32.18
|
25
|
Mathematical Science
|
48.04
|
41
|
39.04
|
31.84
|
27.68
|
25
|
Physical Science
|
46.07
|
38
|
39.04
|
28.46
|
26.27
|
25
CSIR UGC NET Cut Off 2025 for PhD
The cut off for Earth Sciences recorded the highest cut-off at 45.31% for the UR category, followed by Life Sciences (38.25%) and Mathematical Sciences (38.38%).
|
Subject
|
UR (%)
|
EWS (%)
|
OBC (%)
|
SC (%)
|
ST (%)
|
PwD (%)
|
Chemical Sciences
|
36.75
|
33
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
Earth Sciences
|
45.31
|
35
|
37.4
|
31.19
|
29.17
|
25
|
Life Sciences
|
38.25
|
33
|
33
|
27.5
|
25.75
|
25
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
38.38
|
33
|
33
|
26
|
25
|
25
|
Physical Sciences
|
36.5
|
33
|
33
|
25
|
25
|
25
CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 PDF
The National Testing Agency issued the CSIR UGC NET Cut Off PDF for June 2025 at csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates can either download the CSIR NET Cutoff 2025 from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.
How to Download CSIR NET June 2025 CutOff PDF at csirnet.nta.ac.in
- Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET – csirnet.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, look for the link “CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD Admissions" link.
- Click on it and a PDF will open in a new tab.
- Check the category-wise CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences.
- Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
