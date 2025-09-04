NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
[Official] CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Released: Check Subject-wise Cut Off Marks, Download PDF

By Meenu Solanki
Sep 4, 2025, 22:29 IST

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Released at csirnet.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency conducted the CSIR NET June 2025 exam on July 28. Check category-wise CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for JRF, Assistant Professor, PhD here. Also, find the direct link to download CSIR NET Cutoff PDF.

CSIR NET 2025 Cut Off Out at csirnet.nta.ac.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for June session along with the CSIR NET Scorecard. Individuals who took the exam on July 28 can now check the subject-wise cut-off marks for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts on the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. 

As per the official notice, a total of 195241 candidates registered for the exam. Out of which 147732 appeared and competed for Assistant Professor roles, JRF, and Ph.D. admissions. Of the candidates who appeared, 86777 were male and, 60950 were female candidates.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Out

According to the official data, a total of 147732 appeared for the CSIR UGC NET exam, of these, 86777 were male and 60950 were female aspirants.

Subject

Registered

Appeared

Life Sciences

78,949

60,213

Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean & Planetary Sci

7,105

5,154

Chemical Sciences

43,313

32,987

Mathematical Sciences

35,529

26,644

Physical Sciences

30,345

22,734

Total

1,95,241

1,47,732

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 JRF

CSIR NET JRF Cut Off 2025 has been released subject-wise for Chemical, Earth, Life, Mathematical, and Physical Sciences. The highest cut-off is for Earth Science at 61.29% (UR), while other subjects range between 50–53% for the general category. You can check category-wise CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for JRF in the table below.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

50.75

45

43.75

33.25

28

25.5

Earth Science

61.29

54

53.13

44.99

43.38

26.7

Life Science

51.5

44

43.75

37.25

35.75

25

Mathematical Science

53.38

46

43.38

35.38

30.75

25.13

Physical Science

51.19

42

43.38

31.63

29.19

25.13

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 Assistant Professor

The CSIR UGC NET Cut Off 2025 for Assistant Professor ranges between 55.16 and 25. Check the category-wise cut off marks in the table below.

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Science

45.68

40

39.38

29.93

25.2

25

Earth Science

55.16

49

47.82

40.49

39.04

25

Life Science

46.35

40

39.38

33.53

32.18

25

Mathematical Science

48.04

41

39.04

31.84

27.68

25

Physical Science

46.07

38

39.04

28.46

26.27

25

CSIR UGC NET Cut Off 2025 for PhD

The cut off for Earth Sciences recorded the highest cut-off at 45.31% for the UR category, followed by Life Sciences (38.25%) and Mathematical Sciences (38.38%).

Subject

UR (%)

EWS (%)

OBC (%)

SC (%)

ST (%)

PwD (%)

Chemical Sciences

36.75

33

33

25

25

25

Earth Sciences

45.31

35

37.4

31.19

29.17

25

Life Sciences

38.25

33

33

27.5

25.75

25

Mathematical Sciences

38.38

33

33

26

25

25

Physical Sciences

36.5

33

33

25

25

25

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 PDF 

The National Testing Agency issued the CSIR UGC NET Cut Off PDF for June 2025 at csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates can either download the CSIR NET Cutoff 2025 from the official website or click on the direct link provided below.

CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 PDF

How to Download CSIR NET June 2025 CutOff PDF at csirnet.nta.ac.in

  1. Visit the official website of NTA CSIR NET – csirnet.nta.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, look for the link “CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for JRF, Assistant Professor and PhD Admissions" link.
  3. Click on it and a PDF will open in a new tab.
  4. Check the category-wise CSIR NET Cut Off 2025 for Life Sciences, Earth Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Mathematical Sciences.
  5. Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

 

