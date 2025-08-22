HTET Result 2025: Download Scorecard PDF, PRT/TGT/PGT Link Soon After Biometric Verification

HTET Result 2025 will be declared by the exam organising body which is the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH). The candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to download the result only after the HTET biometric verification process is completed. The biometric process is scheduled for 25th and 26th August 2025. The HTET result download link shall allow the candidates to download scorecards and check their qualifying status.
HTET Result 2025
Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2025 shall be declared after the completion of biometric verification of candidates. The HTET biometric verification of candidates will be held on 25th and 26th August 2025 for which the list of candidates has been released.
Once the HTET biometric verification of candidates is done, the BSEH will declare the HTET result for PRT (Level 1), TGT (Level 2) and PGT (Level 3) papers on its official website at bshe.org.in. Candidates will be able to login to the website to check their results online. A direct link to download HTET results shall be updated here once the result is declared.
HTET Result 2025 Release Date
HTET notification was released on 4th November 2025. The exam was held on 30th and 31st August 2025 for which the answer key was declared on 1st August 2025. The following table has all the details.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
HTET 2025 Online Application Start Date
|
4th November 2024
|
Last Date to Apply
|
15th November 2024 (Extended)
|
Biometric verification date
|
25th and 26th August 2025
|
Exam Date
|
30th and 31st July 2025
|
HTET Result Date 2025
|
August/September 2025
HTET Biometric Verification
HTET exam biometric verification will be held on 25th and 26th August 2025. It is mandatory for all the candidates who have appeared for the exam to complete biometric verification before the result is announced. The district wise verification centres have been set in 22 districts of Haryana.
Candidates appearing for the biometric verification should complete their verification process by reaching the district headquarters adjoining them.
Documents to Carry for HTET Biometric Verification
The candidates whose names appear in the HTET biometric verification need to carry the following documents.
- Original admit card
- Original identity proof with a photo for the biometric verification process.
Only the candidates with the serial number shown in the verification list need to appear for the verification process. All such candidates will also be sent messages regarding this on their registered mobile phone number/email registered at the time of their online application.
How to Check HTET Result 2025?
HTET result 2025 can be checked online on the BSEH website. The steps to download HTET results for PRT, TGT and PGT are given below.
- Visit the official website - bseh.org.in or www.bsehhtet.com
- Click on the 'HTET Result 2024 for exam held on 30 and 31 July 2025' link which appears on the screen.
- Enter your login details
- The result will be displayed on your screen.
- Download the HTET scorecard and check your qualifying status
How to download HTET list of qualified candidates 2025?
The candidates who have qualified HTET 2025 exam will be able to download the list of qualified candidates using the following steps.
- Visit the official website – bseh.org.in
- Click on the link stating 'RLV to Qualified Candidates List HTET-2025'
- Search for your name on the list
- Download the list for future reference.
What is HTET Qualifying Marks 2025?
The HTET qualifying marks is the minimum marks that each candidate needs to score in the exam to be declared qualified. The candidates need to score the marks as per their category. Those who score the given HTET cut off marks will be declared qualified and be given the HTET certificate.
|
Category of the candidate
|
HTET marks
|
General
|
90 out of 150 (60 per cent)
|
SC/ ST/ other reserved categories
|
82 out of 150 (55 per cent)
