CTET is a teaching exam which is held two times a year. The CBSE has released the 21st edition of CTET 2026 notification on its website. The application process has begun on the website and the candidates can start applying from 27 November onwards. Only those candidates will be eligible to apply for CTET exam who fulfill the eligibility criteria. Get complete information on CTET exam 2026 here on this page.
CTET 2026 Exam Latest Updates
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be conducted on 8th February 2026, in two shifts for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CBSE will soon release the detailed notification for the CTET February 2025-2026 examination. The CTET notification is expected to be released by October 31, 2025.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) exam. The CTET notification 2025 has not been released yet; however, it is expected that the notification could be released in August 2025. CBSE has already delayed the release of the notification, as the CTET June notification used to be released in the month of March/April and the exam was scheduled for July 2025.
Along with the latest CTET notification, other important details related to the exam such as exam date, the CTET apply online link shall also be released. This post informs you the details regarding the CTET exam such as important dates, apply online date, link, eligibility, syllabus, etc.
CTET 2025 Exam Overview
The CTET exam is conducted two times a year by the CBSE. CTET is a teaching eligibility test that allows you to apply for teachers in government and non-government schools. Check the following table to learn the major highlights associated with the exam.
|
CTET Exam Particulars
|
Exam Details
|
Exam Name
|
Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)
|
Conducting Body
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online - CBT (Computer Based Test)
|
No. of Papers in CTET Exam
|
Paper-1: 150 marks (For Primary Teachers)
Paper-2: 150 marks (For Elementary Teachers)
|
Total Questions
|
150 multiple choice questions in each paper
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each correct answer
No negative marking for incorrect answer
|
Language/Medium of Exam
|
English and Hindi
|
Purpose of the exam
|
To determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers in Classes 1-8
|
Official Website
|
ctet.nic.in
CTET 2025 June Exam Notification Delayed
The CTET notification for the first session is usually released in the month of March/April; however, this year, the trend has not been the same. The CTET notification has not been released yet. It is anticipated that the CBSE might release the latest CTET notification in August. Once the notification is released, we shall update the same here as well.
Why is there a Delay in the release of CTET 2025 Notification?
Officials have cited the given preparatory steps as the main reasons for the delay in release of CTET notification. Probable reasons for the delay in CTET notification are as follows:
- Revision of eligibility criteria
- Development of a detailed syllabus and exam structure
- Approval from relevant government bodies
CTET 2025 Exam Important Dates
The CTET exam notification could be released in August 2025. Other important dates related to CTET exam shall be updated here. Check the following table to know further details on CTET exam date and other important dates.
|CTET 2025: Important Dates
|Events
|Dates Tentative
|CTET 2025 Notification releases on
|August 2025
|CTET Application Form Starts From
|August 2025
|Last Date to fill Online Application
|August/September 2025
|Last Date to submit application fee
|August/September 2025
|CTET form correction date
|August/September 2025
|CTET Exam Date
|To be notified
|CTET Answer Key Date
|To be notified
|CTET Result Date
|To be notified
CTET 2025 Notification
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notification is expected to be out in March 2025. The notification will have the details regarding the exam date, apply online date, selection process, syllabus, exam pattern, exam centres, etc. Candidates will be able to download the notification PDF from CTET website or the link that shall be updated here.
|CTET Notification PDF Download 2024 (Last Year)
|Click Here
CTET Full form: Check Full Name & Details
CTET full form is the Central Teacher Eligibility Test. It is a national-level teaching exam that is organized by the Central Board of Secondary Education Delhi to appoint teachers in the government and private schools of the country. THe exam is held two times in a year.
The CTET exam has two papers termed Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is held for those candidates who intend to teach the primary classes, i.e Class 1 to 5 white Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. Candidates who qualify the CTET exam get the CTET certificate that is valid for a lifetime.
CTET 2025 Application Form: How to Apply Online?
The CTET application form 2025 can be filled in online mode online. Here is the procedure for filling out the CTET application form:
STEP 1: Visit the official website www.ctet.nic.in
STEP 2: Click “New Registration” which appears on the page
STEP 3: Fill in the Online Application Form by entering personal details and get the Registration Number.
STEP 4: Upload Photograph and Signature in the prescribed format
STEP 5: Pay the examination Fee by e-challan or debit card/credit card/net banking
STEP 6: Print the Confirmation page
What is the Application Fee for CTET June 2025 exam?
The CTET fee for General/OBC candidates is Rs. 1000 for either paper 1 or 2. In case one wishes to appear for both papers then the fee is Rs. 1200 for both papers. The fee can be paid in online mode only. Aspirants can check the application fee below base don last year's data.
|
Category of the candidate
|
CTET Application Fee for Paper 1 or 2
|
CTET Application Fee for Paper 1 and 2
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 1,000
|
Rs. 1,200
|
SC/ST/Differently Abled Person
|
Rs. 500
|
Rs. 600
CTET 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1 & 2
All the candidates must ensure that they fulfil the CTET eligibility criteria to be able to apply for the exam. The eligibility consists of fulfilling the education qualification, age limit, etc. The educational qualifications for CTET primary stage and elementary stage are as follows.
CTET Qualification for Primary Stage - Classes I-V
Candidates should fulfil any one of the following qualifications to apply for CTET paper 1.
- A candidate should have passed class 12th with at least 50% and hold a 2-year diploma in elementary education degree.
- A candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks and have a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education.
- A candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with a 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education.
- A candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent with at least 45% marks with a 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).
- Candidates should have passed their graduation with at least 50% marks and a Bachelor of Education degree.
CTET Qualification for Elementary Stage - Classes VI to VIII
A candidate has to fulfill ANY ONE the following CTET qualification if he/she wishes to apply for being appointed as a teacher for classes VI to VIII.
- Candidates who have completed their graduation and also hold 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education degree.
- Candidates with a graduation degree and have scored at least 50% marks with 1-year Bachelor in Education.
- Candidates with graduation with 45% minimum marks along with 1-year Bachelor in Education degree.
- The candidates who cleared class 12th or equivalent exam scoring at least 50% marks and have 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education degree.
- The applicants with a pass in class 12th or equivalent exam with 50% marks in minimum along with 4-year B.A/ B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed.
- Candidates with graduation with at least 50% marks and a 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) degree.
- Any candidate who has qualified B.Ed. The programme is recognized by the NCTE.
CTET Age Limit: Upper Age Limit
Any candidate who is more than 21 years is eligible to apply for CTET exam. However, the upper age limit has not been prescribed for CTET exam.
CTET 2025 Exam Pattern
The CTET exam pattern is divided for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each of the paper is for a total of 150 marks. We have mentioned about the CTET exam patter in the following table below.
CTET Exam Pattern for Paper 1
Candidates who intend to teach Classes I to V need to appear for Paper I. The CTET exam pattern for Paper-I is:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions (MCQs)
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
Paper-2 will be for candidates who intend to teach Classes VI to VIII. The CTET exam pattern for Paper-2 is:
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions (MCQs)
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science
(for Mathematics and Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Social Studies/Social Science
(for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Syllabus 2025
The CTET syllabus often remains the same as the previous years. The syllabus for CTET exam differs for Paper 1 and Paper. In case any changes are made, then the same will be updated here as well. Being aware of the syllabus is the first step towards preparation for the exam. It allows you to have a strategic planning for the exam.
CTET Question Paper
All the candidates willing to qualify the CTET 2025 exam must ensure that they have downloaded the CTET question paper to know about the exam trend. Practicing the CTET previous year papers gives you a good knowledge about the exam pattern and the type of questions that have been asked in the last year. This also helps them to qualify for the CTET cut off marks.
CTET Admit Card 2025 Link
CTET admit card 2025 will be released by the CBSE for the written exam few days before the exam date. Candidates can download the hall ticket by visiting the CBSE website. Here is the procedure to download the CTET admit card:
STEP 1: Visit ctet.nic.in
STEP 2: Click “Download CTET Admit Card"
STEP 3: Enter your CTET 2025 Registration Number & DOB
STEP 4: Download & print the admit card
CBSE CTET June Answer Key 2025
The CTET answer key 2025 shall be released a few days after the exam has been conducted. Candidates will be able to check the official answer key online and also raise objections within the given time limit.
CTET Result 2025
CBSE will declare the CTET result 2025 on its website after the completion of the exam. Those who appeared for the exam can download the CTET Paper 1 and 2 results from the website. The CTET result allows you to know your qualifying status for the exam.
