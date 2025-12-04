CTET Syllabus 2026: Paper 1 & 2 Syllabus PDF Download with Important Topics

The basic foundation to crack the CTET exam 2026 lies in the CTET syllabus. The CTET syllabus 2026 lets the candidates know the topics and sub topics covered in each of the papers. The CTET exam syllabus has two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper 1 is for those who wish to teach classes 1 to 5 while Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach classes 6 to 8. No changes have been made in the CTET syllabus so far. Go through the detailed CTET syllabus so that you can plan and strategise for the exam. WE have shared Paper 1 and 2 syllabus along with the official PDF link to download it here on this page.
CTET Syllabus 2026
CTET syllabus 2025 is going to be released soon on the CTET website along with the notification. The CTET exam syllabus has two papers, paper 1 and paper 2. Paper, I is conducted for the candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes I to V, and Paper II is be conducted for candidates who aspire to become teachers for Class VI to VIII.
To ace the CTET exam 2026, candidates need to know the topics which are covered in it. No change has been observed in the CTET syllabus 2026 so far. The CTET syllabus includes the following topics:
- Child Development & Pedagogy
- Environmental Studies
- Mathematics
- Social Studies
- Science
- Language I
- Language II
The CTET syllabus for Paper 1 and 2 have common subjects, hence, the syllabus remains the same, however, the level of difficulty, questions asked will vary. In the CTET syllabus for Paper 2, the candidates are given a choice to opt for either Mathematics and Science or Social Studies subject. Get the detailed CTET syllabus for each subject here.
CTET Syllabus 2026 Overview
The CTET exam consists of multiple choice questions. The exam is held in 20 languages for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper is for 2.5 hours. Every question is for 1 mark, while there is no negative marking for an incorrect question attempted by the candidates. Before we get to discuss the CTET syllabus for Paper 1 and 2, let us give you a brief overview of the CTET syllabus in the table below.
|
CTET Syllabus 2026 - Highlights
|
Organisation
|
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
|
Name of Examination
|
CTET 2026 Exam
|
CTET Exam Date
|
08th February 2026
|
No. of papers in CTET
|
Two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2
|
CTET Exam Duration
|
2.5 hours (for each paper)
|
Total languages in which the exam is held
|
20 languages
|
Maximum Marks
|
150 marks (for each paper)
|
Type of questions asked
|
Multiple Choice Questions
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline (OMR Based)
|
Marking Scheme
|
1 mark for each correct answer
|
Negative Marking
|
No negative marking for wrong answers
CTET Syllabus 2026 PDF Download
The official syllabus for CTET 2026 exam has not been released yet. However, based on the past year's CTET syllabus, we have shared the official CTET syllabus pdf below here. This will let you know the important topics which are covered in it. Candidates are advised to download the syllabus pdf to keep a track of the important topics which are covered in it.
CTET Syllabus 2026 in Hindi
Candidates who will be appearing for the CTET exam 2026 in Hindi should download the CTET syllabus in Hindi. The CTET syllabus for English and Hindi language remains the same. CTET Paper 1 syllabus is composed of subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I and II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Social Studies/Social Science. The CTET paper 2 syllabus has subjects that include, Mathematics and Science, Social Science, and Language I and II. Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the CTET syllabus so that they can go through it time to time to know which topics has been covered by them, which topic needs more emphasis.
CTET Syllabus 2026 Subject Wise For Paper 1 & Paper 2
The CTET exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates who want to become teachers for classes 1 to 5 have to appear for Paper 1 while those who wish to be teachers for classes 6 to 8 have to appear for Paper 2. However, candidates can appear for both papers as well. CTET Paper 1 syllabus consists of topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. On the other hand, CTET Paper 2 syllabus comprises topics from Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Sciences. Candidates should go through the CTET exam pattern to know about the marking scheme.
Through the CTET exam, it will be determined if the candidates are eligible to teach the students of class 1 to 8 or not. Candidates will have to obtain the CTET cut off marks in the exam to be eligible to obtain the CTET certificate that shall be valid for a lifetime.
CTET Exam Pattern 2026 for Paper 1
CTET syllabus for Paper 1 is for those who are aiming to teach the students of classes 1 to 5. The subjects that are included in the CTET Paper 1 syllabus are Child Development and Pedagogy, Language – I, Language – II, Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Each paper is worth 30 marks, thereby, making the exam for a total of 150 marks. Practicing CTET question paper gives you a good knowledge of the CTET exam pattern. The subject wise syllabus for CTET paper 1 is given below in the table.
|
CTET Exam Pattern for Paper 1
|
CTET Subjects
|
Number of Questions in CTET Paper 1
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language – I
|
30
|
30
|
Language – II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Exam Pattern 2026 for Paper 2
There are five subjects in CTET Paper 2. The subjects that are covered in CTET Paper 2 are Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I, Language-II, Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Sciences. Candidates have the choice to opt any one subject from Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science. Each paper is for 30 marks having 30 questions. Thus, the CTET Paper 2 is for a total of 150 marks. Check the details for CTET exam pattern for paper 2 below in the table.
|
CTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern
|
CTET Subjects
|
Number of Questions in CTET Paper 2
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-I (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language-II (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher)
OR
Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher)
OR
Mathematics, Science and Social Studies/Social Science (for teacher of any other subject)
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
CTET Syllabus: Child Development & Pedagogy Syllabus
Child Development and Pedagogy are two of the CTET’s important topics that are covered in the CTET syllabus for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. This section will have the following given topics:
- Child Development (Primary School Child)
- Concept of Inclusive Education and Understanding Children with Special Needs
- Learning and Pedagogy
The CTET Child Development and Pedagogy syllabus aims to concentrate on the educational psychology of teaching and learning for children aged 6 to 13 years. Check the topic-wise syllabus below.
|
CTET Syllabus for Child Development and Pedagogy
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Child Development (Primary School Child)
|
- Concept of development and its relationship with learning
- Principles of the development of children
- Influence of Heredity & Environment
- Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)
- Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky: constructs and critical perspectives
- Concepts of child-centred and progressive education
- Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence
- Multi-Dimensional Intelligence
- Language & Thought
- Gender as a social construct; gender roles, gender-bias and educational practice
- Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion, etc.
- The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning; School-Based Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation: perspective and practice
- Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners; for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.
|
15
|
Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs
|
- Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
- Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc.
- Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
|
5
|
Learning and Pedagogy
|
- How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.
- Basic processes of teaching and learning; children’s strategies of learning; learning as a social activity; social context of learning.
- Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’
- Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.
- Cognition & Emotions
- Motivation and learning
- Factors contributing to learning - personal & environmental
- Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived
- Addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’
- Addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners
|
10
CTET Syllabus: Language 1 Syllabus
CTET syllabus for Language 1 focuses on proficiency with the teaching medium. The language section I of CTET syllabus focuses on proficiency with the teaching medium. This section is considered to be the most scoring section, therefore, candidates will need to do a careful planning to able to achieve the target. The detailed CTET Language 1 syllabus is given in the table below.
|
CTET Language 1 Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Language Comprehension
|
- Reading unseen passages - two passages one prose or drama and one poem with questions on comprehension, inference, grammar, and verbal ability (Prose passage may be literary, scientific, narrative, or discursive)
|
15
|
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
- Learning and acquisition
- Principles of language Teaching
- Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool
- Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form
- Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom, language difficulties, errors and disorders
- Language Skills
- Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
- Teaching- learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
- Remedial Teaching
|
15
CTET Language 2 Syllabus
CTET Language 2 syllabus focus on language and comprehension skills. This section has 30 questions for 30 marks. Each section The detailed CTET Language 2 syllabus is given in the table below.
|
CTET Language 2 Syllabus
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Comprehension
|
- Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar, and verbal ability
|
15
|
Pedagogy of Language Development
|
- Learning and acquisition
- Principles of language Teaching
- Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool
- Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form;
- Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors and disorders
- Language Skills
- Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing
- Teaching - learning materials: Textbook, multimedia materials, multilingual resource of the classroom
- Remedial Teaching
|
15
CTET Maths Syllabus
The subjects that are covered in CTET Maths syllabus are class 10th based. Candidates should know the fundamentals of Mathematics that will help them solve the paper quickly and with maximum accuracy. The Maths section consists of 30 questions for 30 marks. The detailed CTET Maths syllabus is given in the table below.
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Content
|
- Number System
- Integers
- Fractions
- Decimals
- Algebra
- Simple and Compound Interest
- Time and Distance
- Ratio and Proportion
- Geometry
- Basic geometrical ideas (2-D)
- Understanding Elementary Shapes (2-D and 3-D)
- Symmetry: (reflection)
- Construction (using Straight edge Scale, protractor, compasses)
- Mensuration
- Data handling
|
20
|
Pedagogical issues
|
- Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking
- Place of Mathematics in Curriculum
- Language of Mathematics
- Community Mathematics
- Evaluation
- Remedial Teaching
- Problem of Teaching
|
10
CTET Syllabus: CTET EVS Syllabus
Environment Studies is a part of the CTET syllabus. It focuses on the student’s pedagogical knowledge and problem solving skills. The CTET EVS syllabus has a total of 30 questions for 30 marks. Check the detailed syllabus in the table below.
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Content
|
- Family and Friends:
- Food
- Shelter
- Water
- Travel
- Things We Make and Do
|
15
|
Pedagogical Issues
|
- Concept and scope of EVS
- Significance of EVS, integrated EVS
- Environmental Studies & Environmental Education
- Learning Principles
- Scope & relation to Science & Social Science
- Approaches of presenting concepts
- Activities
- Experimentation/Practical Work
- Discussion
- CCE
- Teaching material/Aids Problems
|
15
CTET Science Syllabus
Candidates who opt to appear for the CTET exam for Science will have to study Physics, Chemistry and Biology based on Class 10h level. Questions will be basic general science-based that any candidate can attempt without much emphasis on it. Check the details CTET Science syllabus in the table below.
|
CTET Syllabus for Science
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Content
|
- Food
- Sources of food
- Components of food
- Cleaning food
- Materials
- Materials of daily use
- The World of the Living
- Moving Things People and Ideas
- How things work
- Electric current and circuits
- Magnets
- Natural Phenomena
- Natural Resources
|
20
|
Pedagogical issues
|
- Nature & Structure of Sciences
- Natural Science/Aims & objectives
- Understanding & Appreciating Science
- Approaches/Integrated Approach
- Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science)
- Innovation
- Text Material/Aids
- Evaluation - cognitive/psychomotor/affective
- Problems
- Remedial Teaching
|
10
CTET Syllabus for Social Science
The Social Science syllabus has subjects that cover History, Geography and Political Science. The syllabus also covers pedagogical concerns as well. Candidates should have a good grasp over the important days and dates in History, maps, constitution, the Preamble, etc. Check the detailed CTET Social Science Syllabus below in the table.
|
CTET Syllabus for Social Science
|
Topics
|
Detailed Syllabus
|
Number of Questions
|
Content
|
History
- When, Where and How
- The Earliest Societies
- The First Farmers and Herders
- The First Cities
- Early States
- New Ideas
- The First Empire
- Contacts with Distant lands
- Political Developments
- Culture and Science
- New Kings and Kingdoms
- Sultans of Delhi
- Architecture
- Creation of an Empire
- Social Change
- Regional Cultures
- The Establishment of Company Power
- Rural Life and Society
- Colonialism and Tribal Societies
- The Revolt of 1857-58
- Women and reform
- Challenging the Caste System
- The Nationalist Movement
- India After Independence
Geography
- Geography as a social study and as a science
- Planet: Earth in the solar system
- Globe
- Environment in its totality: natural and human environment
- Air
- Water
- Human Environment: settlement, transport, and communication
- Resources: Types-Natural and Human
- Agriculture
Social and Political Life
- Diversity
- Government
- Local Government
- Making a Living
- Democracy
- State Government
- Understanding Media
- Unpacking Gender
- The Constitution
- Parliamentary Government
- The Judiciary
- Social Justice and the Marginalized
|
40
|
Pedagogical issues
|
- Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies
- Class Room Processes, activities and discourse
- Developing Critical thinking
- Enquiry/Empirical Evidence
- Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies
- Sources - Primary & Secondary
- Projects Work
- Evaluation
|
20
Key Difference between CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus
The syllabus for CTET exam for Paper 1 and 2 vary. The key difference between CTET Paper 1 and Paper 2 syllabus are as follows.
|
Subject
|
Paper 1 (Class 1-5)
|
Paper 2 (Class 6-8)
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
Focus on Primary Child Development (ages 6-11), learning psychology, inclusive education, and teaching methodologies.
|
Focus on Upper Primary Child Development (ages 11-14), cognitive development, teaching-learning processes, and inclusive education.
|
Language 1
|
Proficiency in chosen language, pedagogy, and communication skills.
|
Similar to Paper 1 but at a slightly advanced level.
|
Language 2
|
Same as Language 1 but should be a different language.
|
Same as Paper 1 but slightly advanced.
|
Mathematics
|
Basic arithmetic, number system, geometry, and teaching methods for primary students.
|
Advanced topics like algebra, geometry, data handling, and pedagogy for middle school students.
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
Topics like plants, animals, food, travel, and the environment.
|
Not included in Paper 2.
|
Science
|
Not included in Paper 1.
|
Topics from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, focusing on application-based learning and pedagogy.
|
Social Studies/Social Science
|
Not included in Paper 1.
|
History, Geography, Political Science, and Pedagogical aspects of Social Science.
