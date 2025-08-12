TNTET 2025: Notification (Released), Apply Online (Active), Exam Date (Out), Eligibility, Syllabus, Pattern & More

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) or TNTET is a state-level teaching examination. The exam is conducted to test the eligibility of candidates for the post of teacher for Classes 1 to 8 in the schools of Tamil Nadu. The TNTET online registration window has started from 11th August 2025 onwards and shall continue until 8th September 2025. Those candidates who fulfill eligibility criteria can fill out the application form within this date. Read on to know complete details on TNTET important dates, eligibility, syllabus, pattern and other details.
TNTET 2025
TNTET application form 2025 has been released on 11th August 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for teaching positions in the Tamil Nadu schools can apply online up to 8th September 2025. The position will be filled up for Primary and upper Primary teachers. The exam shall be conducted in pen and paper mode on 1st and 2nd November 2025. Get further details below.
TNTET 2025 Exam Highlights
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) shall conduct the TN TET 2025 exam on 1st and 2nd November 2025. The exam consists for two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 for primary and upper primary levels respectively. Check the major highlights in the table below.
|
TNTET 2025 - Exam Overview
|
Exam Name
|
Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2025
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB)
|
Level
|
State Level
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Registration Dates
|
11th August to 8th September 2025
|
Levels of Exam
|
- Paper 1 (Primary Teachers)
- Paper 2 (Upper Primary Teachers)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Offline
|
Total Marks
|
- Paper 1 - 150 marks
- Paper 2 - 150 marks
|
Exam Duration
|
150 minutes
|
Language
|
English & Tamil
|
Official Website
|
https://trb.tn.gov.in/
TN TET Notification 2025 PDF Download
Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has officially released the TN TET Notification 2025 PDF. The notification PDF has the important details related to the exam. Candidates can download the latest TNTET notification PDF by clicking on the link below.
Click here to download TNET Notification 2025
TNTET 2025 Important Dates
The TNTET online application process is ongoing up to 8th September 2025. The last date for making fee payment is also 8th September. Hence, all the candidates who are willing to apply online for the exam must complete the online application process by this date. The following table has the important dates related to TNTET.
|
TNTET 2025 - Important Dates
|
TNTET 2025 Events
|
Dates
|
TNTET Notification 2025 Release Date
|
11th August 2025
|
Apply Online start date
|
11th August 2025
|
TNTET 2025 Apply online last date
|
8th September 2025
|
Last Date for Making Fee Payment
|
8th September 2025
|
Release of TNTET 2025 Admit Card
|
October 2025
|
TNTET Exam Date 2025
|
1st and 2nd November 2025
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
To be notified
|
Result Date 2025
|
To be notified
How to Apply Online for TNTET 2025 Exam?
The TNTET application form 2025 can be filled up online using two stages. Registration and Application Form Filling Process. The detailed procedure to fill the online form is given below.
Stage 1 – TNTET 2025 Registration
Before applying, candidates must complete the registration process by following these steps:
- Visit the official website – trb.tn.gov.in/.
- Click on the registration notification link appearing on the homepage.
- Enter all the required personal and contact details accurately.
- Submit the registration form and make a note of your Registration ID and Password for future use.
Stage 2 – TNTET 2025 Application Form Filling
Once the TNTET registration process is done, candidates can proceed to fill in the TNTET 2025 application form:
- Log in to the official portal by logging in with your registered ID and Password.
- Fill in the application form carefully with all the required details.
- Upload scanned copies of your passport-size photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
- Review all the entered details before final submission.
- Pay the application fee securely via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
- Download and print a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.
TNTET Application Fee
The TNTET application fee needs to be paid via online mode. The fee for each category of candidate differs. The General/OBC candidates need to pay Rs. 600 while those belonging to the reserved categories need to pay Rs. 300. Check the table below.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC
|
Rs. 600/-
|
SC, SCA, ST, and Differently Abled Persons
|
Rs. 300/-
TNTET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit and Qualification
Candidates must fulfill the TNTET eligibility criteria that consists of fulfilling the age limit and qualification. The criteria is specified below.
TNTET Age limit: Candidates must be a at least 18 years of age. There is no upper age limit in the TNTET exam.
TNTET Educational qualification: The TNTET eligibility criteria in terms of educational qualification differs for Paper 1 and Paper 2 that is specified below in the table. :
|
TNTET Paper
|
Educational Qualification
|
TNTET Paper 1 for Classes 1 to 5 teachers
|
- Higher Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). or
- Higher Secondary or its equivalent with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. or
- Higher Secondary or its equivalent with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (BElEd). or
- Graduation and passed or appearing in the final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education. or
- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education (BEd).
Note: 5 per cent relaxation in the qualifying marks is allowed to the candidates belonging to BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and PwD.
|
TNTET Paper 2 for Classes 6 to 8 teachers, Graduate teachers (Related subjects, Tamil, English
and others)
|
- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). or
- Graduation with at least 45 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.). or
- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of B.Ed. (Special Education).
- Higher Secondary or its equivalent) with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). or
- Higher Secondary with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of 4-year BA/ BScEd or BAEd/BScEd. or
- Graduation with at least 50 per cent marks and passed or appearing in the final year of B.Ed. (Special Education). or
- Candidate having qualified BEd programme, recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TNTET.
Note: Relaxation up to 5 per cent in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and PwD.
TNTET 2025 Exam Pattern
The TNTET exam pattern must be known by all those candidates who are going to take the exam on the scheduled date. The TNTET exam pattern for primary an upper primary teachers has been shared below in the table.
TNTET Exam Pattern- Paper 1
TNTET Exam Pattern for Paper 1 consists of sections that include Child Development and Pedagogy, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. There are 5 sections, each of 30 questions, carrying 1 mark each. The following table has further details on it.
|
Content (All Compulsory)
|
MCQs
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
Language-I Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu
|
30
|
30
|
Language II – English
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TNTET Exam Pattern for Paper 2
TNTET Exam Pattern of Paper 2 will consist of questions from sections like Child Development, Language 1, English, Maths, Science, and SST. 3 sections will carry 30 questions of 30 marks and the last section will carry 60 marks.
|
Content
|
MCQs
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
Language 1: Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu
(Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II – English (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
a) For Mathematics and Science Teacher: Mathematics and Science or
b) For Social Science Teacher: Social Science or
c) For Any other Subject Teacher
|
60
|
60
|
Tamil/English
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TNTET Qualifying Marks 2025
Candidates who obtain the qualifying marks will be declared qualified in the TNTET exam 2025. The following table has the qualifying marks for the TNTET exam for each category of candidate for TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2.
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Marks Percentage (in %) (Out of 150) (Paper 1)
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage (in %) (Out of 150) (Paper 2)
|
General
|
60% or 90 Marks
|
60% or 90 Marks
|
SC,SC(A),BC,BC(M), MBC,DNC and Persons with Disability(PWD)
|
55% or 82.5 Marks rounded off to 82 Marks
|
55% or 82.5 Marks rounded off to 82 Marks
|
*ST
|
40% or 60 Marks
|
40% or 60 Marks
TNTET Admit Card 2025
The candidates who apply successfully for the TNTET exam will be eligible to appear for the exam. To appear for the exam on the scheduled date, the officials will release the TNTET admit card. The admit card carries details of the candidates exam centre, exam centre, exam timing, etc.
