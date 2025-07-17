UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025: Download TGT Call Letter Link Here

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB), Allahabad, will release the UP TGT admit card 2025 on the official website - upsessb.pariksha.nic.in or upessc.up.gov.in. With the exam date nearby, i.e. on 21st and 22nd July 2025, the admit card is expected to be released anytime soon now. The UPSESSB TGT admit card download link will be provided here when released. On the other hand, the UP PGT admit card is expected to be released in August 2025. Read on to gather complete details.
UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025
UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025 is going to be released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB) soon on its official website. Once the admit card is released, the candidates will be able to download the admit card online. The UP TGT exam is scheduled for 21st and 22nd July 2025. Candidates are waiting anxiously for the release of the admit card. Read on to get more details on it.
UP TGT Admit Card 2025 Highlights
The UPSESSB will fill up a total of 3539 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teachers. The selection of the candidates is based on performance in the written test followed by document verification. Here are the major highlights of the UP TGT PGT exam.
|
UP TGT Admit Card 2025- Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Sewa Chayan Board (UPSESSB)
|
Post Name
|
Trained Graduate Teacher
|
Vacancy
|
3539
|
Exam Date
|
21st and 22nd July 2025
|
Selection Process
|
Written Test and Document Verification
|
Official website
|
www.upsessb.org
UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025 Release Date
The UP TGT admit card 2025 could be released anytime soon by the UPSESSB on its website. The exam is scheduled for 21st and 22nd July 2025. Thus, the admit card can be released by 17th July 2025. Check the table below for details.
|
UP TGT PGT 2025 Important Dates
|
UP TGT PGT Events
|
Important Dates
|
UP TGT PGT Notification Released
|
09 June, 2022
|
UP TGT PGT Application Form filling
|
09 June, 2022
|
UP TGT Exam Date 2025
|
July 21 and 22
|
UP PGT Exam Date 2025
|
Last week of August 2025
How to Download UP TGT PGT Admit Card 2025: Steps
The UP TGT PGT admit card needs to be downloaded only through online mode. The steps to download the UP TGT PGT admit card is given below:
- Visit the official website- upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.
- Click on the admit card link.
- Enter your login credentials i.e. your roll number and password.
- Download the UP TGT admit card.
- Take a printout of the UP TGT admit card 2025 to carry to the exam hall.
UP TGT Admit Card 2025: Download Link
The UP TGT admit card 2025 download link shall be made available on the official website which is upsessb.pariksha.nic.in.Candidates need to visit this website or the direct link that shall be updated below in order to download the admit card for UP TGT exam 2025.
Direct UP PGT admit card 2025 download link- soon
It is mandatory to carry the printout of the UP TGT admit card to the exam hall. Those who fail to carry the print out of the admit card will not be allowed to take the exam under any circumstances.
What Documents need to be carried to the exam hall for UP TGT PGT Exam?
Candidates have to carry the following documents to the exam hall to take the UP TGT exam.
- Printout of the UP TGT PGT admit card
- Photo ID proof in original- Aadhaar Card/ Passport/ Voter ID/ Driving License/ PAN Card
- Two recent passport-size photographs
