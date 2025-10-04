Which are the Highest and Lowest Points of India?

India is a land of stunning contrasts. From snow-covered mountains to golden deserts, lush forests to sparkling beaches—its natural beauty is truly breathtaking. Every corner of the country tells a different story. The landscapes are as diverse as its cultures and traditions. Among these wonders lie India's highest and lowest geographical points. The highest point is Kangchenjunga, standing tall at 8,586 meters. It is the third-highest mountain in the world and lies in the Himalayas, on the border of Sikkim and Nepal. Covered in snow year-round, it's a dream for mountaineers.

The lowest point is Kuttanad in Kerala, located about 2.2 metres below sea level. Known as the "Rice Bowl of Kerala", it's famous for its unique farming below sea level and scenic backwaters. In this article, we'll take a look at these two extremes of India's geography and explore what makes them so special.