HTET Question Paper2025: Download Level 1, 2, 3 Paper PDF

HTET 2025 question paper can be downloaded from here once the exam gets completed on 30th and 31st July 2025. Candidates who will be appearing for the HTET exam on the scheduled dates will be able to download the latest HTET question paper PDF from here. We have also shared the HTET previous year question paper for the candidates to understand the paper and practice them.
HTET Question Paper 2025
The Haryana TET 2025 exam for level 1, 2 and 3 is being held on 30th and 31st July 2025. Candidates who are going to take the exam will be able to download the latest HTET question paper 2025 PDF from here. Jaagran Josh will share the updated and latest HTET question paper PDF for the convenience of the candidates.
In the meantime, you can download the previous year question papers from here for HTET exam.
HTET Previous Year Question Paper with Solutions
The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) is conducted at three levels: Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Practicing the HTET Previous Year Question Papers with Answers is highly beneficial for candidates preparing for the exam. These papers provide a clear understanding of the exam pattern, types of questions asked, difficulty levels, and important topics to focus on. By practising these past papers, candidates can better manage their time and identify areas that need improvement.
The HTET Previous Year Question Papers with Answers are available for download in PDF format from the official website of the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) or from here as well. These resources help familiarize candidates with the structure of the exam but also build confidence by offering real-time practice. It is advisable to practice as many papers as possible to improve accuracy and speed, ultimately boosting your chances of success in the HTET exam.
HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDF Download
The HTET Previous Year Question Papers for TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), and PRT (Primary Teacher) have been shared on this page here. This will help then revise the HTET syllabus as well.
HTET Previous Year Question Papers for PRT
Candidates preparing for Primary Teacher can download the HTET Previous Year Question Paper from the direct link shared below.
HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for TGT
Aspirants who wish to become Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) can download the question paper PDF for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test here. We have provided the HTET question paper for all subjects for your reference.
HTET Previous Year Question Paper PDFs for PGT
The HTET previous year question paper for PGT is shared below for all subjects. Download the subject wise PDFs.
HTET Question Paper Pattern for Level 1(class 1 to 5)
|
HTET Exam Pattern 2025 [Level 1]
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Language-English
|
15
|
15
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana GK
|
10
|
10
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HTET Question Paper Pattern 2025 for TGT Level II
|
HTET Exam Pattern 2025 [Level 2]
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Language-English
|
15
|
15
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana GK
|
10
|
10
|
Subject Specific
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
HTET Question Paper Pattern 2025 for PGT Level III
The exam paper consists of 7 subjects, these subjects are Child Development and Pedagogy, Hindi, English, Quantitative aptitude, Reasoning, Haryana GK, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, and Subject-Specific Knowledge. The exam has a total of 150 questions that are multiple choice questions. Each question is for 1 mark and no negative marking is applicable for incorrect answers. Check the table below to know the paper pattern for HTET level 3 exam, i.e. PGT..
|
HTET Exam Pattern 2025 [Level 3]
|
Subject
|
Total Question
|
Total Marks
|
Child Development and Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language-Hindi
|
15
|
15
|
Language-English
|
15
|
15
|
Quantitative aptitude
|
10
|
10
|
Reasoning
|
10
|
10
|
Haryana GK
|
10
|
10
|
Subject Specific
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
