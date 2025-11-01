BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 Out bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Section Officer posts on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Section Officer was held on September 10, 2025 across the state. The final answer key has been released in pdf format with details of the remarks for the major questions with explanation. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the posts can download the Assistant Section Officer posts from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 Download Link
The BPSC Assistant Section Officer Admit Card 2025 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.
|BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025
|Download Link
BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 Overview
The written exam for the posts of Assistant Section Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 was held on September 10, 2025 across the state.Thf final answer key has been released by the Commission. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Event
|Details
|Post Name
|Assistant Section Officer
|Advt No
|37/2025
|Answer Key Status
|Out
|Official website
|bpsc.bih.nic.in
How To Download BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025?
- Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads 'Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – Final Answer Keys.on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the BPSC ASO Prelims Answer Key 2025 in a new window.
- Download BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation