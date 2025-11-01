BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 Out bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

WB HS Result 3rd Semester, Direct Link Here
By Manish Kumar
Nov 1, 2025, 19:44 IST

BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the post of Assistant Section Officer on its official website. Download response sheet and other details here.

BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Section Officer posts on its official website. The written exam for the  Assistant Section Officer was held on September 10, 2025 across the state.  The final answer key has been released in pdf format with details of the remarks for the major questions with explanation. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the  posts can download the Assistant Section Officer posts from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The BPSC Assistant Section Officer Admit Card 2025 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.

BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025  Download Link 

BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 Overview 

The written exam for the posts of Assistant Section Officer against the Advt. No. 37/2025 was held on September 10, 2025 across the state.Thf final answer key has been released by the Commission. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Event  Details 
Post Name Assistant Section Officer
Advt No 37/2025
Answer Key Status Out
Official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

How To Download BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025?

  1. Visit the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) .i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – Final Answer Keys.on the home page.
  3. You will get the PDF of the  BPSC ASO Prelims Answer Key 2025 in a new window.
  4. Download  BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 and save it for future reference. 

