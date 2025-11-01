BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 Out bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Download Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

BPSC ASO Final Answer Key 2025 : The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Final Answer Key for the post of Assistant Section Officer posts on its official website. The written exam for the Assistant Section Officer was held on September 10, 2025 across the state. The final answer key has been released in pdf format with details of the remarks for the major questions with explanation. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for the posts can download the Assistant Section Officer posts from the official website of BPSC-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC ASO Answer Key 2025 Download Link

The BPSC Assistant Section Officer Admit Card 2025 download link is also available here and you can download directly after clicking the link given below.