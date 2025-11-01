CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Science exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed.

Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance.





CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus for 2025-26 continues to reflect previous deletions, with some chapters entirely removed and specific sections and activities excluded.