By Anisha Mishra
Nov 1, 2025, 23:00 IST

Knowing the CBSE Class 10 Science deleted syllabus for 2025-26 is crucial for effective exam preparation. By identifying topics excluded from the exam, students can avoid wasting time on irrelevant material, streamline their studies, and focus on essential content to improve their scores and reduce stress.

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26: Check Chapter-Wise Topics, And Exercises Removed

To excel in your CBSE Class 10 Science exam, strategic preparation is crucial. For the academic year 2025-26, the CBSE board has implemented a revised syllabus, removing specific topics. This update is vital as it allows you to optimize your study time by focusing solely on the content that will be assessed.

Understanding the deleted syllabus is key to efficient and effective preparation. By knowing which topics are excluded, you can avoid unnecessary study, thereby reducing stress and enhancing your potential for a high score. This focused approach ensures your efforts are directed towards essential material, leading to improved exam performance.


 

CBSE Class 10 Science Deleted Syllabus 2025-26

The CBSE Class 10 Science syllabus for 2025-26 continues to reflect previous deletions, with some chapters entirely removed and specific sections and activities excluded.

CBSE Deleted Topics – Science

Chapter Name

Topics Deleted

Periodic Classification

(Full Chapter Deleted)

Need for classification, early attempts at classification of elements (Dobereiner’s Triads, Newland’s Law of Octaves, Mendeleev’s Periodic Table), Modern periodic table, gradation in properties, valency, atomic number, metallic and non-metallic properties.

Heredity and Evolution

Basic concepts of evolution: evolution; evolution and classification and evolution should not be equated with progress

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

Application of scattering in explaining colour change of the sun at sunrise and sunset

Magnetic Effects of Current

Electric Motor, Electromagnetic induction. Induced potential difference, Induced current. Fleming’s Right Hand Rule, Electric Generator,

Sources of Energy

(Full Chapter Deleted)

Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

Management of Natural Resources

(This chapter will not be assessed in the year-end examination. It needs to be prepared only for Internal Assessment.)

Conservation and judicious use of natural resources. Forest and wild life; Coal and Petroleum conservation. Examples of people’s participation for conservation of natural resources. Big dams: advantages and limitations; alternatives, if any. Water harvesting. Sustainability of natural resources.

NCERT Deleted Content – Class 10 Science

Chapter Name

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 5: Periodic Classification of Elements

79–92

Full chapter

Chapter: 9 Heredity and Evolution

(Chapter name replaced with: Heredity)

147-158

Box item:

Charles Robert Darwin

Box item:

Origin of life on earth

Box item:

How do fossils form layer by layer

Box item:

Molecular phylogeny

9.3 Evolution

9.3.1 An Illustration

9.3.2 Acquired and Inherited Traits

9.4 Speciation

9.5 Evolution and Classification

9.5.1 Tracing Evolutionary Relationships

9.5.2 Fossils

9.5.3 Evolution by Stages

9.6 Evolution Should Not Be Equated With ‘Progress’

9.6.1 Human Evolution

Chapter: 11 The Human Eye and the Colourful World

188, 189, 196 and 197

Two box items:

• Damage to or malfunction of any part of the visual system...

• Why do we have two eyes for vision and not just one?

10.6.3 Colour of the Sun at Sunrise and Sunset

Chapter: 12 Electricity

201

Box item: ‘Flow’ of charges inside a wire

Chapter: 13 Magnetic Effects of Electric Current

232–237

Box item: Michael Faraday

3.4 Electric Motor

3.5 Electromagnetic Induction

3.6 Electric Generator

Chapter: 14 Sources of Energy

242–255

Full chapter

Chapter: 16 Sustainable Management of Natural Resources

266–280

Full chapter

Understanding the CBSE Class 10 Science deleted syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year is a vital step for every student aiming for success. By meticulously reviewing the topics and exercises that have been removed from the curriculum, you can fine-tune your study strategy, dedicating your time and energy to the content that will genuinely be assessed. This focused approach not only optimizes your preparation but also helps in reducing exam-related stress, ultimately boosting your confidence and potential to achieve excellent results in your board examinations. Remember, smart studying involves knowing not just what to study, but also what to skip.

NCERT Books for Class 10 (Revised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10



