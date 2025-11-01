AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card Out, Download at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Admit Card: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 session admit card today, November 1, 2025. The link to download the hall ticket is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the January 2026 session of AIIMS INI CET exams can visit the official website to download the admit card.

To download the hall ticket, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the AIIMS INI CET login ID and password. AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

The link to download the INI CET admit card is available on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can also download the INI CET January 2026 admit card through the direct link given below.